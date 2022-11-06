Colonna's Pizza- Parker 11215 S Parker rd
3,673 Reviews
$$
11215 S Parker rd
Parker, CO 80134
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
BUILD YOUR OWN
Signature Pizza
The Tuscany
Traditional sauce, pepperoni, salami, black olives, peppers, mushrooms
The Roma
(no sauce) Polly-o Ricotta and mozzarella cheese, spinach with garlic, roma tomatoes, mushrooms
The Florence
Traditional sauce, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives
The Rio Rancho
Traditional sauce with chicken strips, jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with ranch dressing
White Margherita
Topped with extra virgin olive oil, sautéed garlic, Romano cheese, roma tomatoes, and fresh basil
The Blanco
(White Pizza) Olive oil and garlic, Polly-O ricotta, Bacio mozzarella
BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, chicken strips, onions, jalapeños, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Red Margherita
Topped with red sauce, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, fresh mozzarella, Romano cheese and fresh basil
The Aloha
Pineapple chunks, Canadian bacon, roma tomatoes, extra cheese
Veggie Deluxe
Classic cheese pizza topped with fresh cut vegetables, black olives, roma tomatoes, onions, red and green pepper strips, baby portobello mushrooms
Meat Supreme
Classic cheese pizza topped with genoa salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mild sweet sausage
The Trio
Traditional Red Sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage & Mushrooms.
Meatball Parm
Traditional red sauce, mozzarella cheese, meatballs, fresh mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese.
Buffalo chicken Pizza
traditional buffalo sauce, breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese. get side of ranch or blue cheese.
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
Hand breaded mozzarella cheese, serve with our homemade marinara sauce.
Fried Cheese Ravioli (5)
hand breaded cheese ravioli, serve with homemade marinara sauce.
Side of Sausage Link
Side of Meatballs
includes 2 homemade meatball 100% beef with marinara sauce topped with fresh parsley and shredded parmesan
6 Garlic Knots
9 Garlic Knots
12 Garlic Knots
6 Garlic Cheese Knots
9 Garlic Cheese Knots
12 Garlic Cheese Knots
Side of Fries
Homemade Wings
8 Wings
All Wings come with Fries. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Sauce
12 Wings
All Wings come with Fries. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Sauce
18 Wings
All Wings come with Fries. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Sauce
Salads
House Salad
Mix of iceberg & romaine, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine hearts, shredded Parm and croutons
Greek Salad
Crispy romaine, green peppers, roma tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, choice of dressing
Caprese Salad
Our homemade fresh mozzarella layered between sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil leaves and drizzled extra virgin olive oil with sundried tomatoes and a side of balsamic vinegar
Italian Antipasto
Crispy romaine, genoa salami, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, roma tomatoes, choice of dressing
Regular Spinach Strawberry Salad
Spinach, red onions, strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese, serve with walnuts Raspberry dressing.
Calzones & Stromboli
Cheese Calzone
Filled with *Polly-O ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, marinara sauce served with a side of marinara
Meat Supreme Calzone
Salami, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon
Tuscany Calzone
Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, peppers
Veggie Deluxe Calzone
Black olives, roma tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, red onions
Stromboli
Filled with pepperoni, sausage, salami, mozzarella with a side of marinara sauce
Hot Heros
Homemade Meatball Hero
Served with Crispy Fries on Amorosa Bread
Homemade Meatball Parm Hero
Served with Crispy Fries on Amorosa Bread
Homemade Sausage Parm
Served with Crispy Fries on Amorosa Bread
Homemade Chicken Parm
Served with Crispy Fries on Amorosa Bread
Homemade Eggplant Parm Hero
Served with Crispy Fries on Amorosa Bread
Sausage, Peppers, Onions Hero
Served with Crispy Fries on Amorosa Bread
The Gio
Topped with fresh mozzarella, red roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, splash of balsamic
Philly Cheese Steaks
Original Philly
Meat, Sautéed Onions, melted yellow American cheese and Fries
Mushroom Cheese Steak
Meat, Sautéed Mushrooms, melted Yellow American Cheese and Fries
Italiano Cheese Steak
Meat, Sautéed onions and Bell peppers, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and Fries
California Cheese Steak
Meat, mayo, tomatoes, lettuce, melted yellow American Cheese and fries
Deluxe Cheese Steak
Meat, sautéed, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, yellow American cheese and Fries.
Pasta Dishes
Baked Manicott1
Pasta rolled with ricotta cheese, then baked with melted Bacio cheese
Homemade Lasagna
Lasagna pasta layered with homemade meatballs, sweet sausage, Polly-O ricotta , sauce and melted Bacio mozzarella cheese
Baked Ziti
Meatless ziti pasta mixed with Polly-O ricotta cheese, Bacio mozzarella cheese & parmesan cheese and sauce then baked with more mozzarella cheese
Penne Ala Vodka
Penne pasta cooked with our delicious homemade vodka sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta cooked with our delicious homemade creamy alfredo sauce
Chicken Parm with Pasta
Hand breaded chicken cutlet lightly fried and topped with melted Bacio cheese with spaghetti and sauce
Eggplant Parm with Pasta
Hand breaded eggplant lightly fried and topped with Bacio mozzarella with spaghetti & sauce
Pasta w/ Sauce
Pasta W/ Meatballs
Our delicious 2 large meatballs with spaghetti & sauce
Baked Ravioli
Ravioli Marinara
Pasta w/ Sausage
Regular Mac-Cheese
Dinner Specials
Desserts
Vanilla Cannoli
Chocolate Cannoli
New York Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake
Tiramisu
Carrot Cake
Gluten Free Chocolate
Oreo Mousse Cheesecake
Tres Leches Cake
Gelato Single Scoop
Gelato is a frozen dessert of Italian origin. Artisanal gelato in Italy generally contains 6-10% butterfat, which is lower than other styles of frozen dessert
Gelato Double Scoop
Gelato is a frozen dessert of Italian origin. Artisanal gelato in Italy generally contains 6-10% butterfat, which is lower than other styles of frozen dessert
Gelato Pint
Sides
Kid's Meals
Catering
Meat Lasagna
Lasagna noodles layered with ricotta cheese, sausage, meatball and topped with mozzarella.
Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta blended with ricotta cheese. Topped with mozzarella, then baked
Pasta Alfredo
Pasta Vodka Sauce
Pasta With Marinara
TRADITIONAL PASTA WITH OUR HOMEMADE MARINARA SAUCE
Chicken Parmesan
BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, LIGHTLY FRIED AND THEN TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA AND MARINARA SAUCE
Eggplant Parmesan
THINLY-SLICED EGGPLANT, LIGHTLY BREADED AND FRIED. TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA AND MARINARA SAUCE
Meatball with Marinara
Home Made meatballs with marinara sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
11215 S Parker rd, Parker, CO 80134