Restaurant header imageView gallery

Colossal Lobster @ HallPass

review star

No reviews yet

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

New England Clam Chowder
Connecticut Lobster Roll
Maine Lobster Roll

Colossal Lobster

Maine Lobster Roll

Maine Lobster Roll

$19.00

Chilled Maine lobster salad in a buttery toasted bun, topped with microgreens.

Connecticut Lobster Roll

Connecticut Lobster Roll

$19.00

A fresh toasted bun filled with fresh hot buttery lobster. Served with a lemon wedge, topped with scallions.

Lobster Reuben

Lobster Reuben

$19.00

Butter lobster, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, pickles, and dressing on toasted marble rye

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$6.00

Bowl of New England manila clam chowder, creamy and rich.

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$11.00

Traditional shrimp ceviche with house fried corn tostada **Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions**

Ahi Poke Nachos

Ahi Poke Nachos

$14.00

**Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions**

Cantina Calamari

$15.00

Crispy calamari fried with cherry peppers, onions, poblano peppers, and cauliflower with spicy mayo, cilantro crema and citrus.

New England Clam Chowder in Bread Bowl

$10.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Tacos

$11.00

Miso Butter Glazed Salmon

$17.00

Miso butter glazed salmon on an Israeli couscous salad with feta tossed in a citrus herb vinaigrette.

Seared Diver Scallops

$21.00Out of stock

Blackened Beer Battered Sole Tacos

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

It's ok to be shellfish. Lobster rolls, oysters, crab and friends from the sea.

Location

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

Gallery
Colossal Lobster @ HallPass image
Colossal Lobster @ HallPass image
Colossal Lobster @ HallPass image

Similar restaurants in your area

Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
orange starNo Reviews
153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Codspeed
orange starNo Reviews
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
HallPass SkinnyFATS
orange starNo Reviews
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Chedda Burger - Gateway
orange star4.2 • 2,384
190 S 400 W #59 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Blaze of Thunder
orange starNo Reviews
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Flanker - SLC
orange starNo Reviews
6 Rio Grande Street, Unit 35 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Chedda Burger - Gateway
orange star4.2 • 2,384
190 S 400 W #59 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
zest kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,590
275 S 200th W Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Hamachi - 488 E 100 S
orange star4.6 • 1,443
488 e 100 s saltlake city, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
orange star4.2 • 1,429
250 S 300th E Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Este Pizzeria - Down Town
orange star4.1 • 1,042
156 E 200 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Salt Lake City UT
orange star4.4 • 1,039
340 S Main St Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
East Millcreek
review star
No reviews yet
Central City
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
City of South Salt Lake
review star
No reviews yet
East Central
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Sugar House
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston