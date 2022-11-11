  • Home
Colorado Grill Willow Clovis 1207 Willow Avenue

No reviews yet

1207 Willow Avenue

Clovis, CA 93612

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Burger
Boulder Burger
CG Western Burger

Burgers

Big Burger

Big Burger

$5.50

Dbl Big Burger

$7.50

Triple Big Burger

$10.00
Boulder Burger

Boulder Burger

$8.00

Dbl Boulder Burger

$10.50

Triple Boulder Burger

$13.00

Chili Burger

$9.00
CG Western Burger

CG Western Burger

$8.25

Burger, Cheddar Cheese, an Onion Ring, Mayo, Grilled Onions, & Turkey Bacon.

Bacon & Avocado Burger

$8.25

*Made with turkey bacon

Bac & Bleu Burger

$8.25

*Made with turkey bacon

Mushroom/Bacon/Swiss Burger

$8.25

*Made with turkey bacon

Jalapeno & Cheddar Burger

Jalapeno & Cheddar Burger

$7.25
Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$9.50

Brisket-Cut Pastrami with our Award-Winning Burger.

The Mile High Burger

The Mile High Burger

$11.75

Double Burger, Brisket-Cut Grilled Pastrami, CG Secret Sauce, & Grilled Onions.

The Rocky Mountain Burger

The Rocky Mountain Burger

$11.75

Double Burger, Brisket-Cut Grilled Pastrami, BBQ Drizzle & Grilled Onions.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$8.00

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Beyond Burger

$8.50
Jumbo Dog

Jumbo Dog

$4.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.00

Sandwiches

Salmon Sandwich

$14.50

Tuna Sandwich

$7.50

BLT Sandwich

$7.50

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$7.00

Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken

Chicken Strips

$8.50

Chicken Nuggets

$3.00

Chicken Nuggets 9

$3.75

Chicken Nuggets 12

$4.50

Salad

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$16.50
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Tuna Salad

$12.50

Garden Salad

$5.00

Fries

Steak Fries

$3.75

Curly Fries

$3.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Skinny Fries

$3.75

Onion Rings

$5.50
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

LG Steak Fries

$5.00

LG Curly Fries

$5.00

LG Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

LG Skinny Fries

$5.00

LG Chili Fries

$9.00

Chili Cup

$5.50

Kids

Kid Burger Meal

$5.50

Kid Nugget Meal

$4.50

Kid Chicken Strips Meal

$7.50

Kiddi Burger

$3.00

Drinks & Shakes

Shakes

$6.00

Malts

$6.00

LG Shakes

$8.00

LG Malts

$8.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Drinks

$3.00

LG Drinks

$3.50

Root Beer Float (Copy)

$6.00

LG Root Beer Float (Copy)

$8.00

Misc. Taxable

Misc taxable

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

An award-winning restaurant.

Location

1207 Willow Avenue, Clovis, CA 93612

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

