Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
It's ok to be shellfish. Lobster rolls, oysters, crab and friends from the sea.
Location
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
No Reviews
153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurant
HallPass SkinnyFATS
No Reviews
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
4.2 • 1,429
250 S 300th E Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant
More near Salt Lake City