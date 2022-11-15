Restaurant header imageView gallery

Colorado Grill

review star

No reviews yet

46 E. Herndon Avenue

Fresno, CA 93720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Burger
Boulder Burger
Dbl Big Burger

Burgers

Big Burger

Big Burger

$5.50

Dbl Big Burger

$7.50

Triple Big Burger

$10.00
Boulder Burger

Boulder Burger

$8.00

Dbl Boulder Burger

$10.50

Triple Boulder Burger

$13.00

Chili Burger

$9.00
CG Western Burger

CG Western Burger

$8.25

Burger, Cheddar Cheese, an Onion Ring, Mayo, Grilled Onions, & Turkey Bacon.

Bacon & Avocado Burger

$8.25

*Made with turkey bacon

Bac & Bleu Burger

$8.25

*Made with turkey bacon

Mushroom/Bacon/Swiss Burger

$8.25

*Made with turkey bacon

Jalapeno & Cheddar Burger

Jalapeno & Cheddar Burger

$7.25
Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$9.50

Brisket-Cut Pastrami with our Award-Winning Burger.

The Mile High Burger

The Mile High Burger

$11.75

Double Burger, Brisket-Cut Grilled Pastrami, CG Secret Sauce, & Grilled Onions.

The Rocky Mountain Burger

The Rocky Mountain Burger

$11.75

Double Burger, Brisket-Cut Grilled Pastrami, BBQ Drizzle & Grilled Onions.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$8.00

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Beyond Burger

$8.50
Jumbo Dog

Jumbo Dog

$4.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.00

Halal Burger

$5.75

Dbl Halal Burger

$8.00

Sandwiches

Salmon Sandwich

$14.50

Tuna Sandwich

$7.50

BLT Sandwich

$7.50

*Made with turkey bacon

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$6.00

*Made with turkey bacon

Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken

Chicken Strips

$8.50

Chicken Nuggets 6

$3.00

Chicken Nuggets 9

$3.75

Chicken Nuggets 12

$4.50

Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp

$7.50

Salad

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$16.50
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Tuna Salad

$12.50

Garden Salad

$5.00

Fries

Steak Fries

$3.75

Curly Fries

$3.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Skinny Fries

$3.75

Onion Rings

$5.50
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

LG Steak Fries

$5.00

LG Curly Fries

$5.00

LG Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

LG Skinny Fries

$5.00

LG Chili Fries

$9.00

Chili Cup

$5.50

Italian

$0.35

Kids

Kid Burger Meal

$5.50

Kid Nugget Meal

$4.50

Kid Chicken Strips Meal

$7.50

Kiddi Burger

$3.00

Drinks & Shakes

Shakes

$6.00

Malts

$6.00

LG Shakes

$8.00

LG Malts

$8.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Drinks

$3.00

LG Drinks

$3.50

Root Beer Float

$6.00

LG Root Beer Float

$8.00

Soda Can

$1.00

Misc. Taxable

Misc taxable

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

46 E. Herndon Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Colorado Grill Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
46 East Herndon Avenue Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
Spicy J's
orange starNo Reviews
165 Paseo Del Centro Fresno, CA 93619
View restaurantnext
Brothers Ramen and Japanese Eatery
orange star4.8 • 619
132 W Ness Ave, Ste 108 Fresno, CA 93711
View restaurantnext
J Pot
orange starNo Reviews
235 east paseo del centro FRESNO, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
Brooks Burgers - Riverpark
orange starNo Reviews
190 El Camino Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry - River Park
orange starNo Reviews
7654 N. Blackstone Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fresno

Hunan Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 5,897
6716 N Cedar Ave, Ste 104 Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurantnext
Quesadilla Gorilla - Fresno
orange star4.7 • 2,833
608 E Weldon Ave Fresno, CA 93704
View restaurantnext
Maya Sushi Lounge - 1512 E Champlain Dr #103
orange star4.8 • 2,046
1512 E Champlain Dr #103 Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000799 - Kings Canyon & Clovis
orange star4.7 • 1,835
570 S. Clovis Ave. Fresno, CA 93727
View restaurantnext
Fugazzis Tulare
orange star4.4 • 1,734
1441 E Prosperity Ave Tulare, CA 93724
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's - Restaurant and Bakery
orange star4.0 • 1,476
1781 E Shaw Ave Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fresno
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Hanford
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Visalia
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Tulare
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Porterville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Hollister
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Ceres
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston