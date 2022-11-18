Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch

Colorado Cherry Company Lyons

426 Reviews

$$

12311 N Saint Vrain Dr

Lyons, CO 80540

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pies

Apple Bourbon Caramel - Whole

Apple Bourbon Caramel - Whole

$23.00
Apple Pie - Whole

Apple Pie - Whole

$23.00
Blueberry Pie - Whole

Blueberry Pie - Whole

$23.00
Cherry Cheesecake Pie - Whole

Cherry Cheesecake Pie - Whole

$27.00
Cherry Pie - Whole

Cherry Pie - Whole

$23.00
Cherry Streusel Pie - Whole

Cherry Streusel Pie - Whole

$23.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie - Whole

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie - Whole

$27.00
French Silk Pie - Whole

French Silk Pie - Whole

$27.00
Pecan Pie - Whole

Pecan Pie - Whole

$33.00

Pumpkin Pie - Whole

$23.00
Mixed Berry Pie - Whole

Mixed Berry Pie - Whole

$23.00

Sweet strawberries, plump blackberries, tart raspberries and blueberries!

Pies

Apple Bourbon Caramel - Whole

Apple Bourbon Caramel - Whole

$23.00

This product will be served FROZEN with baking instruction.

Apple Pie - Whole

Apple Pie - Whole

$23.00

This product will be delivered FROZEN with baking instructions.

Blueberry Pie - Whole

Blueberry Pie - Whole

$23.00

This product will be delivered FROZEN with baking instructions.

Mixed Berry Pie - Whole

Mixed Berry Pie - Whole

$23.00

This product will be delivered FROZEN with baking instructions.

Cherry Pie - Gluten-free - Whole

Cherry Pie - Gluten-free - Whole

$24.00

Our famous Cherry Pie filling in our gluten-free crust made with garbanzo bean and tapioca flour, topped with a gluten-free oat streusel topping. This product will be delivered FROZEN with baking instructions.

Cherry Pie - Whole

Cherry Pie - Whole

$23.00

This product will be delivered FROZEN with baking instructions.

Family Chicken Pot Pie

$25.00

This product will be delivered PREBAKED and FROZEN with proper reheating instructions.

Family Bison Pot Pie

$25.00

This product will be delivered PREBAKED and FROZEN with reheating instructions.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A taste of the Colorado High Country! Serving the kind of pie Grandma used to make!

Location

12311 N Saint Vrain Dr, Lyons, CO 80540

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Post Brewing Company - Longmont
orange starNo Reviews
1258 S. Hover Rd Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar
orange star3.9 • 296
1200 Yarmouth Ave Boulder, CO 80304
View restaurantnext
Le Peep - Longmont
orange star4.4 • 1,120
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116 Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Dickens 300 Prime
orange star4.2 • 1,122
300 Main Street Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Daddy O's Green Onion
orange star4.0 • 124
2277 W. Eisenhower Rd Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Nopalito's - Diagonal Plaza
orange star4.8 • 1,273
2850 Iris Ave Boulder, CO 80304
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lyons

Mojo Taqueria Lyons
orange star4.5 • 207
216 E Main Street Lyons, CO 80540
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lyons
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston