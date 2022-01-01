Colorado Campfire imageView gallery

Colorado Campfire

149 Reviews

$$

400 East 19th Avenue

Denver, CO 80203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Campfire Burger
BBQ Fried Chicken
French Fries

Start or Share

Chicken Tortilla Nachos

$15.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, Shredded Chicken, White Cheddar Queso, Shredded Cheddar, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Tomato, Avocado, Lime Crema, Cilantro

Smoked Wings

$16.00

Red Bird Farm Wings, Chioce of Charred Barbeque, Buffalo Sauce, or Rotating Sauce, Celery

Fried Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Fried House Pretzel Dough, CHOICE of Either Salted, Garlic Parmesan, Cinnamon and Sugar

Buffalo Cauliflower Dip

$11.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Dip, with Carrots, Celery, and Lavash Crackers

Chips & DIps

$9.00

Tri Color Tortilla Chips, Roasted Red Pepper Salsa, House made Queso

Meat & Cheese Spread

$16.00

House Rotating Sausage, Salami, House Ricotta, Rotating Cheese, Beer Mustard, Grilled Bread

Poblano Hush Puppies

$7.00

Yellow Cornmeal Hushpuppies with Roasted Poblanos, Side Cajun Honey Sauce

Garden Flatbread

$14.00

Spinach Pesto, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Brussels Sprouts, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Fried Arugula ADD Grilled Chicken +5 ADD Fried Chicken +5 ADD Pork Belly +6

KIDS Cheese Burger

$6.00

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$6.00

KIDS Tendies

$6.00

KIDS Dilla

$6.00

Smore's Pops

$6.00

Three Toasted Marshmallows Dipped in Dark Chocolate and Rolled in Choice of Graham Cracker Crumb or Crunch Berries Crumb

Salads Etc.

Sunlight Peak Salad

$13.00

Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Shredded Carrot, House Bacon, Feta Cheese, Orange Ginger Vinaigrette ADD Grilled or Fried Chicken +6 ADD Pork Belly +6 ADD Sautéed Mushrooms +4

Side Salad

$4.00

Green Chile

$7.00

Dry Cider Braised Pork, Crema, Corn Tortilla, Lime

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00+

Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Avocado, Tomato, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Herbed Vinaigrette

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$8.00

Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Cream Cheese, Topped with Bacon Bits, Cheddar & Herbs

Fall Spinach Brussels Salad

$11.00

Spinach and Brussels Sprout Mix, Roasted Butternut Squash, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Spiced Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Red Wine Vinaigrette ADD Grilled Chicken +6 Add Pork Belly +6 ADD Sautéed Mushrooms +4

Plates

Chorizo Mac & Cheese

$18.00+

White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Chorizo, Pickled Onions, Jalapeños, Panko Crumbs and Pepper Jack

Pork Belly Tacos

$16.00

Corner Post Meat Confit Pork Belly, Mango Habanero BBQ, Cabbage, Poblanos, Pickled Onion, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette, Corn Tortilla, Lime

Puttanesca Pasta

$17.00+

Cavatappi Pasta, Puttanesca Sauce (Red Sauce with Olives, Tomato, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Topped with Parmesan and Herbs ADD Grilled Chicken +6, ADD Fried Chicken +6, ADD Pork Belly +6, ADD Roasted Mushroom +4

BBQ Plate

$26.00

Mango Habenero BBQ Grilled Chicken Breast, Corner Post Meat Shredded Pork with House BBQ Sauce, Poblano Cheddar Biscuit, Brussels Sprouts , Pasta Salad

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Braised Steak, BIrra Broth, Onion, Cilantro, Cotija, Crispy Corn Tortilla, Lime

Burgers & Sandies

Campfire Burger

$16.00

Corner Post Meat Grass Fed Beef, Baby Arugula, Tomato, Caramelized Onion Jam, White Cheddar. Choice of French Fries or Potato Chips ADD Egg +1.5, ADD Bacon +2.00 ADD Avocado +2

Gyro Lamb Burger

$17.00

Ground Lamb Patty, Lemon Pepper Tzatziki, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta, Brioche Bun, Choice of French Fries or Potato Chips. ADD Egg +1.5, ADD Bacon $2 , ADD Avocado $2

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Black Bean and Carrot House Patty, Sweet Bell Pepper Relish, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato Choice Of French Fries or Potato Chips ADD Egg +1.50, ADD Bacon +2, ADD Avocado +2, ADD Roasted Mushrooms +3

Chicken Burger

$16.00

House Herbed Chicken Burger, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Swiss, Brioche Bun ADD Bacon +2, Gluten Free Bun +2

BBQ Fried Chicken

$17.00

Fried Chicken Thigh, House BBQ, Swiss, Mustard Aioli, Brioche Bun Choice of Fries or Chips Gluten Free Bun +2

Curry Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Yellow Curry Chicken Salad, Dried Pineapple, Celery, Carrot, Chives, Romaine Lettuce, Chili Tortilla. NO SUBSTITUTIONS Choice of Fries or Potato Chips

Cuban Sandy

$16.00

Ham, Braised Pork, Swiss, Pickles, Beer Mustard, Grilled Onions, Hoagie Roll. Choice of Fries or Potato Chips ADD Bacon +2 ADD Avocado +2 Gluten Free Bun +2

Turkey Cranberry Panini

$16.00

Turkey, Cranberry Chutney, Brie, White Cheddar, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Sour Dough Choice of Fries or Potato Chips ADD Bacon +2 ADD Avocado +1.5 Gluten Free Bun +2

Braised Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Braised Steak, Chimichurri, White Cheddar, Roasted Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Hoagie Roll, Au Jus Choice of Fries or Potato Chips ADD Bacon +2, Gluten Free Bun +2

Sides

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Radiatore Pasta. Fresh Herbs

Chicharonnes

$5.00

Fried Pork Chicharrones, Chili Lime Salt

French Fries

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Tri Color Rotini, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Pepper, Salami, Onion, White Cheddar, Herbed garlic Oil

Roasted Vegetable Medley

$6.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, Roasted Red Pepper, Grilled Red Onion, Roasted Cauliflower

Side Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts in Chili Lime Glaze

Colorado Popcorn

$4.00

Musso Farms Corn, Rotating Seasonings

Potato Chips

$4.00

House Idaho Potato Chips, Sea Salt

Tomato & Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Basil, Red Wine Shallot Vin, Balsamic Glaze

Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Fried Chicken

$6.00

Pork Belly

$8.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Aioli

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Beer Mustard

$0.75

Bim Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo

Cajun Honey

$0.75

Charred BBQ

Charred BBQ

Cilantro Lime

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

LG Queso

$2.00

Lime Sambal Glaze

$0.75

Mango BBQ

$0.75

Mustard Cream Sauce

$0.75

Nashville Hot

$0.75

Onion Jam

$0.75

Orange Ginger

$0.75

Red Wine Shallot Vin

$0.75

Rotating Jam

$0.75

SD Lime Crema

$0.75

Sm. Queso

$1.00

Tzatziki

$0.75

Wasabi Aioli

$0.75

Salsa

$1.50

Banquet

Wings

$75.00

Shrimp Po Boy Sliders

$55.00

Cheese Burger Sliders

$50.00

Fried Chicken Sliders

$55.00

Grilled Seasoned Veggies

$30.00

Pasta Salad

$40.00

House Salad

$35.00

Mac & Cheese

$80.00

Nacho Bar

$75.00

Pretzel Bites

$85.00

Stuffed Jalapenos

$30.00

Taco Bar

$170.00

Turkey Wrap Platter

$45.00

Chicken Salad Wrap Platter

$45.00

Chimimchurri Steak

$140.00

Blackened Chicken

$140.00

Hummus Platter

$70.00

S’mores Platter

$75.00

Cocktails

🔥Chai Me Again🔥

$11.00

HOT COCKTAIL!! Bear Creek Spiced Rum, Grove Street Chai Liqueur, Lemon and Chai Tea Bag

🔥 Alpine Berry Toddy🔥

$11.00

HOT COCKTAIL! Axe & Oak Bourbon , Honey, Lemon Juice, Alpine Berry Tea Bag

🔥Santa's Little Helper🔥

$11.00

HOT COCKTAIL!! Telluride Chairlift Warmer Peppermint Schnapps, Hot Cocoa, Bourbon Cream, Topped with Whipped Cream and Peppermint Crumbles

🔥Spiced Hot Toddy🔥

$11.00

HOT COCKTAIL!! 39 North Spiced Whiskey, Honey, Lemon. Garnished with Clove and Lemon

🔥Irish Coffee🔥

$9.00

12.oz French Press, Nooku Bourbon Cream

🔥Fire N Cider🔥

$10.00

HOT COCKTAIL Colorado Honey Cinnamon Whiskey, Hot Apple Cider, Agave, Served with a Cinnamon Stick

Mallow On The Graham

$13.00

Elevate Vodka, Lee Spirits Creme De Cacao, Bourbon Cream, Cream

Smashing Pumpkins

$14.00

Play on our Signature Mallow on the Graham Cocktail. House Infused All Spice Vodka, Mozart Pumpkin Chocolate Liqueur, Lee Spirits Creme De Cacoa , with Cinnamon Stick and Marshmallow.

