Colorado Corndog Company

365 Zerex Street

Behind Camber Brewing Company

Fraser, CO 80442

Corndog
Cheeseburger
Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Signature Entrees

Corndog

Corndog

$8.00

Hand-dipped Quarter Pound Nathan's All Beef Frank. It's BIG!

Jalapeno Corndog

$8.00

Jalapeno Polish Sausage hand-dipped and fried to a dark golden brown.

Bacon Dog

Bacon Dog

$9.00

A Nathan's All Beef Dog Wrapped in two strips of bacon and deep Fried. Served on a bun with your choice of condiments.9

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$10.00

A Quarter Pound Nathan's All Beef Frank topped with red chili and Aged Cheddar Cheese Sauce.

Hot Dog

$6.00

Nathan's Famous All Beef Hot Dog on a Bun with your choice of toppings

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Three Large Breaded Chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Burgers

Single Burger

$10.00

Sourced from the Fitch Ranch in Parshall, CO, this burger is like steak on a bun. Your choice of toppings and condiments.

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Same Fitch Ranch Beef with your choice of Cheese and toppings

Double Burger

$14.00

Two Fitch Ranch Beef Patties served on a bun with your choice of toppings and condiments

Double Cheeseburger

$15.00

Two Fitch Ranch Beef Patties served on a bun with your choice of cheese and condiments.

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Burger

$13.00

Same amazing Fitch Ranch Beef patties served with Jalapeno Cream Cheese and your choice of toppings a d condiments. This may be your new favorite!

BBQ Bacon Jalapeno Burger

BBQ Bacon Jalapeno Burger

$12.00

Our Fitch Ranch 1/3 pound patty topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Sliced Jalapenos, French Fried Onions and 2 slices of bacon with Barbecue Sauce!

Kid's And Small Appetites

Small Corndog

$4.00

Half of a Nathan's All Beef Hotdog hand-dipped and fried to a golden brown.

Small Corndog with Fries

$5.00

Half of a Nathan's All Beef Hotdog hand-dipped and fried to a golden brown served with a 1/2 order of fries.

Small Chicken Tender Basket

$7.00

One Large Chicken Tender served with your choice of dipping sauce and a 1/2 order of fries.

Small Mac-N-Cheese Wedges w/Fries

$6.00

Five Mac-N-Cheese wedges with a half order of fries. Perfect for the kids or small appetites. Choose any (and as many) of our sauces for dipping.

Sides & Appetizers

French Fries

$5.00

A generous serving of Fries served with the condiment of your choice

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

A full serving of fries topped with red chili and shredded cheese.

Wings

$12.00

6 ct of wings served with your choice of sauce and either tossed or on the side.

Mac-N-Cheese Wedges

$10.00

Ten Mac-N-Cheese Wedges battered and fried to perfection served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$10.00

A HUGE serving of cheese curds, breaded and fried until the cheese is perfectly melted. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Cream Cheese and Peppers battered and fried to a golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

A generous serving of battered and fried mushrooms served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Onion Rings

$10.00

A large portion of thick-cut Beer Battered onion rings. Your choice of sauce to dip. Yummy!

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Enough to share with the family! Battered and deep-fried these are sure to please. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Tots

$5.00

A hearty portion of tots served with your choice of dipping sauce

Sweet Treats

Funnel Cake

$5.00

A 4 inch round funnel cake just like at the fair! Served topped with powdered sugar and strawberry preserves on the side.

Fudge Bar

$1.00Out of stock

Fudge pop

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.00Out of stock

Ice cream sandwich

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.00

A dozen 4" funnel cake fries sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with Strawberry preserves.

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pepsi - Regular

$2.00

Pepsi - Real Sugar

$2.00

Pepsi Zero

$2.00

Rootbeer (A&W or Mug)

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

7-Up

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Breakfast/Brunch

Breakfast Dog

Breakfast Dog

$5.00Out of stock

An Omaha breakfast sausage hand-dipped in funnel cake batter and fried to perfection. Topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup for dipping.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

2 Chicken tender strips on top of a Belgian waffle served with butter and syrup.

Belgian Waffles

$3.00

Belgium Waffles served with butter, syrup and powdered sugar.

Breakfast Sausage

$4.00Out of stock

1.8 oz Omaha Breakfast sausage. Omaha!!!!

Full Order Biscuits & Gravy

Full Order Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00Out of stock

Two Buttermilk biscuits topped with gravy! (Tots are additional)

Half Order Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00Out of stock

One Buttermilk Biscuit topped with gravy (Tots are additional)

Bubba Brunch

Bubba Brunch

$12.00Out of stock

Two Chicken tenders on a bed of tots covered in sausage gravy.

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

Two strips of bacon, 1 egg, topped with American Cheese and served on a buttermilk biscuit.

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

A Sausage patty, one egg, topped with American Cheese and served on a fresh Buttermilk biscuit

Belgian & Berries

Belgian & Berries

$8.00Out of stock

Two Belgian Waffles topped with whipped cream and fresh berries.

Pets

Pup Dog

$2.00

An uncooked Nathan's All Beef Frank cut up and served in a food tray.

Pup Burger

$3.00

A 1/3 pound Fitch Ranch Burger cooked just the way they like it. Cut up and served in a food tray.

Half Pup Dog

$1.00

1/2 of Nathan's Frank cut into bite-size pieces. Perfect for smaller dogs.

Specials

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Your choice of Traditional BBQ or Korean BBQ topped with pineapple or regular slaw, served on a sesame seed bun.

Birria

$10.00Out of stock

3 Birria Tacos with Jus for dipping.

Pretzel Necklaces

Pretzel Necklace - Standard

$4.00

Ribbon strung with a serving of 22 pretzels for your snacking pleasure

Fancy Pretzel Necklace

$5.00

A serving of 22 pretzels strung beautifully to go with any attire including casual Friday or a night out on the town. Select from several stunning colors.😂

Mr. T

$7.00

A double serving of pretzels (44 total) to bling out the festivities!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our truck is more than just a place to grab lunch. It's a place to gather, laugh and enjoy great food with friends and family.

Location

365 Zerex Street, Behind Camber Brewing Company, Fraser, CO 80442

Directions

