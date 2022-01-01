Restaurant header imageView gallery

Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions Tennyson St.

4000 Tennyson St #100

Denver, CO 80212

Popular Items

10" French Silk- online

10" Pies- Online Only

10" Pumpkin Pie- online
$23.00

10" Pumpkin Pie- online

$23.00
10" Maple Honey Pecan-online
$33.00

10" Maple Honey Pecan-online

$33.00
10" Tart Cherry- online
$21.00

10" Tart Cherry- online

$21.00
10" Apple Bourbon Caramel- online
$23.00

10" Apple Bourbon Caramel- online

$23.00
10" Cherry Streusel- online
$33.00

10" Cherry Streusel- online

$23.00
10" Classic Apple- online
$21.00

10" Classic Apple- online

$21.00
10" French Silk- online
$27.00

10" French Silk- online

$27.00
10" Mixed Berry- online
$23.00

10" Mixed Berry- online

$23.00
10" Wild Blueberry- online
$21.00

10" Wild Blueberry- online

$21.00

Gluten-Free 10" Tart Cherry- online

$25.00

Gluten-Free Classic Apple

$25.00

Gluten-Free Pumpkin

$28.00

Take & Bake 10" Apple Bourbon Caramel- online

$23.00

Take & Bake 10" Cherry Streusel- online

$23.00

Take & Bake 10" Classic Apple- online

$21.00

Take & Bake 10" Gluten-Free Tart Cherry- online

$25.00

Take & Bake 10" Mixed Berry- online

$23.00

Take & Bake 10" Tart Cherry- online

$21.00

Take & Bake 10" Wild Blueberry- online

$21.00

Mini Pies- Online Only

Mini Pumpkin- Online
$12.00

Mini Pumpkin- Online

$12.00

Mini Pecan- Online
$12.00

$12.00
Mini Tart Cherry- Online
$10.00

Mini Tart Cherry- Online

$10.00
Mini Apple Bourbon Caramel- Online
$11.00

Mini Apple Bourbon Caramel- Online

$11.00
Mini Blueberry- Online
$10.00

Mini Blueberry- Online

$10.00
Mini Classic Apple- Online
$10.00

Mini Classic Apple- Online

$10.00
Mini French Silk- Online
$12.00

Mini French Silk- Online

$12.00
Mini Mixed Berry- Online
$10.00

Mini Mixed Berry- Online

$10.00

Take & Bake Mini Apple Bourbon Caramel- online

$11.00

Take & Bake Mini Blueberry- online

$10.00

Take & Bake Mini Classic Apple- online

$10.00

Take & Bake Mini Mixed Berry- online

$10.00

Take & Bake Mini Tart Cherry- online

$10.00

Cutie Pies- Online Only

Cutie Apple Bourbon Caramel- online
$6.50

Cutie Apple Bourbon Caramel- online

$6.50
Cutie Pecan- online
$7.50

Cutie Pecan- online

$7.50
Cutie Pumpkin- online
$6.50

Cutie Pumpkin- online

$6.50

Fall Cutie 3-Pack

$19.00

Sweet Hand Pies- Online Only

Cherry Hand Pie- online
$4.75

Cherry Hand Pie- online

$4.75
Mixed Berry Hand Pie- online
$4.75

Mixed Berry Hand Pie- online

$4.75

Classic Apple Hand Pie

$4.75

Mini Pot Pies- online

Take & Bake Mini Chicken- online

$10.00

Take & Bake Mini Bison- online

$11.00

Take & Bake Mini Mushroom Veggie- online

$10.00

10" Pot Pies- online

Take & Bake 10" Chicken- online
$20.00

Take & Bake 10" Chicken- online

$20.00

Take & Bake 10" Gluten-Free Chicken-online

$24.00
Family Quiche- Southwest Veggie- online
$23.00

Family Quiche- Southwest Veggie- online

$23.00
Family Quiche- Bacon
$23.00

Family Quiche- Bacon

$23.00

Family Quiche- Veggie

$23.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Since 1929, our family has been baking delicious pies, creating memories, and spreading joy. We are excited to continue the tradition in Denver this year!

4000 Tennyson St #100, Denver, CO 80212