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Breckenridge Espresso Vodka, Marble Moonlight Liqueur, Cream, Boxcar Cold Brew Coffee

Smoked Old Fashioned

$15.00

Laws 4 Grain, Simple Syrup, Cocktail Punk Cherry & Smoked Orange Bitters, Glass Smoked on Whiskey Barrel Stave

Fly Like Paper, High Like Planes

$15.00

Bear Creek Rye, Aperol, Lemon, Simple Syrup, Orange Bitters

Spicy Paloma

$12.00

Jalapeno infused Cuicado Tequila, Agave Syrup, Lime Juice, Simply Grapefruit Juice

Berry Nutty

$12.00

Peach Street Goat Vodka, Grove Street Almondretto (Contains Nuts), Cranberry Juice, Simple Syrup

Elixir of the Elders

$16.00

Woods Treeline Gin, Green Chartreuse, Lime, Simple Syrup

Kissed by a Rose

$11.00

Mile High Spirits Summit Gin, Grove Street Orange Liqueur, Lee Spirits Creme de Rose, Lime Juice, Rose Simple Syrup

Hit These Streetz

$13.00

Peach Street Reposado Tequila, Marble Gingercello Liqueur, Lime, Agave, Soda, Gingerale

Campfire Bloody Mary

$9.00

Vodka, Freshies Bloody Mix (Choice of Regular, Habanero, or Ghost Pepper), Topped with Local Rotating Porter

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$11.00

White Russian

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Light Beer

$1 Off All Light Beer on Sundays!

Oskar Blues Mamas Lil Yella Pils

$7.00

Czech pils 4.7%

Prost Hefeweizen

$6.50

10 Wiley Beer Flavored Beer

$7.00

Helles Lager 4.2%

Station 26 Tangerine Cream Ale

$6.00

Blonde Ale 5.2%

15 New Belgium Mountain Time

$5.50

Light Lager 4.4%

Prost Pilsner

$6.50

Joyride That Would Really Hit the Spot*

$6.50

German wheat with Banana and Clove Esters from the Yeast 4.9%

Wiley Roots Peach Kolsch

$7.00

Kolsch with a slight pleach flavor 4.8%

Ursula Bohemian Vibes Pilsner

$7.00

German Pils 4.6%

Spice Trade Little Umbrella

$7.50

Passionfruit & Mango Wheat 5.2%

57 OR Helles

$7.50

Helles lager, 5.5%

Little Machine Sir Veza

$6.50

Steamworks Colorado Kolsch

$6.00

Estes Park Stinger Wheat

$6.00

Wheat ale with local honey 6%

High Hops Blueberry Wheat

$6.00

Wheat with added blueberry flavor. Not overly sweet. 4.8%

Weldwerks Pilsner

$7.00

5.4% Czech Pilsner

Hoppy

$1 Off All Light Beers on Tuesdays!

New Image IPA

$7.50

West Coast IPA with Citra, Mosaic, and Columbus 7%

06 Trve World Eater

$9.00

Hop Bomb!! Strata, Huell Melon, Chinook 7%

Silver Moon F* Cancer

$9.50

6.5% West Coast IPA, proceeds go to cancer research.

Comrade Superpower

$8.50

West Coast Piney IPA 7.3%

Platt Park Tropical Snowdance

$8.00

West Coast IPA 100 % Mosaic Hops Big Grapefruit Notes 6.9%

Call to Arms Alumni Beer Sour IPA*

$6.00

Sour IPA 6.3%

CTA IPA

$8.50

Centennial , Nelson, Citra, Notes of pineapple, Grapefruit Zest, Pine 6.5%

Ska Tropical Hazy

$7.00

7% Light hazy super fruity

47 LTD Aprahaze*

$8.00

DNEIPA 8.15%

Epic Cross Country

$9.00

Experimental IPA with Hop Terpines 6.5%

Westfax Strata Outta Colfax*

$7.00

Double Hazy IPA 8.5%

Copper Kettle Moral Support DIPA*

$7.00

DIPA Citra, Mosaic, Centennial, Simcoe Hops 8.5%

61 Call To Arms Bore-0-Phyll*

$8.00

Fresh Hop Super fruit forward, mandarin, pineapple, and mango. 6.7%

Crooked Stave Juicy East

$8.50

Not overly hazy, with hints of Apricot, Papaya, and Mango. 6.2%

Sour & Barrel Aged

$1 off All Sour & Barreled Aged on Wednesdays!

16 Weld PB&J*

$6.00

Berliner with Peanut Flour, Strawberry Puree, and Milk Sugar 4.6%

28 GD Laws BA Yeti**

$6.50

Yeti aged in laws barrels for at least 12 mnths. Vanilla and Oak notes with a Whiskey finish. 12.5%

33 Trve Suffering Souls* (No Samples)

$7.50

Golden Sour with Ginger, Polmeno, and Black Pepper. 5.7%

Copper Kettle Rum BA Spooky Hollow*

$10.00

Rum BA Imperial Pumpkin Porter 9.2%

56 New Belgium La Folie*

$9.00

Spends 1-3 yrs in an Oak Foeder before blended. Acidic, Plum, Green Apple, Cherries 7%

65 Jagged Mountain Peach Emoji*

$6.50

Sour with peaches and peach ring candies 5.6%

67 Weld Bamm Bamm *

$6.50

Fruity Pebble Sour with added Tangerine 5%

70 NT Terra Firma*

$7.50

Cinnamon, Allspice, Lemon Peel, Lactose, Sage, Roasted Almonds, and Pear Puree. Sweet Pie Crust backbone, Caramelized pear and sage on the back bone. 5.3%

Belgian, Malty & Dark

$1 off all Malty Beers on Monday $1 off Belgian Beer on Thursday

40 Eddyline Pumpkin Patch

$6.00

53 New Terrain Punky Masala*

$7.00

Pumpkin ale, made to taste like Masala soup. So curry spices and pumpkin!!

64 4 Noses Pump Action

$6.50

Light Amber Imperial Pumpkin Ale 7.7%

Epic Imperial Pumpkin Porter*

$7.00

Boulevard Tank 7*

$8.00

Farmhouse ale with G fruit notes peppery dry finish 8.5%

Kokopelli Blarney Stone

$6.50

Red Ale hint of Caramel 5%

Prost Dunkel

$5.50

Dark Lager, with Roasted Chocolate and Nutty Notes. Malt Backbone 5.6%

Bruz Quad*

$9.00

Notes of Malts, Plums, Cherries, Caramel, Raisins, Dates, and Chocolate. 11%

Platt Park Brewers Day Out AltBier

$7.50

Old School German Pale, Top Fermented yeast which produces a cleaner crisper ale. Nice malt backbone 6.2%

Epic Munich Mayhem

$7.00

29 Prost Vienna Lager

$6.00

Malt forward, slight sweetness. Toasty notes on the end . 5.4%

Westbound & Down Coffee Porter

$8.00

American Porter with Coffee. Big chocolate notes and espresso. 6.5%

35 LH Nitro Milk Stout

$7.00

Nitro Milk Stout 6.5%

New Terrain Up & About Mocha Stout*

$6.50

Chocolate, Vanilla, and Coffee, Milk Stout 6.0%

Odyssey Honey I’m Home Tripel*

$8.00

Dry, Floral, Spicy, and Fruity with all local ingredients. 9.5%

Outer Range Kinfolk Porter*

$6.50

Toasty, Caramel, and Roasty Porter 7.3%

Our Mutual Friend New Dad Brown

$6.50

Brown Porter 100% CO ingredients. Malt forward body with notes of caramel and chocolate. Dry Clean Finish. 4.7%

55 Avery White Rascal

$6.50

5.6%

60 OMF Optics & Design

$7.50

Dry stout with Rye Malt from Leopolds Brothers. 5.1%

62 O’dell Isolation

$6.00

Malt Forward Winter Ale, with Winter Spices 7%

Cider etc.

