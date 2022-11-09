Colorado Coffee Company at Centerra imageView gallery

Colorado Coffee Co. Centerra

182 Reviews

$

1450 N Boyd lake ave

Loveland, CO 80538

Order Again

Popular Items

Flavored Latte
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Sandwich

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.60+

Iced Coffee

$2.60+

Flavored Latte

$5.00+

Latte

$3.80+

Americano

$3.40+

Cold Brew

$3.70+

Cappuccino

$3.80+

Red Eye

$3.70+

Dirty Chai

$5.20+

Bullet Proof

$3.70+

Cortado

$3.80

Espresso

$2.90+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.80+

Not Coffee

Chai Latte

$4.30+

Matcha Latte

$4.30+

Loose Leaf Teas

$2.50+

London Fog

$4.30+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.00+

Italian Soda

$2.80+

Milk Shake

$4.60+

Smoothie

$4.60+

Juice

$2.40

Soda

$2.00

Milk Box

$1.89

Monster

$3.20

Steamer

$3.00+

Ice Water

Perrier

$2.40

Water Bottle

$2.40

Red Bull Can

$3.50

Red Bull Infusion

$4.70+

Food

Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.40

Toasted Bagel

$3.10

Fruit & Nut Oatmeal

$4.00

Lunch Sandwich

$6.20

Side of Chips

$1.30

Plain Oatmeal

$3.80

Pastries

Cookie

$3.30

Muffin

$3.40

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.10

Sweet Bread

$3.40

Coffee by the Bag

Coffee by the Bag

$15.99+

For Dogs

Pup Cup

$0.50

Dog Treat

Think Humanity

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

$25

$25.00
All hours
Sunday5:45 am - 5:15 pm
Monday5:45 am - 5:15 pm
Tuesday5:45 am - 5:15 pm
Wednesday5:45 am - 5:15 pm
Thursday5:45 am - 5:15 pm
Friday5:45 am - 5:15 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy our locally owned and operated coffee shop! We offer a high quality coffee product from locally roasted coffee beans as well as food and pastry items made in house daily!

