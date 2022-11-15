Restaurant header imageView gallery

Colore Italian Restaurant

1,062 Reviews

$$

2700 S Broadway

Englewood, CO 80113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CAESAR
CHEESE RAVIOLI
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

SALADS

CAESAR

CAESAR

$10.25

Chopped romaine, croutons, shaved parmigiana, lemon anchovy dressing

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP

$15.75

Chipotle tossed Gulf Shrimp, Baby greens, avocado, tomato, toasted pumpkin seeds, shredded cheddar, cilantro lime vinaigrette

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$15.75

Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

COLORE SALAD

COLORE SALAD

$13.75

Chopped romaine, prosciutto, salami, ham, provolone, artichoke heart, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette

MIXED GREENS

MIXED GREENS

$8.25

Baby greens, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

SALMON SALAD

SALMON SALAD

$16.75

Baby greens, avocado, tomato, hard boiled egg, red onion, Kalamata olive, lemon-olive oil dressing

SHRIMP ARUGULA

SHRIMP ARUGULA

$14.75

Grilled shrimp, baby arugula, shaved parmigiana, lemon-olive oil dressing

PLAIN ARUGULA

PLAIN ARUGULA

$9.00

Baby arugula, shaved parmigiana, lemon-olive oil dressing

VEGETALE SALAD

VEGETALE SALAD

$13.75

Baby greens, roasted red pepper, grilled zucchini, artichoke heart, sun dried tomato, feta, Kalamata olive, balsamic vinaigrette

STARTERS

Appetizers meant to share
JALAPEÑO ART DIP

JALAPEÑO ART DIP

$12.25

Four cheese, artichoke heart, roasted red pepper, focaccia chips

BRUSCHETTA

BRUSCHETTA

$11.25

Vine ripened tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic vinaigrette

BURRATA

BURRATA

$12.25

Fresh burrata, marinara, basil, EVOO, crostini

BURRATA CAPRESE

BURRATA CAPRESE

$15.25

Fresh burrata, vine ripened tomato, basil, balsamic vinaigrette

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$12.25

Chipotle aioli, marinara, lime

CAPRESE

CAPRESE

$11.25

Fresh mozzarella, vine ripened tomato, basil, balsamic vinaigrette

FRITTO MISTO

FRITTO MISTO

$14.25

Calamari, shrimp, zucchini, asparagus, marinara and chipotle aioli

BRAISED MEATBALLS

BRAISED MEATBALLS

$11.25

Beef meatballs, marinara, shaved Parmesan, crostini

PAN SEARED MUSSELS

PAN SEARED MUSSELS

$14.25

P.E.I. mussels, chipotle tomato white wine broth, grilled crostini

SPICY JUMBO WINGS

SPICY JUMBO WINGS

$10.25

Smoky chipotle, carrot, celery, blue cheese dressing

FOCCACIA ROLLS

FOCCACIA ROLLS

$1.75

Our fresh baked rolls, made by hand, finished with our house seasoning

DIPPING OIL TOGO

DIPPING OIL TOGO

$0.75

Olive oil, balsamic, and our signature focaccia seasoning

FOCCACIA CHEESE BREAD

FOCCACIA CHEESE BREAD

$10.25

10” dough, topped with our house foccacia seasoning, and shredded mozzarella

TUSCAN FRIES

TUSCAN FRIES

$8.00

Crispy fries tossed in Parmesan cheese, and our foccacia seasoning

PASTA

Tossed pasta dishes made to order
CONCHIGLIE/ BROCCOLI

CONCHIGLIE/ BROCCOLI

$16.75

Roasted ham, broccoli, tomato, parmigiana cream

LINGUINE & PROSCIUTTO

LINGUINE & PROSCIUTTO

$16.75

Prosciutto, mushroom, shallot, pesto cream

SHRIMP ALFREDO

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$17.75

Pan seared shrimp, broccoli, parmigiana cream

PENNE ARRABIATA

PENNE ARRABIATA

$15.75

Spicy marinara, garlic, jalapeño, kalamata oli

PENNE BOLOGNESE

PENNE BOLOGNESE

$16.75

Our family’s meat sauce – ground beef, tomato, spices, parmigiana

PENNE/ITALIAN SAUSAGE

PENNE/ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$17.75

Spinach, artichoke heart, spicy Italian sausage, parmigiana cream

PESTO CHICKEN

PESTO CHICKEN

$16.75

Grilled chicken, mushroom, artichoke heart, spaghetti and house made pesto

SALMON CONCHIGLIE

SALMON CONCHIGLIE

$17.75

Pan seared salmon, asparagus, vodka tomato cream

SHRIMP SCAMPI

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$17.75

Pan seared shrimp, shallot, garlic, chili flake, white wine lemon broth

PASTA MARINARA

PASTA MARINARA

$11.75

Your choice of pasta with our family's marinara sauce

PASTA ALFREDO

PASTA ALFREDO

$13.75

Your choice of pasta with our parmigiana cream

CLASSICS

Our take on the dishes we love
CHEESE RAVIOLI

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$16.75

Our family recipe – ricotta and parmigiana filled, tomato cream, fresh basil

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$17.75

Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, marinara, linguine

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$15.75

Oven roasted eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara, linguine

EGGPLANT ROLLATINA

EGGPLANT ROLLATINA

$15.75

Oven roasted eggplant, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara

SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO

SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO

$17.75

Kalamata olive, caper, spicy tomato broth, spaghetti

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$16.75

Bell pepper, onion, spicy Italian sausage, marinara, mozzarella, spaghetti

SPAGHETTI /MEATBALL

SPAGHETTI /MEATBALL

$15.75

Our classic beef meatballs, marinara

LINGUINI VONGOLE

LINGUINI VONGOLE

$17.75

Little Neck clams, garlic white wine broth

BAKED PASTA

Finished in the oven
BAKED CHICKEN PENNE

BAKED CHICKEN PENNE

$17.75

Spinach, ricotta, parmigiana cream, mozzarella

BAKED BOLOGNESE

BAKED BOLOGNESE

$17.75

Our family’s meat sauce with parmigiana, and penne, baked with mozzarella

BAKED PENNE

BAKED PENNE

$15.75

Ricotta, parmigiana, mozzarella, marinara

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

$16.75

Our family’s meat sauce layered with parmigiana, ricotta, mozzarella

VEGETABLE LASAGNA

VEGETABLE LASAGNA

$16.75

Spinach, broccoli, zucchini, ricotta, pesto, mozzarella, marinara

CHICKEN ENTRÉES

Pan seared chicken over pasta
CHICKEN MARSALA

CHICKEN MARSALA

$20.75

Pan seared chicken breast, mushroom, garlic spinach, Marsala reduction, fettuccine

CHICKEN PICCATA

CHICKEN PICCATA

$20.75

Pan seared chicken breast, caper, artichoke heart, lemon white wine broth, spaghetti