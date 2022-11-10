Colorado Corndog Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our truck is more than just a place to grab lunch. It's a place to gather, laugh and enjoy great food with friends and family.
Location
365 Zerex Street, Behind Camber Brewing Company, Fraser, CO 80442
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Elevation Pizza - Order Online at www.elevationpizzaco.com
No Reviews
551 Zerex St Fraser, CO 80442
View restaurant
Adventures Decanted - 37 Cooper Creek Way Suite 315
No Reviews
37 Cooper Creek Way Suite 315 Winter Park, CO 80482
View restaurant
Lime Winter Park - 135 Parry Park Way
No Reviews
135 Parry Park Way Winter Park, CO 80482
View restaurant