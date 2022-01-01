Colony Bistro & Wine Bar Colony Crossing Way

  • Home
Popular Items

Bistro Wagyu Burger
Wood-Grilled Shrimp
Lamb Pops

Tapas

Bistro Fries

$10.00

Blue Crab Beignets

$12.00

Cerignola Olives

$6.00

Charcuterie Board Large

$27.00

Charcuterie Board Small

$18.00

Cheese Board

$12.00

Crab Toast

$18.00

Extra Bread

$4.00

Gnocchi

$12.00

Jamon Toast

$12.00

Lamb Pops

$21.00

Marcona Almonds

$3.00

Mushroom Toast

$12.00

N.O. Style Shrimp

$18.00Out of stock

Rustic Meatballs

$12.00

Soup du Jour

Sourdough

$6.00

Wood-Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

Salads

Chef's Salad

$9.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Salmon & Brie

$18.00

Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Kale Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Burgers

Bistro Wagyu Burger

$22.00

Lamb Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Entrees

Airline Chicken

$19.00Out of stock

Filet

$38.00Out of stock

Pork Chop

$28.00Out of stock

Salmon Entree

$24.00

Roasted Chicken

$21.00

Specials

Crusted Redfish

$45.00

Mushroom Skewer

$11.00

Beef Toast

$15.00

Fried Green Tomato

$22.00

Shrimp and Grits

$26.00

Ribeye Special

$55.00

Wagyu Special

$30.00

Sides

Add On Crab

$11.00

Brussel sprouts

$9.00

Butternut Squash

$8.00

Cheese Grits Sd

$5.00

Collard Green Sd

$8.00Out of stock

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Macaroni N Cheese

$16.00

Mushroom Sd

$9.00

Regular Fries Sd

$4.00

Roasted Pots Sd

$6.00

Sauteed Broccolini

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Winter Vegetables

$9.00

Desserts

Chocolate Tort

$9.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Orange Ginger Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Blueberry Goat Cheese Bread Pudding

$9.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Mac N Chz

$5.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

NA Bevs

Acqua Panna

$5.00

Aranciata

$2.75

Barq's Bottle

$3.25

Coffee

$5.00

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.75

Hot Tea

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$5.00

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea-Gallon

$6.00

Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea-Gallon

$6.00

Small San Pelligrino

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

121 Colony Crossing Way, Suite A, Madison, MS 39110

Directions

Gallery
Colony Bistro & Wine Bar image

