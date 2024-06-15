Colorado Club 1043 Pearl St.
Boulder, CO 80302
Food
Apps
- Kettle Chips
Blue cheese, buffalo sauce, green onions$5.00
- Nachos
House-fried corn tortilla chips, black beans, Pepper Jack and Cheddar cheese, housemade salsa, green onion, sour cream, avocado$15.00
- Baked Brie
Brie cheese wrapped in puff pastry and baked to golden, apricot honey, warm seasoned flatbread$13.00
- Chicken Strips
3 pieces. Choice of BBQ, ranch, or honey mustard$12.00
- 6 Pieces Chicken Wings
Overnight brined, double fried chicken wings, buffalo sauce, celery, carrot$12.00
- 12 Pieces Chicken Wings
Overnight brined, double fried chicken wings, buffalo sauce, celery, carrot$22.00
- Charcuterie Board
Prosciutto, spicy salami, white Cheddar, brie, homemade spicy mustard, pickles, warm seasoned flatbread$22.00
- Mac and Cheese$9.00
- Double Stuffed Baked Potato$10.00
- Seasoned Fries$6.00
- Green Chili Sweet Potato Tater tots$9.00
- Fried Broccoli$12.00
Salads
- Mix Green Salad
Mixed greens, toasted sunflower seeds, shaved carrots$8.00
- Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, pickled red onion, and marinated tomatoes$11.00
- Caesar
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan crouton$13.00
- Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, marinated tomato, smoked bacon, chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, green onion, avocado, blue cheese$19.00
- Side Ceasar$8.00
Sandwiches
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk brined, double fried chicken breast, ranch dressing, crispy jalapeños, smoked bacon, toasted potato bun$19.00
- French Dip
Slow-roasted, thinly shaved roast CCC beef sirloin, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, spicy horseradish, natural au jus, toasted French roll$22.00
- Club Sandwich
Thin sliced green chili seasoned deli turkey, smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, marinated tomato, chili mayonnaise, and three slices of Texas toast$19.00
- Cubano
Mojo marinated pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, spicy mustard, toasted roll$19.00
- Roasted Vegetable
Marinated and grilled zucchini, portobello mushrooms, and roasted peppers, pesto mayo, pickled vegetables, toasted roll$20.00
Flatbreads
- Fig, Brie and Prosciutto Flat Bread
Roasted garlic sauce, spiced fig jam, melted brie, arugula, thinly sliced prosciutto$18.00
- Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread
Buffalo sauce base, crispy fried chicken breast, blue cheese$17.00
- Spicy Salami Flat Bread
Red sauce base, shredded smoked mozzarella, red onion, thin sliced spicy salami, basil$18.00
Plates
- Shrimp and Grits
5 jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic in a shellfish brown sauce, roasted peppers, white Cheddar white grits$23.00
- Salmon
5 oz grilled salmon fillet, jasmine rice, pickled vegetables, chimichurri sauce$26.00
- Half Chicken
Brined and grilled half chicken, red potatoes, and broccoli cooked in herb butter, and lemon sauce$26.00
- Steak and Fries
CCC beef, marinated and grilled, seasoned fries, herb mayo, and ketchup$28.00
- Brisket
Herb-rubbed and cured CCC beef, braised for 12 hours, with a savory herb pesto, crushed red potatoes, scallion sour cream, and butter$26.00
- Cheese Burger
CCC beef burger$21.00
Sides
Dessert
- Chocolate Chip Cookies
Warm chocolate chip cookies, baked to order$3.00
- Brownie Sundae
Warm double fudge brownie with vanilla soft serve, chocolate sauce, and shaved chocolate$9.00
- Ice Cream
Chocolate and vanilla soft serve with all of your favorite toppings$2.00
- Sorbet
Per scoop. Mango, strawberry, or coconut$3.00
Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken Tenders
2 piece housemade chicken tenders served with ranch dressing$10.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese
American and Cheddar cheese melted on griddled bread$10.00
- Kids Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken tenders on a bun$10.00
- Kids Cheeseburger
4 oz CCC beef patty with American cheese$10.00
- Kids Cheese Pizza$10.00
- Kids Pizza Pepperoni$10.00
Employee meals
Drinks
Draft Beers
Cans and Bottles
TCC Cocktails
- Barrel Aged Manhattan
Rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, angostura$15.00
- Buff's Spritz
Vodka, elderflower liqueur, lemon, prosecco$12.00
- Colorado Bull Dog
Vodka, coffee liqueur, cream, cola$12.00
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- Margarita
Blanco tequila, agave, lime$12.00
- Old Fashioned$13.00
- Ralphies Revenge
Mezcal, habanero, mango, lime$14.00
- Rocky Mountain Gold Rush
Bourbon, Amaro, honey, lemon$13.00
- TCC Negroni
Choice of Woody Creek, Hendrick's, fords, Vida Mezcal, Campari, house vermouth blend$14.00
Classic Cocktails
Sharp Shooters
Wine
- Moncontour Sparkling GL$12.00
- Magellan Rose GL$10.00
- Cora Pinot Grigio GL$10.00
- Land Of Saints Chard GL$14.00
- Grochau Pinot Noir GL$15.00
- Bacchus Cab GL$12.00
- Moncontour Sparkling Bottle$48.00
- Magellan Rose Bottle$40.00
- Cora Pinot Grigio Bottle$40.00
- Land Of Saints Chard Bottle$56.00
- Grochau Pinot Noir$60.00
- Bacchus Cab Bottle$48.00
Liquor
- **Roaring Fork Vodka$7.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Kettle One$9.00
- Kettle Peach Orange$9.00
- New Amsterdam$8.00
- Pink Whitney$8.00
- Titos$8.00
- Woody Creek$8.00
- **Bacardi$8.00
- Appleton Estate$10.00
- Denizen 3$7.00
- Plantation Pineapple$8.00
- Real McCoy 3$8.00
- Sailor Jerry$7.00
- **Family Jones Gin$7.00
- Beefeater$8.00
- Bombay$9.00
- Fords$8.00
- Golden Moon$8.00
- Hendricks$10.00
- New Amsterdam$7.00
- Tanqueray$8.00
- **Apaluz Mezcal$8.00
- **Real de Valle$7.00
- Casamigos Blanco$10.00
- Casamigos Repo$12.00
- Herradura Anejo$14.00
- Herradura Blanco$9.00
- Herradura Repo$10.00
- Lunazul Blanco$8.00
- Lunazul Repo$10.00
- Suerte Blanco$9.00
- Suerte Repo$10.00
- Tequila 123 Anejo$20.00
- Vida Mezcal$10.00
- **Old Forester Bourbon$7.00
- **Old Forester Rye$7.00
- Basil Hayden Bourbon$9.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$8.00
- Evan Williams Bourbon$8.00
- High West Bourbon$10.00
- High West Double Rye$12.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jack Daniels Bonded$10.00
- Jack Daniels Fire$8.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$8.00
- Laws 4 Grain Bourbon$15.00
- Laws Rye$16.00
- Michters Bourbon$10.00
- Peach Street Bourbon$10.00
- Piggy Back 6$12.00
- Pinhook Rye$17.00
- Screwball$7.00
- Whistle Pig 10$18.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- **Monkey Shoulder$8.00
- **Tullamore DEW$7.00
- Balvenie 12$20.00
- Bruichladdich$16.00
- Glenglassaugh 12$22.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Lagavulin 8$16.00
- Tullamore DEW Honey$8.00
- Amaro Nonino$12.00
- Aperol$7.00
- Baileys$8.00
- Campari$8.00
- Fernet Branca$7.00
- Foro Amaro$7.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Leopold Fernet$10.00
- St. Germain$7.00
- Green Chartreuse$16.00
NA Beverage
- Soda$4.00
- Refill Soda$1.00
- Soda Water$1.00
- Topo Chico$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Refill Tea
- House Made Lemonade$5.00
- Arnold Palmer$5.00
- Cold Brew$5.00
- Rotating MOR Kombucha$8.00
- Do You Like Piña Coladas?
Coconut cream, pineapple, strawberry$12.00
- One Horse Town
Dhos orange, blueberry, lime, ginger beer$12.00
- Hot Girl Summer$10.00
- Red Bull$7.00
- Sugar Free Redbull$7.00
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
