Colossus Long Beach
24 Reviews
4716 2nd Street
Long Beach, CA 90803
Popular Items
Bread
Country Levain
Our best-selling plain naturally leavened sourdough bread. Our country is a blend of organic whole grain wheat, spelt, and sifted wheat flours, fermented overnight for maximum flavor and nutrition. Organic + vegan.
Large Country Levain
A larger version of our best-selling naturally leavened sourdough bread weighing in at a whopping 1.5 K, perfect for sandwiches, toasts and families that love sourdough! Our country is a blend of organic whole grain wheat, spelt, and sifted wheat flours, fermented overnight for maximum flavor and nutrition. Organic + vegan.
Olive + Cumin Levain
Our best-selling naturally leavened sourdough bread, with castelvetrano olives, kalamata olives and whole cumin seed from Burlap and Barrel. Our country is a blend of organic whole grain wheat, spelt, and sifted wheat flours, fermented overnight for maximum flavor and nutrition. Vegan, using all organic flours.
Cinnamon Raisin Levain
Our best-selling naturally leavened sourdough bread with juicy raisins and ground cinnamon thoughout. Blend of organic whole grain wheat, spelt, and sifted wheat flours, fermented overnight for maximum flavor and nutrition. Organic + vegan, no added sugar.
Sesame Levain (Wednesdays)
Baguette
A lighter long bread fermented overnight with sourdough starter and a pinch of yeast. Best eaten same day with cheese or fancy french butter!
Organic Buckwheat Sourdough
Oat Porridge
Demi Baguette
Whole Wheat Sourdough
Baby Loaf! (Baker's Choice)
Superseed Loaf
Our best-selling naturally leavened sourdough bread baked in a tin, with sunflower and flax seeds throughout. Our country is a blend of organic whole grain wheat, spelt, and sifted wheat flours, fermented overnight for maximum flavor and nutrition. Toasted sunflower and flax seeds add texture and a distinctive "popcorn" flavor. Great for sandwiches with its signature shape!
Challah (Fridays)
Danish Rye
Our scandinavian-style 100% wholegrain densely seeded sourdough bread. This bread is a 3 day process from start to finish, and is best eaten in the form of an open-faced sandwich or with cheese and spreads. Wholegrain, sourdough, low gluten, high in fiber, vegan.
Baby Danish Rye
Cheese Herb Loaf (Fridays)
Heirloom Grain
Brioche (Weekends)
Baby Challah
Foccacia - Garlic
Dinner Rolls
Pastry
Traditional Croissant
Our traditional spiral croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours.
Pain Au Chocolat
Our classic chocolate croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours. Chocolate from Valrhona.
Kouign Amann
Our signature kouign amann has been a fan favorite for the last 3 years. Croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours. We caramelize the croissant pastry in a pastry ring with sugar, butter, vanilla bean and a pinch of salt for a gooey middle and a flakey caramel bottom. The perfect marriage of salty, sweet, gooey and flakey.
Baklava Spiral
Our Croissant filled with Walnuts and Pistachios & soaked in a Honey Rose Water Syrup.
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours. Our ham and cheese croissant is filled with Emmi Le Gruyere imported from Switzerland and Beeler's Ham, finished with a mix of seeds for a subtle crunch. Beeler's Ham is antibiotic free, nitrate free, and crate free and we're proud to use it in our croissants and sandwiches.
O.G. Chocolate Chip Cookie
Our signature chocolate chip cookie that we've been making since the beginning! A secret blend of 4 different wheat flours come together studded with semi sweet and dark chocolate chunks from Valrhona, finished with flakey maldon sea salt.
Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie
Apple Hazelnut Crumble Danish
Vadouvan Mornay, Squash + Sage Danish
Twice Baked Croissant
Fig Jam Swirl Scone
Pecan Sticky Bun
Muffin- Pumpkin Spice
Brownie
Bostock
Pumpkin Bread
Our seasonal pumpkin spice tea cake topped with pepitas and a sugary topping for a little crunch. Available by the slice and by the mini loaf.
Cardamom Knot (Weekdays Only)
Our scandinavian style cardamom bun finished with cardamom syrup and crunchy pearl sugar. Slighly sweet and full of cardamom flavor.
Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll (Weekends Only)
Muffin- Banana Pecan
Sable- Bag Of 3
Banana Pecan Loaf
Wereclaw
Ricotta Cake
Coffee
Drip
Penny Coffee Roasters Teojomulco Oaxaca, Mexico Fully Washed Notes of Cherry, Vanillla, & Chocolate Almond
Iced Coffee
Penny Coffee Roasters Biftu Gudina Jimma Ethiopia Fully Washed Notes of Melon Jasmine, & Lemon Candy
Americano
Penny Coffee Roasters Standard Issue Espresso + Water
The Breakwater
Penny Coffee Roasters Sonkolle Kollato Guji Ethiopia Espresso, Vanilla Bean, and Sparkling Water topped with Chantilly Whipped Cream!
Espresso
Penny Coffee Roasters Standard Issue 50% Colombia, 50% Mexico Notes of Dark Chocolate, Almond, & Marmalade
Cappuccino
Penny Coffee Roasters Standard Issue Espresso + 6oz of Milk
Latte
Penny Coffee Roasters Standard Issue Espresso + 10oz of Milk. Add one of our House Made Syrups!
The Great Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin Caramel Latte topped with Vanilla Whip Cream and Fresh Grated Nutmeg
Macchiato
Cortado
Penny Coffee Roasters Standard Issue Espresso + 2oz of Steamed Milk
Cafe Au Lait
Espresso Tonic
Tea
Housemade Chai Latte
A Blend of Black Tea, Cinnamon, Green Cardamom, Black Pepper, Fennel Seed, Nutmeg, Brown Sugar, and Madagascar Vanilla Bean. + Your Choice of Milk.
Matcha Latte
Kettl Hukuju Matcha mixed with our Housemade Vanilla Syrup and your Milk of Choice.
Houjicha Latte
Kettl Shizuoka Houjicha mixed with our Housemade Vanilla Syrup and your Milk of Choice.
The Colorado Lagoon
Matcha Tonic with Housemade Lavender Syrup & Sprtiz of Rose Water
Autumn Darjeeling White
Notes of Lychee, Pansy Orchid, and Gingko Biloba. Spirit Tea, Chicago, IL
Ying Hong Black
Notes of Muscat Grape, Wild-Fermented Rum, and Marshmallow. Spirit Tea, Chicago, IL
Bug-Bitten White Tip Oolong
Notes of Nectar, Eucalyptus, and Lychee. Three Gems Tea, Los Angeles, CA
South African Rooibos Herbal
Notes of Nectar, Geranium, and Honey. Caffeine Free, Herbal Rishi Tea, Milwaukee, WI
Pacific Northwest Peppermint Herbal
A cooling, candy cane-like sweetness. Caffeine Free, Herbal Rishi Tea, Milwaukee, WI
Egyptian Chamomile Herbal
Notes of Honey and Apple. Caffeine Free, Herbal Harney & Sons, Millerton, NY
Saigon Herbal
Infused together with the sparkling spice of Sichuan peppercorns and citrusy herbaceousness of lemongrass, Saigon is a botanical blend to awaken the senses.
Iced Black Tea
Rishi Tea's Oraganic English Breakfast, cold brewed daily.
Crescent Green
Osmanthus Tea
English Breakfast
Not Coffee
Apple Cider
Seasonal Soda
Canned Soda
Hot Chocolate
Little West Juice
cold-pressed in LA, 100% Pure Fruits & Vegetables. No Added Preservatives.
JJ's Lone Daughter Juice
Family Farmed, organically grown fruits from Redlands, California.
Fermensh Kombucha
Brewed in Orange County, Fermensch® is a fresh, bubbly kombucha served exclusively on tap in Southern California restaurants, breweries, and coffee shops.
Whalebird Kombucha
Brewed in San Luis Obispo, Whalebird Kombucha is sessionalbe and refreshing while maintaining the low sugar, strong culture, and beneficial acid that makes Kombucha so good.
