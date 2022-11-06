Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Colonna's Pizza- Parker 11215 S Parker rd

3,673 Reviews

$$

11215 S Parker rd

Parker, CO 80134

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Pick 4 Toppings Pizza
House Salad

BUILD YOUR OWN

Traditional Red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Cheese Pizza

New York Style crust with traditional red sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Pick 4 Toppings Pizza

New York Style crust with traditional red sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. pick up to 4 topping

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

Gluten Free Crust, traditional red sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Signature Pizza

The Tuscany

The Tuscany

Traditional sauce, pepperoni, salami, black olives, peppers, mushrooms

The Roma

(no sauce) Polly-o Ricotta and mozzarella cheese, spinach with garlic, roma tomatoes, mushrooms

The Florence

Traditional sauce, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives

The Rio Rancho

Traditional sauce with chicken strips, jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with ranch dressing

White Margherita

Topped with extra virgin olive oil, sautéed garlic, Romano cheese, roma tomatoes, and fresh basil

The Blanco

The Blanco

(White Pizza) Olive oil and garlic, Polly-O ricotta, Bacio mozzarella

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Sauce, chicken strips, onions, jalapeños, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Red Margherita

Topped with red sauce, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, fresh mozzarella, Romano cheese and fresh basil

The Aloha

Pineapple chunks, Canadian bacon, roma tomatoes, extra cheese

Veggie Deluxe

Veggie Deluxe

Classic cheese pizza topped with fresh cut vegetables, black olives, roma tomatoes, onions, red and green pepper strips, baby portobello mushrooms

Meat Supreme

Meat Supreme

Classic cheese pizza topped with genoa salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mild sweet sausage

The Trio

Traditional Red Sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage & Mushrooms.

Meatball Parm

Traditional red sauce, mozzarella cheese, meatballs, fresh mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese.

Buffalo chicken Pizza

Buffalo chicken Pizza

traditional buffalo sauce, breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese. get side of ranch or blue cheese.

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$8.99

Hand breaded mozzarella cheese, serve with our homemade marinara sauce.

Fried Cheese Ravioli (5)

Fried Cheese Ravioli (5)

$8.99

hand breaded cheese ravioli, serve with homemade marinara sauce.

Side of Sausage Link

$4.99

Side of Meatballs

$8.95

includes 2 homemade meatball 100% beef with marinara sauce topped with fresh parsley and shredded parmesan

6 Garlic Knots

6 Garlic Knots

$5.00
9 Garlic Knots

9 Garlic Knots

$6.75
12 Garlic Knots

12 Garlic Knots

$8.49

6 Garlic Cheese Knots

$5.50

9 Garlic Cheese Knots

$8.00

12 Garlic Cheese Knots

$10.00
Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$3.99

Homemade Wings

8 Wings

8 Wings

$12.95

All Wings come with Fries. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Sauce

12 Wings

12 Wings

$17.95

All Wings come with Fries. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Sauce

18 Wings

18 Wings

$24.95

All Wings come with Fries. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Sauce

Salads

House Salad

$3.25+

Mix of iceberg & romaine, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$3.99+

Crispy romaine hearts, shredded Parm and croutons

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.99+

Crispy romaine, green peppers, roma tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, choice of dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Our homemade fresh mozzarella layered between sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil leaves and drizzled extra virgin olive oil with sundried tomatoes and a side of balsamic vinegar

Italian Antipasto

Italian Antipasto

$9.99+

Crispy romaine, genoa salami, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, roma tomatoes, choice of dressing

Regular Spinach Strawberry Salad

Regular Spinach Strawberry Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Spinach, red onions, strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese, serve with walnuts Raspberry dressing.

Calzones & Stromboli

baked Italian sandwich, filled with salami, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella & side of marinara
Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$11.49

Filled with *Polly-O ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, marinara sauce served with a side of marinara

Meat Supreme Calzone

Meat Supreme Calzone

$12.99

Salami, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon

Tuscany Calzone

Tuscany Calzone

$12.99

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, peppers

Veggie Deluxe Calzone

Veggie Deluxe Calzone

$12.99

Black olives, roma tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, red onions

Stromboli

Stromboli

$11.99

Filled with pepperoni, sausage, salami, mozzarella with a side of marinara sauce

Hot Heros

Homemade Meatball Hero

$10.99

Served with Crispy Fries on Amorosa Bread

Homemade Meatball Parm Hero

$11.99

Served with Crispy Fries on Amorosa Bread

Homemade Sausage Parm

$11.99

Served with Crispy Fries on Amorosa Bread

Homemade Chicken Parm

$11.99

Served with Crispy Fries on Amorosa Bread

Homemade Eggplant Parm Hero

$11.99

Served with Crispy Fries on Amorosa Bread

Sausage, Peppers, Onions Hero

$11.99

Served with Crispy Fries on Amorosa Bread

The Gio

$10.99Out of stock

Topped with fresh mozzarella, red roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, splash of balsamic

Philly Cheese Steaks

Original Philly

$9.99

Meat, Sautéed Onions, melted yellow American cheese and Fries

Mushroom Cheese Steak

$10.99

Meat, Sautéed Mushrooms, melted Yellow American Cheese and Fries

Italiano Cheese Steak

$10.99

Meat, Sautéed onions and Bell peppers, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and Fries

California Cheese Steak

$10.99

Meat, mayo, tomatoes, lettuce, melted yellow American Cheese and fries

Deluxe Cheese Steak

$11.99

Meat, sautéed, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, yellow American cheese and Fries.

Pasta Dishes

Baked Manicott1

$13.99

Pasta rolled with ricotta cheese, then baked with melted Bacio cheese

Homemade Lasagna

Homemade Lasagna

$14.99Out of stock

Lasagna pasta layered with homemade meatballs, sweet sausage, Polly-O ricotta , sauce and melted Bacio mozzarella cheese

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$13.99

Meatless ziti pasta mixed with Polly-O ricotta cheese, Bacio mozzarella cheese & parmesan cheese and sauce then baked with more mozzarella cheese

Penne Ala Vodka

Penne Ala Vodka

$12.95

Penne pasta cooked with our delicious homemade vodka sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

Fettuccine pasta cooked with our delicious homemade creamy alfredo sauce

Chicken Parm with Pasta

$14.99

Hand breaded chicken cutlet lightly fried and topped with melted Bacio cheese with spaghetti and sauce

Eggplant Parm with Pasta

$13.99

Hand breaded eggplant lightly fried and topped with Bacio mozzarella with spaghetti & sauce

Pasta w/ Sauce

$10.99
Pasta W/ Meatballs

Pasta W/ Meatballs

$13.99

Our delicious 2 large meatballs with spaghetti & sauce

Baked Ravioli

$12.99

Ravioli Marinara

$11.99

Pasta w/ Sausage

$13.99

Regular Mac-Cheese

$11.99

Dinner Specials

Broccoli W/olive Oil N Garlic Pasta

$14.99

Baked Penne Pasta W/ Sausage

$16.99

Traditional spaghetti with meat sauce & melted mozzarella.

Cheese Tortellini W/Sausage

$16.99

Bacon Cheese Tortellini Alfredo

$15.99

Cheese Ravioli _ Meatball

$15.99

Daily Specials

1 Lg, 1 Topping, 6 knots, 2-LTR

$26.99

1 Sm, 2 Topping, 6 knots

$19.99

Desserts

Vanilla Cannoli

Vanilla Cannoli

$4.99
Chocolate Cannoli

Chocolate Cannoli

$5.50

New York Cheesecake

$5.95

Chocolate Cake

$5.49
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.50
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Gluten Free Chocolate

$6.99

Oreo Mousse Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Tres Leches Cake

$4.99

Gelato Single Scoop

$3.99+

Gelato is a frozen dessert of Italian origin. Artisanal gelato in Italy generally contains 6-10% butterfat, which is lower than other styles of frozen dessert

Gelato Double Scoop

Gelato Double Scoop

$6.99+

Gelato is a frozen dessert of Italian origin. Artisanal gelato in Italy generally contains 6-10% butterfat, which is lower than other styles of frozen dessert

Gelato Pint

$12.99

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side Greek

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Kid's Meals

Kid's Cheese Slice

$3.99

Kid's Pepperoni Slice

$4.50

Kid's Pasta w/Butter

$4.50

Kid's Pasta w/Marinara

$4.99

Kid's Pasta w/Meatball

$5.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Catering

Home Made Meat Lasagna, feed 8 people

Meat Lasagna

$54.99+

Lasagna noodles layered with ricotta cheese, sausage, meatball and topped with mozzarella.

Baked Ziti

$52.00+

Ziti pasta blended with ricotta cheese. Topped with mozzarella, then baked

Pasta Alfredo

$52.00+

Pasta Vodka Sauce

$49.99+

Pasta With Marinara

$39.00+

TRADITIONAL PASTA WITH OUR HOMEMADE MARINARA SAUCE

Chicken Parmesan

$49.99+

BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, LIGHTLY FRIED AND THEN TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA AND MARINARA SAUCE

Eggplant Parmesan

$44.99+

THINLY-SLICED EGGPLANT, LIGHTLY BREADED AND FRIED. TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA AND MARINARA SAUCE

Meatball with Marinara

$44.99+

Home Made meatballs with marinara sauce

Small Bottles

Coke 20oz

$2.59

Diet 20oz

$2.59

Sprite 20oz

$2.59

Fanta 20oz

$2.59

Dasani

$2.59

Two Liter

Coke 2 liter

$4.49

Diet 2 liter

$4.49

Sprite 2 liter

$4.49

Root Beer 2 liter

$4.49

Fanta 2 liter

$4.49

Fountain

Kid Cup

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Regular Drink

$2.99

Beer Specials

Bud Light 16oz

$2.99
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

11215 S Parker rd, Parker, CO 80134