Stem Off Dry

$8.00

Dry Apple Cider

Jiant Hard Tea Strawberry Kiwi*

$7.00

Hard Tea flavored with Strawberry & Kiwi flavors 7%

Boxcar Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Gruvi Bubbly Rose

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Rose

Gruvi Prosecco

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Prosecco

Gruvi Pale Ale

$5.00

Gruvi Stout

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Stout

Hoplark Citra Citra

$6.00

Zero Calorie Non-Alcoholic Beer with Citra Hops

Tommy Knocker Blood Orange IPA

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Blood Orange IPA

Gruvi Juicy Ipa

$6.00

Gruvi Red Wine

$8.00

Non Alcoholic Red Wine

Super Smash H2OMelon

$7.00

Super Smash Pineapple

$7.00

Super Smash Cherry Lime

$7.00

Taster

01

Taster Platt Porter

02

03

Taster of CS West

04

05

Taster of Audible

06

Taster of Peach Jam

07

Taster of Lost Shaker

08

Taster of Blackberry Sour

09

Taster of Barley Wine

10

11

12

Taster of Snowdance

13

Taster of Verboten

14

Taster of I-70

15

Taster of Vienna Lager

16

Taster of Hefeweizen

17

18

Taster of Cranberry Sour

19

Taster of Real Dry

20

21

Taster of Tangerine Cream

22

Taster of Quad

23

24

Taster of Saison

25

Taster of First Lady

26

27

28

Taster of De Garre

29

30

31

Taster of Tivoli Helles

32

33

Taster of CS Glitch

34

Taster of IPL

35

36

Taster of Thunder Puppy

37

38

Taster of Goudenband

39

40

Taster of ODell IPA

41

Taster of Citrico

42

Taster River IPA

43

Sample of Solera

44

Taster of No Biggie

45

Taster of Tunnel

46

Taster of Superpower

47

Taster of Psycho Penguin

48

49

Taster of Juicy Bits

50

51

Taster of Myrcenary

52

Taster of Northstar

53

Taster of Dyad

54

Taster of Mimosa Sour

55

Taster of Logger Head

56

Taster of Cookie

57

Taster of Lila

58

Taster of Lilikoi

59

Taster of Mountain Time

60

61

Taster of CS East

62

Taster of Blueberry Cobbler

63

Taster of Finkel

64

Taster of Good Behavior

65

Taster of Winds Berriable

66

67

68

Taster of Edleweiss

69

70

Whiskey

291 American

$5.00+

1.5 oz pour

39 North Spiced

$4.00+

1.5 oz pour

Breck PX Finish

$6.00+

Breckenridge Rum Cask

$6.00+

Copper Sky Wheated

$5.00+

Deer Hammer Rough and Tumble

$4.00+

1.5 oz pour

Family Jones American

$5.00+

Honey House Cinnamon Whiskey

$3.00+

Ironton

$5.00+

Leo American

$4.00+

Mile HIgh Fireside Barrel Share

$4.00+

Mile High Fireside Peach

$3.00+

Mythology Hell Bear

$4.00+

Mythology Syrah Finish

$5.00+

Outlaw Peanut Butter Cup

$3.00+

Stranahans

$4.00+

Talnua Cask

$5.00+

Talnua Heritage

$5.00+

Bourbon

291 BAD GUY

$8.00+

Started as experimental Barrel Proof wheated 4 grain. This is their first award winner. 57.8% 115.6 Proof

291 Barrel Proof

$8.00+

Axe & Oak

$4.00+

Bear Creek Straight

$5.00+

1.5 oz pour

Bear Creek Wheat

$5.00+

Boulder Bourbon

$4.00+

Breckenridge Bourbon

$4.00+

Breckenridge Mile High Blend (BLUE)

$5.00+

Breckenridge Mile High Blend (ORANGE)

$5.00+

Copper Sky

$5.00+

Deer Hammer Bourbon

$5.00+

Fireside Wheated

$5.00+

Helleva

$3.00+

Honey House

$4.00+

Idlewild Woodcutter

$3.00+

Kreyol Thoughts

$5.00+

Laws Four Grain

$5.00+

Laws Cognac Finish

$7.00+

Laws Henry Ford Malt Bonded

$7.00+

Laws Barrel Select

$7.00+

Laws Cask

$7.00+

Leopold’s Bonded

$5.00+

Leopold’s Straight

$4.00+

Peach Street Barrel Strength

$6.00+

Peach Street CO Straight

$5.00+

State 38 DC Loveday

$4.00+

The Heart

$4.00+

Golden Moon Apple Jack Brandy

$4.00+

Gunfighter American Bourbon

$5.00+

Ella Jones

$12.00

Rye

291 Barrel Rye

$8.00+

291 Rye

$6.00+

Atticus Jones

$5.00+

Axe & Oak Rye

$4.00+

Bear Creek Rye

$4.00+

Deerhammer Rye

$5.00+

Idlewild Rye

$5.00+

Laws 2 yr.

$4.00+

Laws Cask

$7.00+

Laws San Luis Valley

$6.00+

Peach St. Smoked Rye

$6.00+

Rising Sun Rye

$7.00+

The Heart Rye

$4.00+

Single Malt & Peated

Idlewild Single Malt

$5.00+

Peach Street Peated

$6.00+

Boulder Single Malt

$5.00+

Boulder Peated

$6.00+

Stranahans Blue Peak

$5.00+

1.5 oz pour

DeerHammer Single Malt

$5.00+

Vodka

Bear Creek Rye Vodka

$7.00

1.5 oz pour

Breckenridge Espresso

$8.00

1.5 oz pour

Breckenridge Pear

$8.00

1.5 oz pour

Breckenridge Vodka

$8.00

1.5 oz pour

CopperMuse Cuc Dill

$7.50

CopperMuse Cucumber

$7.50

1.5 oz pour

CopperMuse Lavender

$7.50

CopperMuse Strawberry

$7.50

1.5 oz pour

Helleva Huckleberry Blueberry

$8.00

1.5 oz pour

Marble Vodka

$7.00

Mile HIgh Elevate

$7.00

1.5 oz pour

Mythology Vodka

$7.00

1.5 oz pour

Peach Street Vodka

$8.50

1.5 oz pour

Telluride Vodka

$7.00

Vanjak Sweet Tea

$8.00

1.5 oz pour

Deviant Earl Grey Vodka

$7.00

Rum

Bear Creek Cask Strength

$10.00

Bear Creek Silver

$7.00

1.5 oz pour

Bear Creek Spiced

$7.50

1.5 oz pour

Coppermuse Gold

$7.00

Den Dist. Spiced

$7.00

1.5 oz pour

Denver Dist. Dark

$8.00

Downslople Vanilla

$9.00

Mile High Peg Leg

$7.00

1.5 oz pour

Montanya Exclusiva

$14.00

1.5 oz pour

Tequila

Mile High Cuidado

$7.00

1.5 oz pour

Peach Street D'agave Extra

$11.00

1.5 oz pour

Peach Street D'agave Gold

$10.00

1.5 oz pour

Peach Street D'agave Silver

$9.00

1.5 oz pour

Suavacito Reposado

$10.00

1.5 oz pour

Suavicito Anejo

$13.00

1.5 oz pour

Suavicito Blanco

$9.00

1.5 oz pour

Suerte Anejo

$12.00

1.5 oz pour

Suerte Reposado

$10.00

1.5 oz pour

Suerte Silver

$8.00

1.5 oz pour

Espadin Mezcal Vargo

$11.00

1.5 oz pour

Gin

Breck Gin

$8.50

Idlewild Hibiscus

$8.50

1.5 oz pour

Idlewild Purple Haze

$8.50

1.5 oz pour

Jackelope Gin

$9.00

Leo Navy Strength

$8.50

1.5 oz pour

Mile High Summit

$7.00

1.5 oz pour

Peach Street Gin

$8.50

The Block Spring

$9.00

The Block Summer

$9.00

The Heart Gin

$8.00

1.5 oz pour

Woods Treeline

$7.00

1.5 oz pour

Woody Creek Gin

$8.50

1.5 oz pour

Cordials

477 Almondretto

$6.00

1.5 oz pour

477 Fire Leaf Chai Liqueur

$6.00

1.5 oz pour

477 Lemon Drop

$6.00

1.5 oz pour

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$11.00

Devil's Head Aquavit

$8.50

1.5 oz pour

Devil's Head Barrel Reserve Aquavit

$8.50

1.5 oz pour

Green Chartreuse

$17.00

Ironton Pumpkin Spice Liqueur

$7.00

Leopold Bros. Absinthe Verte

$15.00

1.5 oz pour

Leopold Bros. Fernet Amaro

$8.00

1.5 oz pour

Marble Espresso Liqueur

$8.00

1.5 oz pour

Marble Gingercello Liqueur

$8.00

1.5 oz pour

Pama Pomegranate

$11.00

Peach Street Amaro

$6.00

1.5 oz pour

Richardos Decaf Coffee Liqueur

$7.00

1.5 oz pour

St. 38 Damn Good Absinthe

$6.00

1.5 oz pour

Telluride Chairlift Warmer

$6.00

1.5 oz pour

Woods Elderflower Liqueur

$6.00

1.5 oz pour

Yellow Chartreuse

$17.00

Wine

Infinite Monkey Red

$12.00

250ML Can

Infinite Monkey White

$12.00

250ML Can

Infinite Monkey Rose

$12.00

250ML Can

Odell Wine Project Red

$16.00

12oz Can

Odell Wine Project White

$16.00

12oz Can

Gruvi Bubbly Rose

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Rose

Gruvi Prosecco

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Prosecco

La Marca Prosecco

$9.00

187ML

La Marca Rose Prosecco

$9.00

L'Agnostique Merlot

$10.00+

Lobster Reef Sauv Blanc (New Z)

$9.00+

Sophie Sauv Blanc (France)

$10.00+

Sophie Still Rose

$9.00+

Hogue Chardonnay

$8.00+

6oz pour

Hogue Merlot

$8.00+

Estancia Merlot

$10.00+

Alamos Malbec

$8.00+

Yves Cheron Cotes Du Rhone

$10.00+

Acuma Red Blend

$9.00+

J Roget Brut

$6.00+

House of Brown Chard

$12.00+

Cinta Venezie Grigo

$8.00+

Hogue Cabernet

$8.00+

N/A Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Club Soda

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Large French Press

$7.00

32oz

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Seagrams Ginger Ale

$3.00

Single French Press

$4.00

12oz

Sprite

$3.00

Two Leave & A Bud Tea

$3.00

Retail

Pint Glass

$6.00

Rocks Glass

$9.00

Tulip Glass

$6.00

Shot Glass

$4.00

Women's Small

$22.00

Women's Medium

$22.00

Women's Large

$22.00

Men's Medium

$22.00

Men's Large

$22.00

Men's XL

$22.00

Black Hat

$22.00

Orange Hat

$22.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Employee Shirt

$10.00

Employee Hat

$11.00

Employee Hoodie

$25.00

Light Beer

$1 Off All Light Beer on Sundays!

Oskar Blues Mamas Lil Yella Pils

$7.00

Czech pils 4.7%

Station 26 Tangerine Cream Ale

$6.00

Blonde Ale 5.2%

New Belgium Mountain Time

$6.00

Light Lager 4.4%

Joyride That Would Really Hit the Spot*

$6.50

German wheat with Banana and Clove Esters from the Yeast 4.9%

Wiley Roots Peach Kolsch

$7.00

Kolsch with a slight pleach flavor 4.8%

Ursula Bohemian Vibes Pilsner

$7.00

German Pils 4.6%

Spice Trade Little Umbrella

$7.50

Passionfruit & Mango Wheat 5.2%

Prost Hefeweizen

$6.50

German wheat ale, strong banana and clove notes 5%.

Prost Pilsner

$6.50

Estes Park Stinger Wheat

$6.00

Wheat ale with local honey 6%

Wiley Roots Beer Flavored Beer

$7.00

Helles Larger 4.2%

Little Machine Sir Veza

$6.50

High Hops Blueberry Wheat

$6.00

Wheat with added blueberry flavor. Not overly sweet. 4.8%

Hoppy

$1 Off All Light Beers on Tuesdays!

Ska Tropical Hazy

$7.00

7% Light hazy super fruity

Silver Moon F* Cancer

$9.00

6.5% West Coast IPA, proceeds go to cancer research.

Call to Arms Alumni Beer Sour IPA*

$6.00

Sour IPA 6.3%

Comrade Superpower

$8.50

West Coast Piney IPA 7.3%

Copper Kettle Moral Support DIPA*

$7.00

DIPA Citra, Mosaic, Centennial, Simcoe Hops 8.5%

New Image Coriolis Effect

$8.50

Pretty piney West Coast IPA 6.5%

Trve World Eater

$9.00

Hop Bomb! Brewed with Troubadour Pevec & Serenade malt and hopped with Strata, Huell Melon, Chinook. 7%

Call To Arms CTA IPA

$8.50

Centennial, Nelson, and Citra hops. Notes of Pineapple Grapefruit Zest, and Pine 6.5%

Living the Dream Aprahaze*

$8.00

DNEIPA with Citra, El Dorado, Idaho 7, and Mosaic Tropical Notes 8.15%

Epic Cross Country

$9.00

East Coast IPA 6.7%

Call To Arms More Like Bore-0-Phyll*

$8.00

Super fruit forward, mandarin, pineapple, and mango. 6.7%

Platt Park Tropical Snowdance

$8.00

West Coast IPA with 100% Mosaic Hops. Big Grapefruit Notes 6.9%

Crooked Stave East Coast Juicy

$8.50

DDH Citra, Sabro, Azacca 6.20%

New Image IPA

$7.50

West Coast IPA with Citra, Mosaic, and Columbus 7%

Westfax Strata Outta Colfax*

$7.00

Double Hazy IPA 8.5%

Sour & Barrel Aged

$1 off All Sour & Barreled Aged on Wednesdays!

Weldwerks PB & J*

$6.50

🎃Copper Kettle Spooky Hollow*

$10.00

Rum BA Imperial Pumpkin Porter 9.2%

Great Divide Laws BA Yeti**

$6.50

Yeti aged in laws barrels for at least 12 mnths. Vanilla and Oak notes with a Whiskey finish. 12.5%

Trve Suffering Souls* (No Samples)

$7.50

Golden Sour with Ginger, Polmeno, and Black Pepper. 5.7%

New Terrain Terra Firma V. 27

$7.50

Cinnamon, Allspice, Lemon Peel, Lactose, Sage, Roasted Almonds, and Pear Puree. Sweet Pie Crust backbone, Caramelized pear and sage on the back bone. 5.3%

Jagged Mountain Peach Emoji*

$6.50

New Belgium La Folie*

$9.00

Spends 1-3 yrs in an Oak Foeder before blended. Acidic, Plum, Green Apple, Cherries 7%

Malty

$1 off all Malty Beers on Monday $1 off Belgian Beer on Thursday

Kokopelli Blarney Stone

$7.50

Red Ale hint of Caramel 5%

Epic Munich Mayhem

$7.00

🎃New Terrain Punky Masala*

$8.00

Pumpkin ale, made to taste like Masala soup. So curry spices and pumpkin!!

🎃4 Noses Pump Action*

$6.50

Light Amber Imperial Pumpkin Ale 7.7%

Platt Park Brewers Day Out AltBier

$7.50

Old School German Pale, Top Fermented yeast which produces a cleaner crisper ale. Nice malt backbone 6.2%

Prost Dunkel

$6.50

Dark Lager, with Roasted Chocolate and Nutty Notes. Malt Backbone 5.6%

Prost Vienna Lager

$7.00

Malt forward, slight sweetness. Toasty notes on the end . 5.4%

Odell Isolation Ale

$7.00

Malt Forward winter ale with Winter Spices 7%

Prost Winter Lager

$7.00

Belgian

Boulevard Tank 7*

$8.00

Farmhouse ale with G fruit notes peppery dry finish 8.5%

Bruz Quad*

$9.00

Notes of Malts, Plums, Cherries, Caramel, Raisins, Dates, and Chocolate. 11%

Odyssey Honey I’m Home Tripel*

$8.00

Dry, Floral, Spicy, and Fruity with all local ingredients. 9.5%

Dark

Outer Range Kinfolk Porter*

$6.50

Toasty, Caramel, and Roasty Porter 7.3%

60 OMF Optics & Design

$7.50

Dry stout with Rye Malt from Leopolds Brothers. 5.1%

🎃Great Divide Pumpkin Spiced Yeti*

$8.50

Traditional Yeti, with some added Pumpkin Spices and a Special Coffee Blend from Pablos Coffee. 9.5%

New Terrain Up & About Mocha Stout*

$6.50

Chocolate, Vanilla, and Coffee, Milk Stout 6.0%

Westbound & Down Coffee Porter

$8.00

American Porter with Coffee. Big chocolate notes and espresso. 6.5%

68 JM King of the North Baltic Porter*

$8.50

Lagered porter, cacao notes, plum, dried cherries, and coffee 8.5%

Taster

01

Taster Platt Porter

02

03

Taster of CS West

04

05

Taster of Audible

06

Taster of Peach Jam

07

Taster of Lost Shaker

08

Taster of Blackberry Sour

09

Taster of Barley Wine

10

11

12

Taster of Snowdance

13

Taster of Verboten

14

Taster of I-70

15

Taster of Vienna Lager

16

Taster of Hefeweizen

17

18

Taster of Cranberry Sour

19

Taster of Real Dry

20

21

Taster of Tangerine Cream

22

Taster of Quad

23

24

Taster of Saison

25

Taster of First Lady

26

27

28

Taster of De Garre

29

30

31

Taster of Tivoli Helles

32

33

Taster of CS Glitch

34

Taster of IPL

35

36

Taster of Thunder Puppy

37

38

Taster of Goudenband

39

40

Taster of ODell IPA

41

Taster of Citrico

42

Taster River IPA

43

Sample of Solera

44

Taster of No Biggie

45

Taster of Tunnel

46

Taster of Superpower

47

Taster of Psycho Penguin

48

49

Taster of Juicy Bits

50

51

Taster of Myrcenary

52

Taster of Northstar

53

Taster of Dyad

54

Taster of Mimosa Sour

55

Taster of Logger Head

56

Taster of Cookie

57

Taster of Lila

58

Taster of Lilikoi

59

Taster of Mountain Time

60

61

Taster of CS East

62

Taster of Blueberry Cobbler

63

Taster of Finkel

64

Taster of Good Behavior

65

Taster of Winds Berriable

66

67

68

Taster of Edleweiss

69

70

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a locally sourced establishment from the Food to the Whiskeys!! With 70 Colorado Craft Beers and 100+ Colorado Spirits.

Location

400 East 19th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203

Directions

Gallery
Colorado Campfire image

Similar restaurants in your area

Famous Original J's Pizza
orange star4.6 • 940
715 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Walter's303 Uptown - Central Denver
orange starNo Reviews
1906 Pearl St Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
D Bar Denver - Uptown
orange star4.6 • 2,839
494 E 19th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Coperta
orange star3.9 • 350
400 E. 20th Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Watercourse Foods
orange star4.2 • 3,670
837 E 17th Ave Unit 103 Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
D Bar Denver - Uptown
orange star4.6 • 2,839
494 E 19th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Park & Co - Park & Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,021
439 E 17th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Prohibition
orange star4.2 • 1,377
504 East Colfax Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Manzo Lobster and Oyster Bar
orange star4.2 • 287
500 East 19th Avenue Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston