Colorado Coffee Company

No reviews yet

254 North Cleveland Avenue

Loveland, CO 80537

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito

$5.10

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.40

Drip Coffee

$2.80+

Foundry Menu

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.80+

Flavored Latte

$5.00+

Latte

$3.80+

Americano

$3.40+

Cold Brew

$3.70+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$3.80+

Bullet Proof

$4.60+

Espresso

$2.90+

Flat White

$4.20+

Purple latte

$4.00+

Not Coffee

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.50+

Chai Latte

$4.30+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Ice Water

Italian Soda

$3.30+

Juice

$2.40

London Fog

$4.30+

Matcha Latte

$4.30+

Red Bull Infusion

$4.70+

Smoothie

$5.30+

Steamer

$3.50+

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Boozey Beverages

Beer

$7.00

Wine

$9.00

Irish coffee

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Blood Mary

$9.00

Frozen Mudslide

$10.00

Blueberry Bourbon Lemonade

$10.00

Lavender Lemonade

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

3 oz Shot Liquor

$8.00

Beermosa

$7.00

Pink Sangria

$10.00

Twisted Tea

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Cocktail

$10.00

Colorado Bulldog

$10.00

White Claw

$7.00

Specialty Drinks

Peppermint Patty

$5.50+

Birthday Cold Brew

$5.30+

Brown Sugar Oatmilk Latte

$6.19+

Cherry Garcia Latte

$5.00+

Strawberry Truffle Latte

$5.00+

Iced Banana Cream

$5.00+

Mango Smoothie Matcha

$5.50+

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.50+

Pastries / Sweets

Muffin

$3.50

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.10

Sweet Bread

$3.50

Macaroon

$3.00

Almond Poppyseed

$2.00

Food

Bagel Toasted

$3.50

Breakfast Burrito

$5.10

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.40

Fruit & Nut Oatmeal

$4.00

Lunch Sandwich Options

$10.00

Side of Chips

$2.00

Soup

$4.00+

Flatbread

$11.00

Coffee by the Bag

Coffee by the Bag

$15.99+

For Dogs

Pup Cup

$0.50

Dog treat

$0.75

Frozen Cinnamon Rolls

Single Frozen Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Half Dozen Frozen Cinnamon Rolls

$30.00

Dozen Frozen Cinnamon Rolls

$60.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come try the best cinnamon roll in town with a cup of our freshly roasted coffee!

Website

Location

254 North Cleveland Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537

Directions

Gallery
Colorado Coffee Company image
Colorado Coffee Company image
Colorado Coffee Company image

