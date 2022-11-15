Colore Italian Restaurant
2700 S Broadway
Englewood, CO 80113
Popular Items
SALADS
CAESAR
Chopped romaine, croutons, shaved parmigiana, lemon anchovy dressing
CHIPOTLE SHRIMP
Chipotle tossed Gulf Shrimp, Baby greens, avocado, tomato, toasted pumpkin seeds, shredded cheddar, cilantro lime vinaigrette
COBB SALAD
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
COLORE SALAD
Chopped romaine, prosciutto, salami, ham, provolone, artichoke heart, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette
MIXED GREENS
Baby greens, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
SALMON SALAD
Baby greens, avocado, tomato, hard boiled egg, red onion, Kalamata olive, lemon-olive oil dressing
SHRIMP ARUGULA
Grilled shrimp, baby arugula, shaved parmigiana, lemon-olive oil dressing
PLAIN ARUGULA
Baby arugula, shaved parmigiana, lemon-olive oil dressing
VEGETALE SALAD
Baby greens, roasted red pepper, grilled zucchini, artichoke heart, sun dried tomato, feta, Kalamata olive, balsamic vinaigrette
STARTERS
JALAPEÑO ART DIP
Four cheese, artichoke heart, roasted red pepper, focaccia chips
BRUSCHETTA
Vine ripened tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic vinaigrette
BURRATA
Fresh burrata, marinara, basil, EVOO, crostini
BURRATA CAPRESE
Fresh burrata, vine ripened tomato, basil, balsamic vinaigrette
CALAMARI
Chipotle aioli, marinara, lime
CAPRESE
Fresh mozzarella, vine ripened tomato, basil, balsamic vinaigrette
FRITTO MISTO
Calamari, shrimp, zucchini, asparagus, marinara and chipotle aioli
BRAISED MEATBALLS
Beef meatballs, marinara, shaved Parmesan, crostini
PAN SEARED MUSSELS
P.E.I. mussels, chipotle tomato white wine broth, grilled crostini
SPICY JUMBO WINGS
Smoky chipotle, carrot, celery, blue cheese dressing
FOCCACIA ROLLS
Our fresh baked rolls, made by hand, finished with our house seasoning
DIPPING OIL TOGO
Olive oil, balsamic, and our signature focaccia seasoning
FOCCACIA CHEESE BREAD
10” dough, topped with our house foccacia seasoning, and shredded mozzarella
TUSCAN FRIES
Crispy fries tossed in Parmesan cheese, and our foccacia seasoning
PASTA
CONCHIGLIE/ BROCCOLI
Roasted ham, broccoli, tomato, parmigiana cream
LINGUINE & PROSCIUTTO
Prosciutto, mushroom, shallot, pesto cream
SHRIMP ALFREDO
Pan seared shrimp, broccoli, parmigiana cream
PENNE ARRABIATA
Spicy marinara, garlic, jalapeño, kalamata oli
PENNE BOLOGNESE
Our family’s meat sauce – ground beef, tomato, spices, parmigiana
PENNE/ITALIAN SAUSAGE
Spinach, artichoke heart, spicy Italian sausage, parmigiana cream
PESTO CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, mushroom, artichoke heart, spaghetti and house made pesto
SALMON CONCHIGLIE
Pan seared salmon, asparagus, vodka tomato cream
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Pan seared shrimp, shallot, garlic, chili flake, white wine lemon broth
PASTA MARINARA
Your choice of pasta with our family's marinara sauce
PASTA ALFREDO
Your choice of pasta with our parmigiana cream
CLASSICS
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Our family recipe – ricotta and parmigiana filled, tomato cream, fresh basil
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, marinara, linguine
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Oven roasted eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara, linguine
EGGPLANT ROLLATINA
Oven roasted eggplant, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara
SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO
Kalamata olive, caper, spicy tomato broth, spaghetti
SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
Bell pepper, onion, spicy Italian sausage, marinara, mozzarella, spaghetti
SPAGHETTI /MEATBALL
Our classic beef meatballs, marinara
LINGUINI VONGOLE
Little Neck clams, garlic white wine broth
BAKED PASTA
BAKED CHICKEN PENNE
Spinach, ricotta, parmigiana cream, mozzarella
BAKED BOLOGNESE
Our family’s meat sauce with parmigiana, and penne, baked with mozzarella
BAKED PENNE
Ricotta, parmigiana, mozzarella, marinara
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE
Our family’s meat sauce layered with parmigiana, ricotta, mozzarella
VEGETABLE LASAGNA
Spinach, broccoli, zucchini, ricotta, pesto, mozzarella, marinara