Mountain Valley Water
Pure, natural, premium, award-winning spring water sourced in the heart of the Ouachita Mountains. Bottled in glass since 1871
Cup Of Water
Milk 8oz
Cold or steamed. Can be sweetened with house flavors.
Coca-Cola
Apple Juice
Retail
Housemade Seeded Granola
Grab n Go Items
Yogurt Bowl
Grain Bowl
Wheat Berries, Tahina, Roasted Vegetables, Zhug Hot Sauce *vegan
Saucisson Sec Baguette
Petit Ficelle Baugette with Calabrese Salami, Goat Cheese & Seasonal Fruit Gastrique
Caprese Baguette Sandwich
Petit Ficelle Baguette with Heirloom Tomato, Fior Di Latte , House Made Pesto &Balsamic Reduction
Artichoke Hearts & Spicy Romesco Sandwich
Oak Smoked Salmon Salad Sandwich
Spiced Apple Jicama Salad
Flowering Kale Salad
Flowering Purple Kale with , Roasted Apples , Acorn Squash, Black Pepper Candied Walnuts & Fermented Chili Dressing
Smoked Salmon Smorrebrod
Danish Rye with Charred Scallion Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Dill, Marigolds & Lemon Zest
Grilled Asian Pear Salad
All Day Menu!
Breakfast Sandwich
Croissant Roll with Thyme & Chive Baked Eggs and Muenster Cheese
Market Scramble + Kimchi
Egg in a basket (Classic)
Griddled Country Bread , Farm Egg
Done Up Egg In A Basket
Griddled Country Bread, Farm Egg Charred Scallion Cream Cheese & Bagel Seeds
Scrambled Egg Toast
French Style Soft Scrambled Eggs with Creme Fraiche & Chives on Griddled Country Bread
French Style Omelette
French Style Omelette with Gruyere, Chives & Breakfast Radish Herb Salad
Lyonnaise Salad
Frisee, Bacon Lardon, Sourdough Croutons, Poached Egg + Dijon Vinaigrette
Smash Fried Fingerling Potatoes
Pan Con Tomate
Griddled Country Bread, Roasted Garlic , Tomato Pulp, Olive Oil + Guerande Sea Salt
Biscuits & Gravy (Sat & Sun Only!)
Buttery Biscuit with Heritage Pork Sausage Gravy
BLT
Griddled Country Bread with Heirloom Tomato, Beelers Bacon, Honey Gem Lettuce, Lemon Thyme Mayo, Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper
MLT
Griddled Country Bread with Heirloom Tomatoes ,Honey Gem Lettuce, Roasted Oyster Mushroom , Avocado Green Goddess, Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper (Vegan)
Grilled Cheese
Country Bread With Fontina Cheese & Fig Mostarda
Jambon Beurre
Country Bread , Beelers Uncured Ham, Gruyere Cheese & Absinthe Butter
Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich
Country Bread with Roasted Cauliflower, Caramelized Coconut Cream, Shaved Cucumbers, Crushed Peanuts, Nam Chim, & Thai Basil
Turkey & Brie
Country Bread with Roasted Turkey , Triple Cream Brie , Fig Mostarda & Herb Salad
Pumpkin French Toast
Country Bread Dipped in Chai Custard with Maple Syrup, Chai Butter & Pistachio Cardamom Crust
Toast & Butter
Thick Cut Griddled Country Bread with Bordier Butter & Housemade Seasonal Jam
Whipped Ricotta & Jam Toast
Thick Cut Griddled Country Bread with Wild Flower Honey Whipped Ricotta &House Made Jam
Avocado Toast
Thick Cut Griddled Country Bread w' Mashed Avocado, Spices & Flakey Salt
Side Of Butter
Side Of Jam
Side Of Bacon
Side Of Hot Sauce
Side Salad
Side Of Mushrooms
Olive Oil Fried Egg
Add Avocado
Call for Open Hours
Colossus is a neighborhood hospitality-driven bakery and cafe which mindfully gives back to its community through education, outstanding customer interactions, and wholesome food and breads.
4716 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803