A map showing the location of Colonie 127 Atlantic AveView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

Colonie 127 Atlantic Ave

3,107 Reviews

$$

127 Atlantic Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markFast Service
check markCorkage Fee
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

127 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Estuary
orange starNo Reviews
159 Bridge Park drive Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Bohemien Bar
orange star4.5 • 27
97 atlantic ave Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Pulkies - Dekalb Market - 445 Albee Square W
orange starNo Reviews
445 Albee Square W Unit F50-51 Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Black Forest Brooklyn- Smith
orange starNo Reviews
181 Smith Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Farm
orange starNo Reviews
128 Montague Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club
orange star4.0 • 36
372 Fulton St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

DELLAROCCO'S
orange star4.7 • 3,209
214 Hicks St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 3,127
194 Joralemon St. Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Boutros
orange star4.7 • 281
185 Atlantic Aveq Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Bohemien Bar
orange star4.5 • 27
97 atlantic ave Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Midwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Boerum Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Flatbush
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Cobble Hill
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Gravesend
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Crown Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Bay Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Downtown Brooklyn
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
South Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston