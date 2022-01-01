Colorado Campfire
149 Reviews
$$
400 East 19th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
Popular Items
Start or Share
Chicken Tortilla Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips, Shredded Chicken, White Cheddar Queso, Shredded Cheddar, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Tomato, Avocado, Lime Crema, Cilantro
Smoked Wings
Red Bird Farm Wings, Chioce of Charred Barbeque, Buffalo Sauce, or Rotating Sauce, Celery
Fried Pretzel Bites
Fried House Pretzel Dough, CHOICE of Either Salted, Garlic Parmesan, Cinnamon and Sugar
Buffalo Cauliflower Dip
Buffalo Cauliflower Dip, with Carrots, Celery, and Lavash Crackers
Chips & DIps
Tri Color Tortilla Chips, Roasted Red Pepper Salsa, House made Queso
Meat & Cheese Spread
House Rotating Sausage, Salami, House Ricotta, Rotating Cheese, Beer Mustard, Grilled Bread
Poblano Hush Puppies
Yellow Cornmeal Hushpuppies with Roasted Poblanos, Side Cajun Honey Sauce
Garden Flatbread
Spinach Pesto, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Brussels Sprouts, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Fried Arugula ADD Grilled Chicken +5 ADD Fried Chicken +5 ADD Pork Belly +6
KIDS Cheese Burger
KIDS Mac & Cheese
KIDS Tendies
KIDS Dilla
Smore's Pops
Three Toasted Marshmallows Dipped in Dark Chocolate and Rolled in Choice of Graham Cracker Crumb or Crunch Berries Crumb
Salads Etc.
Sunlight Peak Salad
Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Shredded Carrot, House Bacon, Feta Cheese, Orange Ginger Vinaigrette ADD Grilled or Fried Chicken +6 ADD Pork Belly +6 ADD Sautéed Mushrooms +4
Side Salad
Green Chile
Dry Cider Braised Pork, Crema, Corn Tortilla, Lime
Mediterranean Salad
Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Avocado, Tomato, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Herbed Vinaigrette
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Cream Cheese, Topped with Bacon Bits, Cheddar & Herbs
Fall Spinach Brussels Salad
Spinach and Brussels Sprout Mix, Roasted Butternut Squash, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Spiced Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Red Wine Vinaigrette ADD Grilled Chicken +6 Add Pork Belly +6 ADD Sautéed Mushrooms +4
Plates
Chorizo Mac & Cheese
White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Chorizo, Pickled Onions, Jalapeños, Panko Crumbs and Pepper Jack
Pork Belly Tacos
Corner Post Meat Confit Pork Belly, Mango Habanero BBQ, Cabbage, Poblanos, Pickled Onion, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette, Corn Tortilla, Lime
Puttanesca Pasta
Cavatappi Pasta, Puttanesca Sauce (Red Sauce with Olives, Tomato, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Topped with Parmesan and Herbs ADD Grilled Chicken +6, ADD Fried Chicken +6, ADD Pork Belly +6, ADD Roasted Mushroom +4
BBQ Plate
Mango Habenero BBQ Grilled Chicken Breast, Corner Post Meat Shredded Pork with House BBQ Sauce, Poblano Cheddar Biscuit, Brussels Sprouts , Pasta Salad
Birria Tacos
Braised Steak, BIrra Broth, Onion, Cilantro, Cotija, Crispy Corn Tortilla, Lime
Burgers & Sandies
Campfire Burger
Corner Post Meat Grass Fed Beef, Baby Arugula, Tomato, Caramelized Onion Jam, White Cheddar. Choice of French Fries or Potato Chips ADD Egg +1.5, ADD Bacon +2.00 ADD Avocado +2
Gyro Lamb Burger
Ground Lamb Patty, Lemon Pepper Tzatziki, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta, Brioche Bun, Choice of French Fries or Potato Chips. ADD Egg +1.5, ADD Bacon $2 , ADD Avocado $2
Veggie Burger
Black Bean and Carrot House Patty, Sweet Bell Pepper Relish, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato Choice Of French Fries or Potato Chips ADD Egg +1.50, ADD Bacon +2, ADD Avocado +2, ADD Roasted Mushrooms +3
Chicken Burger
House Herbed Chicken Burger, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Swiss, Brioche Bun ADD Bacon +2, Gluten Free Bun +2
BBQ Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken Thigh, House BBQ, Swiss, Mustard Aioli, Brioche Bun Choice of Fries or Chips Gluten Free Bun +2
Curry Chicken Wrap
Yellow Curry Chicken Salad, Dried Pineapple, Celery, Carrot, Chives, Romaine Lettuce, Chili Tortilla. NO SUBSTITUTIONS Choice of Fries or Potato Chips
Cuban Sandy
Ham, Braised Pork, Swiss, Pickles, Beer Mustard, Grilled Onions, Hoagie Roll. Choice of Fries or Potato Chips ADD Bacon +2 ADD Avocado +2 Gluten Free Bun +2
Turkey Cranberry Panini
Turkey, Cranberry Chutney, Brie, White Cheddar, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Sour Dough Choice of Fries or Potato Chips ADD Bacon +2 ADD Avocado +1.5 Gluten Free Bun +2
Braised Steak Sandwich
Braised Steak, Chimichurri, White Cheddar, Roasted Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Hoagie Roll, Au Jus Choice of Fries or Potato Chips ADD Bacon +2, Gluten Free Bun +2
Sides
Side Mac & Cheese
White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Radiatore Pasta. Fresh Herbs
Chicharonnes
Fried Pork Chicharrones, Chili Lime Salt
French Fries
Pasta Salad
Tri Color Rotini, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Pepper, Salami, Onion, White Cheddar, Herbed garlic Oil
Roasted Vegetable Medley
Roasted Butternut Squash, Roasted Red Pepper, Grilled Red Onion, Roasted Cauliflower
Side Brussel Sprouts
Fried Brussels Sprouts in Chili Lime Glaze
Colorado Popcorn
Musso Farms Corn, Rotating Seasonings
Potato Chips
House Idaho Potato Chips, Sea Salt
Tomato & Cucumber Salad
Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Basil, Red Wine Shallot Vin, Balsamic Glaze
Tortilla Chips
Grilled Chicken
Fried Chicken
Pork Belly
Sauces
Ranch
Bleu Cheese
Aioli
BBQ
Beer Mustard
Bim Sauce
Buffalo
Cajun Honey
Charred BBQ
Charred BBQ
Cilantro Lime
Honey Mustard
Italian
LG Queso
Lime Sambal Glaze
Mango BBQ
Mustard Cream Sauce
Nashville Hot
Onion Jam
Orange Ginger
Red Wine Shallot Vin
Rotating Jam
SD Lime Crema
Sm. Queso
Tzatziki
Wasabi Aioli
Salsa
Banquet
Wings
Shrimp Po Boy Sliders
Cheese Burger Sliders
Fried Chicken Sliders
Grilled Seasoned Veggies
Pasta Salad
House Salad
Mac & Cheese
Nacho Bar
Pretzel Bites
Stuffed Jalapenos
Taco Bar
Turkey Wrap Platter
Chicken Salad Wrap Platter
Chimimchurri Steak
Blackened Chicken
Hummus Platter
S’mores Platter
Cocktails
🔥Chai Me Again🔥
HOT COCKTAIL!! Bear Creek Spiced Rum, Grove Street Chai Liqueur, Lemon and Chai Tea Bag
🔥 Alpine Berry Toddy🔥
HOT COCKTAIL! Axe & Oak Bourbon , Honey, Lemon Juice, Alpine Berry Tea Bag
🔥Santa's Little Helper🔥
HOT COCKTAIL!! Telluride Chairlift Warmer Peppermint Schnapps, Hot Cocoa, Bourbon Cream, Topped with Whipped Cream and Peppermint Crumbles
🔥Spiced Hot Toddy🔥
HOT COCKTAIL!! 39 North Spiced Whiskey, Honey, Lemon. Garnished with Clove and Lemon
🔥Irish Coffee🔥
12.oz French Press, Nooku Bourbon Cream
🔥Fire N Cider🔥
HOT COCKTAIL Colorado Honey Cinnamon Whiskey, Hot Apple Cider, Agave, Served with a Cinnamon Stick
Mallow On The Graham
Elevate Vodka, Lee Spirits Creme De Cacao, Bourbon Cream, Cream
Smashing Pumpkins
Play on our Signature Mallow on the Graham Cocktail. House Infused All Spice Vodka, Mozart Pumpkin Chocolate Liqueur, Lee Spirits Creme De Cacoa , with Cinnamon Stick and Marshmallow.
Espresso Martini
Breckenridge Espresso Vodka, Marble Moonlight Liqueur, Cream, Boxcar Cold Brew Coffee
Smoked Old Fashioned
Laws 4 Grain, Simple Syrup, Cocktail Punk Cherry & Smoked Orange Bitters, Glass Smoked on Whiskey Barrel Stave
Fly Like Paper, High Like Planes
Bear Creek Rye, Aperol, Lemon, Simple Syrup, Orange Bitters
Spicy Paloma
Jalapeno infused Cuicado Tequila, Agave Syrup, Lime Juice, Simply Grapefruit Juice
Berry Nutty
Peach Street Goat Vodka, Grove Street Almondretto (Contains Nuts), Cranberry Juice, Simple Syrup
Elixir of the Elders
Woods Treeline Gin, Green Chartreuse, Lime, Simple Syrup
Kissed by a Rose
Mile High Spirits Summit Gin, Grove Street Orange Liqueur, Lee Spirits Creme de Rose, Lime Juice, Rose Simple Syrup
Hit These Streetz
Peach Street Reposado Tequila, Marble Gingercello Liqueur, Lime, Agave, Soda, Gingerale
Campfire Bloody Mary
Vodka, Freshies Bloody Mix (Choice of Regular, Habanero, or Ghost Pepper), Topped with Local Rotating Porter
Long Island Iced Tea
Mimosa
Mojito
White Russian
Margarita
Light Beer
Oskar Blues Mamas Lil Yella Pils
Czech pils 4.7%
Prost Hefeweizen
10 Wiley Beer Flavored Beer
Helles Lager 4.2%
Station 26 Tangerine Cream Ale
Blonde Ale 5.2%
15 New Belgium Mountain Time
Light Lager 4.4%
Prost Pilsner
Joyride That Would Really Hit the Spot*
German wheat with Banana and Clove Esters from the Yeast 4.9%
Wiley Roots Peach Kolsch
Kolsch with a slight pleach flavor 4.8%
Ursula Bohemian Vibes Pilsner
German Pils 4.6%
Spice Trade Little Umbrella
Passionfruit & Mango Wheat 5.2%
57 OR Helles
Helles lager, 5.5%
Little Machine Sir Veza
Steamworks Colorado Kolsch
Estes Park Stinger Wheat
Wheat ale with local honey 6%
High Hops Blueberry Wheat
Wheat with added blueberry flavor. Not overly sweet. 4.8%
Weldwerks Pilsner
5.4% Czech Pilsner
Hoppy
New Image IPA
West Coast IPA with Citra, Mosaic, and Columbus 7%
06 Trve World Eater
Hop Bomb!! Strata, Huell Melon, Chinook 7%
Silver Moon F* Cancer
6.5% West Coast IPA, proceeds go to cancer research.
Comrade Superpower
West Coast Piney IPA 7.3%
Platt Park Tropical Snowdance
West Coast IPA 100 % Mosaic Hops Big Grapefruit Notes 6.9%
Call to Arms Alumni Beer Sour IPA*
Sour IPA 6.3%
CTA IPA
Centennial , Nelson, Citra, Notes of pineapple, Grapefruit Zest, Pine 6.5%
Ska Tropical Hazy
7% Light hazy super fruity
47 LTD Aprahaze*
DNEIPA 8.15%
Epic Cross Country
Experimental IPA with Hop Terpines 6.5%
Westfax Strata Outta Colfax*
Double Hazy IPA 8.5%
Copper Kettle Moral Support DIPA*
DIPA Citra, Mosaic, Centennial, Simcoe Hops 8.5%
61 Call To Arms Bore-0-Phyll*
Fresh Hop Super fruit forward, mandarin, pineapple, and mango. 6.7%
Crooked Stave Juicy East
Not overly hazy, with hints of Apricot, Papaya, and Mango. 6.2%
Sour & Barrel Aged
16 Weld PB&J*
Berliner with Peanut Flour, Strawberry Puree, and Milk Sugar 4.6%
28 GD Laws BA Yeti**
Yeti aged in laws barrels for at least 12 mnths. Vanilla and Oak notes with a Whiskey finish. 12.5%
33 Trve Suffering Souls* (No Samples)
Golden Sour with Ginger, Polmeno, and Black Pepper. 5.7%
Copper Kettle Rum BA Spooky Hollow*
Rum BA Imperial Pumpkin Porter 9.2%
56 New Belgium La Folie*
Spends 1-3 yrs in an Oak Foeder before blended. Acidic, Plum, Green Apple, Cherries 7%
65 Jagged Mountain Peach Emoji*
Sour with peaches and peach ring candies 5.6%
67 Weld Bamm Bamm *
Fruity Pebble Sour with added Tangerine 5%
70 NT Terra Firma*
Cinnamon, Allspice, Lemon Peel, Lactose, Sage, Roasted Almonds, and Pear Puree. Sweet Pie Crust backbone, Caramelized pear and sage on the back bone. 5.3%
Belgian, Malty & Dark
40 Eddyline Pumpkin Patch
53 New Terrain Punky Masala*
Pumpkin ale, made to taste like Masala soup. So curry spices and pumpkin!!
64 4 Noses Pump Action
Light Amber Imperial Pumpkin Ale 7.7%
Epic Imperial Pumpkin Porter*
Boulevard Tank 7*
Farmhouse ale with G fruit notes peppery dry finish 8.5%
Kokopelli Blarney Stone
Red Ale hint of Caramel 5%
Prost Dunkel
Dark Lager, with Roasted Chocolate and Nutty Notes. Malt Backbone 5.6%
Bruz Quad*
Notes of Malts, Plums, Cherries, Caramel, Raisins, Dates, and Chocolate. 11%
Platt Park Brewers Day Out AltBier
Old School German Pale, Top Fermented yeast which produces a cleaner crisper ale. Nice malt backbone 6.2%
Epic Munich Mayhem
29 Prost Vienna Lager
Malt forward, slight sweetness. Toasty notes on the end . 5.4%
Westbound & Down Coffee Porter
American Porter with Coffee. Big chocolate notes and espresso. 6.5%
35 LH Nitro Milk Stout
Nitro Milk Stout 6.5%
New Terrain Up & About Mocha Stout*
Chocolate, Vanilla, and Coffee, Milk Stout 6.0%
Odyssey Honey I’m Home Tripel*
Dry, Floral, Spicy, and Fruity with all local ingredients. 9.5%
Outer Range Kinfolk Porter*
Toasty, Caramel, and Roasty Porter 7.3%
Our Mutual Friend New Dad Brown
Brown Porter 100% CO ingredients. Malt forward body with notes of caramel and chocolate. Dry Clean Finish. 4.7%
55 Avery White Rascal
5.6%
60 OMF Optics & Design
Dry stout with Rye Malt from Leopolds Brothers. 5.1%
62 O’dell Isolation
Malt Forward Winter Ale, with Winter Spices 7%
Cider etc.
Stem Off Dry
Dry Apple Cider
Jiant Hard Tea Strawberry Kiwi*
Hard Tea flavored with Strawberry & Kiwi flavors 7%
Boxcar Nitro Cold Brew
Gruvi Bubbly Rose
Non-Alcoholic Rose
Gruvi Prosecco
Non-Alcoholic Prosecco
Gruvi Pale Ale
Gruvi Stout
Non-Alcoholic Stout
Hoplark Citra Citra
Zero Calorie Non-Alcoholic Beer with Citra Hops
Tommy Knocker Blood Orange IPA
Non Alcoholic Blood Orange IPA
Gruvi Juicy Ipa
Gruvi Red Wine
Non Alcoholic Red Wine
Super Smash H2OMelon
Super Smash Pineapple
Super Smash Cherry Lime
Taster
01
Taster Platt Porter
02
03
Taster of CS West
04
05
Taster of Audible
06
Taster of Peach Jam
07
Taster of Lost Shaker
08
Taster of Blackberry Sour
09
Taster of Barley Wine
10
11
12
Taster of Snowdance
13
Taster of Verboten
14
Taster of I-70
15
Taster of Vienna Lager
16
Taster of Hefeweizen
17
18
Taster of Cranberry Sour
19
Taster of Real Dry
20
21
Taster of Tangerine Cream
22
Taster of Quad
23
24
Taster of Saison
25
Taster of First Lady
26
27
28
Taster of De Garre
29
30
31
Taster of Tivoli Helles
32
33
Taster of CS Glitch
34
Taster of IPL
35
36
Taster of Thunder Puppy
37
38
Taster of Goudenband
39
40
Taster of ODell IPA
41
Taster of Citrico
42
Taster River IPA
43
Sample of Solera
44
Taster of No Biggie
45
Taster of Tunnel
46
Taster of Superpower
47
Taster of Psycho Penguin
48
49
Taster of Juicy Bits
50
51
Taster of Myrcenary
52
Taster of Northstar
53
Taster of Dyad
54
Taster of Mimosa Sour
55
Taster of Logger Head
56
Taster of Cookie
57
Taster of Lila
58
Taster of Lilikoi
59
Taster of Mountain Time
60
61
Taster of CS East
62
Taster of Blueberry Cobbler
63
Taster of Finkel
64
Taster of Good Behavior
65
Taster of Winds Berriable
66
67
68
Taster of Edleweiss
69
70
Whiskey
291 American
1.5 oz pour
39 North Spiced
1.5 oz pour
Breck PX Finish
Breckenridge Rum Cask
Copper Sky Wheated
Deer Hammer Rough and Tumble
1.5 oz pour
Family Jones American
Honey House Cinnamon Whiskey
Ironton
Leo American
Mile HIgh Fireside Barrel Share
Mile High Fireside Peach
Mythology Hell Bear
Mythology Syrah Finish
Outlaw Peanut Butter Cup
Stranahans
Talnua Cask
Talnua Heritage
Bourbon
291 BAD GUY
Started as experimental Barrel Proof wheated 4 grain. This is their first award winner. 57.8% 115.6 Proof
291 Barrel Proof
Axe & Oak
Bear Creek Straight
1.5 oz pour
Bear Creek Wheat
Boulder Bourbon
Breckenridge Bourbon
Breckenridge Mile High Blend (BLUE)
Breckenridge Mile High Blend (ORANGE)
Copper Sky
Deer Hammer Bourbon
Fireside Wheated
Helleva
Honey House
Idlewild Woodcutter
Kreyol Thoughts
Laws Four Grain
Laws Cognac Finish
Laws Henry Ford Malt Bonded
Laws Barrel Select
Laws Cask
Leopold’s Bonded
Leopold’s Straight
Peach Street Barrel Strength
Peach Street CO Straight
State 38 DC Loveday
The Heart
Golden Moon Apple Jack Brandy
Gunfighter American Bourbon
Ella Jones
Rye
Single Malt & Peated
Vodka
Bear Creek Rye Vodka
1.5 oz pour
Breckenridge Espresso
1.5 oz pour
Breckenridge Pear
1.5 oz pour
Breckenridge Vodka
1.5 oz pour
CopperMuse Cuc Dill
CopperMuse Cucumber
1.5 oz pour
CopperMuse Lavender
CopperMuse Strawberry
1.5 oz pour
Helleva Huckleberry Blueberry
1.5 oz pour
Marble Vodka
Mile HIgh Elevate
1.5 oz pour
Mythology Vodka
1.5 oz pour
Peach Street Vodka
1.5 oz pour
Telluride Vodka
Vanjak Sweet Tea
1.5 oz pour
Deviant Earl Grey Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Mile High Cuidado
1.5 oz pour
Peach Street D'agave Extra
1.5 oz pour
Peach Street D'agave Gold
1.5 oz pour
Peach Street D'agave Silver
1.5 oz pour
Suavacito Reposado
1.5 oz pour
Suavicito Anejo
1.5 oz pour
Suavicito Blanco
1.5 oz pour
Suerte Anejo
1.5 oz pour
Suerte Reposado
1.5 oz pour
Suerte Silver
1.5 oz pour
Espadin Mezcal Vargo
1.5 oz pour
Gin
Breck Gin
Idlewild Hibiscus
1.5 oz pour
Idlewild Purple Haze
1.5 oz pour
Jackelope Gin
Leo Navy Strength
1.5 oz pour
Mile High Summit
1.5 oz pour
Peach Street Gin
The Block Spring
The Block Summer
The Heart Gin
1.5 oz pour
Woods Treeline
1.5 oz pour
Woody Creek Gin
1.5 oz pour
Cordials
477 Almondretto
1.5 oz pour
477 Fire Leaf Chai Liqueur
1.5 oz pour
477 Lemon Drop
1.5 oz pour
Aperol
Campari
Devil's Head Aquavit
1.5 oz pour
Devil's Head Barrel Reserve Aquavit
1.5 oz pour
Green Chartreuse
Ironton Pumpkin Spice Liqueur
Leopold Bros. Absinthe Verte
1.5 oz pour
Leopold Bros. Fernet Amaro
1.5 oz pour
Marble Espresso Liqueur
1.5 oz pour
Marble Gingercello Liqueur
1.5 oz pour
Pama Pomegranate
Peach Street Amaro
1.5 oz pour
Richardos Decaf Coffee Liqueur
1.5 oz pour
St. 38 Damn Good Absinthe
1.5 oz pour
Telluride Chairlift Warmer
1.5 oz pour
Woods Elderflower Liqueur
1.5 oz pour
Yellow Chartreuse
Wine
Infinite Monkey Red
250ML Can
Infinite Monkey White
250ML Can
Infinite Monkey Rose
250ML Can
Odell Wine Project Red
12oz Can
Odell Wine Project White
12oz Can
Gruvi Bubbly Rose
Non-Alcoholic Rose
Gruvi Prosecco
Non-Alcoholic Prosecco
La Marca Prosecco
187ML
La Marca Rose Prosecco
L'Agnostique Merlot
Lobster Reef Sauv Blanc (New Z)
Sophie Sauv Blanc (France)
Sophie Still Rose
Hogue Chardonnay
6oz pour
Hogue Merlot
Estancia Merlot
Alamos Malbec
Yves Cheron Cotes Du Rhone
Acuma Red Blend
J Roget Brut
House of Brown Chard
Cinta Venezie Grigo
Hogue Cabernet
N/A Beverage
Arnold Palmer
Club Soda
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Iced Tea
Large French Press
32oz
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Powerade
Red Bull
Seagrams Ginger Ale
Single French Press
12oz
Sprite
Two Leave & A Bud Tea
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
We are a locally sourced establishment from the Food to the Whiskeys!! With 70 Colorado Craft Beers and 100+ Colorado Spirits.
400 East 19th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203