Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Colossus Long Beach

24 Reviews

4716 2nd Street

Long Beach, CA 90803

Popular Items

Latte
The Great Pumpkin Latte

Bread

Country Levain

Country Levain

$9.75

Our best-selling plain naturally leavened sourdough bread. Our country is a blend of organic whole grain wheat, spelt, and sifted wheat flours, fermented overnight for maximum flavor and nutrition. Organic + vegan.

Large Country Levain

Large Country Levain

$14.00Out of stock

A larger version of our best-selling naturally leavened sourdough bread weighing in at a whopping 1.5 K, perfect for sandwiches, toasts and families that love sourdough! Our country is a blend of organic whole grain wheat, spelt, and sifted wheat flours, fermented overnight for maximum flavor and nutrition. Organic + vegan.

Olive + Cumin Levain

Olive + Cumin Levain

$10.00

Our best-selling naturally leavened sourdough bread, with castelvetrano olives, kalamata olives and whole cumin seed from Burlap and Barrel. Our country is a blend of organic whole grain wheat, spelt, and sifted wheat flours, fermented overnight for maximum flavor and nutrition. Vegan, using all organic flours.

Cinnamon Raisin Levain

$11.50

Our best-selling naturally leavened sourdough bread with juicy raisins and ground cinnamon thoughout. Blend of organic whole grain wheat, spelt, and sifted wheat flours, fermented overnight for maximum flavor and nutrition. Organic + vegan, no added sugar.

Sesame Levain (Wednesdays)

$11.50Out of stock
Baguette

Baguette

$5.75

A lighter long bread fermented overnight with sourdough starter and a pinch of yeast. Best eaten same day with cheese or fancy french butter!

Organic Buckwheat Sourdough

$12.00Out of stock

Oat Porridge

$11.50

Demi Baguette

$4.00Out of stock

Whole Wheat Sourdough

$12.00
Baby Loaf! (Baker's Choice)

Baby Loaf! (Baker's Choice)

$6.00Out of stock
Superseed Loaf

Superseed Loaf

$11.50Out of stock

Our best-selling naturally leavened sourdough bread baked in a tin, with sunflower and flax seeds throughout. Our country is a blend of organic whole grain wheat, spelt, and sifted wheat flours, fermented overnight for maximum flavor and nutrition. Toasted sunflower and flax seeds add texture and a distinctive "popcorn" flavor. Great for sandwiches with its signature shape!

Challah (Fridays)

$12.00Out of stock
Danish Rye

Danish Rye

$12.00Out of stock

Our scandinavian-style 100% wholegrain densely seeded sourdough bread. This bread is a 3 day process from start to finish, and is best eaten in the form of an open-faced sandwich or with cheese and spreads. Wholegrain, sourdough, low gluten, high in fiber, vegan.

Baby Danish Rye

$6.00Out of stock

Cheese Herb Loaf (Fridays)

$9.75Out of stock

Heirloom Grain

$11.50Out of stock

Brioche (Weekends)

$12.00Out of stock

Baby Challah

$6.00Out of stock

Foccacia - Garlic

$8.00Out of stock

Dinner Rolls

$10.00Out of stock

Pastry

Traditional Croissant

Traditional Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Our traditional spiral croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours.

Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$6.00

Our classic chocolate croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours. Chocolate from Valrhona.

Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

$5.75Out of stock

Our signature kouign amann has been a fan favorite for the last 3 years. Croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours. We caramelize the croissant pastry in a pastry ring with sugar, butter, vanilla bean and a pinch of salt for a gooey middle and a flakey caramel bottom. The perfect marriage of salty, sweet, gooey and flakey.

Baklava Spiral

$6.50

Our Croissant filled with Walnuts and Pistachios & soaked in a Honey Rose Water Syrup.

Ham and Cheese Croissant

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours. Our ham and cheese croissant is filled with Emmi Le Gruyere imported from Switzerland and Beeler's Ham, finished with a mix of seeds for a subtle crunch. Beeler's Ham is antibiotic free, nitrate free, and crate free and we're proud to use it in our croissants and sandwiches.

O.G. Chocolate Chip Cookie

O.G. Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Our signature chocolate chip cookie that we've been making since the beginning! A secret blend of 4 different wheat flours come together studded with semi sweet and dark chocolate chunks from Valrhona, finished with flakey maldon sea salt.

Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Apple Hazelnut Crumble Danish

$7.00

Vadouvan Mornay, Squash + Sage Danish

$7.00
Twice Baked Croissant

Twice Baked Croissant

$7.00+Out of stock

Fig Jam Swirl Scone

$5.50
Pecan Sticky Bun

Pecan Sticky Bun

$6.00Out of stock

Muffin- Pumpkin Spice

$5.50Out of stock
Brownie

Brownie

$5.25Out of stock

Bostock

$7.00

Pumpkin Bread

$11.50+

Our seasonal pumpkin spice tea cake topped with pepitas and a sugary topping for a little crunch. Available by the slice and by the mini loaf.

Cardamom Knot (Weekdays Only)

Cardamom Knot (Weekdays Only)

$5.25Out of stock

Our scandinavian style cardamom bun finished with cardamom syrup and crunchy pearl sugar. Slighly sweet and full of cardamom flavor.

Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll (Weekends Only)

$7.00Out of stock

Muffin- Banana Pecan

$5.50Out of stock

Sable- Bag Of 3

$7.00Out of stock

Banana Pecan Loaf

$10.00

Wereclaw

$6.50

Ricotta Cake

$8.50Out of stock

Coffee

Drip

$4.85

Penny Coffee Roasters Teojomulco Oaxaca, Mexico Fully Washed Notes of Cherry, Vanillla, & Chocolate Almond

Iced Coffee

$4.85

Penny Coffee Roasters Biftu Gudina Jimma Ethiopia Fully Washed Notes of Melon Jasmine, & Lemon Candy

Americano

$4.85

Penny Coffee Roasters Standard Issue Espresso + Water

The Breakwater

The Breakwater

$7.50

Penny Coffee Roasters Sonkolle Kollato Guji Ethiopia Espresso, Vanilla Bean, and Sparkling Water topped with Chantilly Whipped Cream!

Espresso

$4.00

Penny Coffee Roasters Standard Issue 50% Colombia, 50% Mexico Notes of Dark Chocolate, Almond, & Marmalade

Cappuccino

$5.15

Penny Coffee Roasters Standard Issue Espresso + 6oz of Milk

Latte

$6.00

Penny Coffee Roasters Standard Issue Espresso + 10oz of Milk. Add one of our House Made Syrups!

The Great Pumpkin Latte

$7.50

Pumpkin Caramel Latte topped with Vanilla Whip Cream and Fresh Grated Nutmeg

Macchiato

$5.50

Cortado

$5.50

Penny Coffee Roasters Standard Issue Espresso + 2oz of Steamed Milk

Cafe Au Lait

$5.50

Espresso Tonic

$6.00

Tea

Housemade Chai Latte

$7.00

A Blend of Black Tea, Cinnamon, Green Cardamom, Black Pepper, Fennel Seed, Nutmeg, Brown Sugar, and Madagascar Vanilla Bean. + Your Choice of Milk.

Matcha Latte

$7.00

Kettl Hukuju Matcha mixed with our Housemade Vanilla Syrup and your Milk of Choice.

Houjicha Latte

$7.00

Kettl Shizuoka Houjicha mixed with our Housemade Vanilla Syrup and your Milk of Choice.

The Colorado Lagoon

$7.00

Matcha Tonic with Housemade Lavender Syrup & Sprtiz of Rose Water

Autumn Darjeeling White

$5.25

Notes of Lychee, Pansy Orchid, and Gingko Biloba. Spirit Tea, Chicago, IL

Ying Hong Black

$5.25

Notes of Muscat Grape, Wild-Fermented Rum, and Marshmallow. Spirit Tea, Chicago, IL

Bug-Bitten White Tip Oolong

$5.25

Notes of Nectar, Eucalyptus, and Lychee. Three Gems Tea, Los Angeles, CA

South African Rooibos Herbal

$5.25Out of stock

Notes of Nectar, Geranium, and Honey. Caffeine Free, Herbal Rishi Tea, Milwaukee, WI

Pacific Northwest Peppermint Herbal

$3.50

A cooling, candy cane-like sweetness. Caffeine Free, Herbal Rishi Tea, Milwaukee, WI

Egyptian Chamomile Herbal

$3.50Out of stock

Notes of Honey and Apple. Caffeine Free, Herbal Harney & Sons, Millerton, NY

Saigon Herbal

$5.25

Infused together with the sparkling spice of Sichuan peppercorns and citrusy herbaceousness of lemongrass, Saigon is a botanical blend to awaken the senses.

Iced Black Tea

$5.25

Rishi Tea's Oraganic English Breakfast, cold brewed daily.

Crescent Green

$5.25

Osmanthus Tea

$5.25

English Breakfast

$4.00

Not Coffee

Apple Cider

$4.00+

Seasonal Soda

$6.00+

Canned Soda

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Little West Juice

$7.00+

cold-pressed in LA, 100% Pure Fruits & Vegetables. No Added Preservatives.

JJ's Lone Daughter Juice

$12.50Out of stock

Family Farmed, organically grown fruits from Redlands, California.

Fermensh Kombucha

$5.00+

Brewed in Orange County, Fermensch® is a fresh, bubbly kombucha served exclusively on tap in Southern California restaurants, breweries, and coffee shops.

Whalebird Kombucha

$5.00

Brewed in San Luis Obispo, Whalebird Kombucha is sessionalbe and refreshing while maintaining the low sugar, strong culture, and beneficial acid that makes Kombucha so good.

Mountain Valley Water

$3.00+

Pure, natural, premium, award-winning spring water sourced in the heart of the Ouachita Mountains. Bottled in glass since 1871

Cup Of Water

Milk 8oz

$3.00+

Cold or steamed. Can be sweetened with house flavors.

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Apple Juice

$5.25

Retail

Baggu

$14.00+

Baratza Virtuoso Grinder

$250.00

Bee's Wrap Reusable Food Storage

$11.00+

Bordier Postcard

$2.00

Card

$5.00

Fellow

$159.00+

Metal Straw 4 Pack

$18.00Out of stock

P.F. Candle Co.

$24.00+

Third Wave Water

$3.00

Wood Handled 10" Bread Knife

$32.00

Merch

All My Friends Are Bread Tote Bags

$10.00

Bandana

$10.00

Beanie

$18.00

Bucket Hat

$25.00

Corduroy Hat

$25.00

Crewneck

$32.00+

Dad Hat

$22.00

T Shirt (Old Design)

$18.00

Tumbler (12oz) Pink

$30.00

Tumbler (16oz)

$22.00

Colossus X Marrow T-shirt

$35.00

Crumb Patrol Pin

$7.00

Diner Mug

$15.00

Grocery

Anthea Organic Mountain Tez

$7.00

Brins Jam

$12.00+

Burlap and Barrel

$8.99+

Buy Ranch Direct Salami/Pepperoni

$12.00

Camas Country

$11.00+

Central Milling

$12.00+

Cheese: Marin French

$6.99

Belsia Chips

$6.50

Conservas De Cambados

$8.00

Dick Taylor

$15.00+

Edmond Fallot Mustard

$5.60Out of stock

Ekone Oyster Co

$10.00

Fangst

$10.00+

Fine & Raw

$15.00+

Fix & Fogg

$12.00+

Fossa Chocolate

$14.00+

Girl Meets Dirt

$14.00+

Housemade Seeded Granola

$15.00

Iasa Hot Peppers in Olive Oil

$6.50

IASA Spicy Anchovies

$11.50

il Fiorello California Olive Oil

$32.00+

Jacobsen Salt Co.

$12.50+

Jamboree Jams

$14.00

JEM Organics

$15.00+

Jose Gourmet

$10.00+

La Brujula Conservas

$22.95+

Markham & Fitz Chocolate

$10.00+

Markham And Fitz Marshmallows

$12.00

Mouettes D'Arvor

$8.99

Naive

$10.00+

New York Shuk

$16.00+

Nougat

$10.00

Penny Coffee Roasters

$18.00+

Provisions Marou Cacao Spread

$18.00

Pump Street

$8.00+

Ramon Pena

$14.95

Ramp Up

$22.00+

Rancho Gordo

$8.00+

Rozsavolgyi Csokolade

$13.00+

Seed + Mill

$14.00+

Spirit Tea

$12.00+

Three Gems Tea

$63.00+

Truffle Shuffle

$20.00+

Wildfish Cannery

$9.50+

Zab's

$12.00+

T&A Honey

$15.00

Delamare Goat Butter

$15.00

Community Grains Pasta

$7.00+

Belsia Chips

$6.50

Date Better

$7.00+

Fishwife

$12.00+

Cravers Nut Butter

$12.00

Ati Manel Sardines/Mussels

$8.00

Ati Manel Scallops

$11.00

Mill Peppercorns

$22.00

Olympia Provisions

$12.00

Ghia

$35.00

Grab n Go Items

Yogurt Bowl

Yogurt Bowl

$7.25
Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

Wheat Berries, Tahina, Roasted Vegetables, Zhug Hot Sauce *vegan

Saucisson Sec Baguette

Saucisson Sec Baguette

$10.00Out of stock

Petit Ficelle Baugette with Calabrese Salami, Goat Cheese & Seasonal Fruit Gastrique

Caprese Baguette Sandwich

$9.25Out of stock

Petit Ficelle Baguette with Heirloom Tomato, Fior Di Latte , House Made Pesto &Balsamic Reduction

Artichoke Hearts & Spicy Romesco Sandwich

$11.50Out of stock

Oak Smoked Salmon Salad Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Spiced Apple Jicama Salad

$12.65Out of stock

Flowering Kale Salad

$13.00

Flowering Purple Kale with , Roasted Apples , Acorn Squash, Black Pepper Candied Walnuts & Fermented Chili Dressing

Smoked Salmon Smorrebrod

$12.00

Danish Rye with Charred Scallion Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Dill, Marigolds & Lemon Zest

Grilled Asian Pear Salad

$10.50

All Day Menu!

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00+Out of stock

Croissant Roll with Thyme & Chive Baked Eggs and Muenster Cheese

Market Scramble + Kimchi

Market Scramble + Kimchi

$14.50Out of stock
Egg in a basket (Classic)

Egg in a basket (Classic)

$9.75

Griddled Country Bread , Farm Egg

Done Up Egg In A Basket

Done Up Egg In A Basket

$12.65

Griddled Country Bread, Farm Egg Charred Scallion Cream Cheese & Bagel Seeds

Scrambled Egg Toast

Scrambled Egg Toast

$13.25

French Style Soft Scrambled Eggs with Creme Fraiche & Chives on Griddled Country Bread

French Style Omelette

French Style Omelette

$14.50

French Style Omelette with Gruyere, Chives & Breakfast Radish Herb Salad

Lyonnaise Salad

Lyonnaise Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Frisee, Bacon Lardon, Sourdough Croutons, Poached Egg + Dijon Vinaigrette

Smash Fried Fingerling Potatoes

Smash Fried Fingerling Potatoes

$8.00
Pan Con Tomate

Pan Con Tomate

$11.50

Griddled Country Bread, Roasted Garlic , Tomato Pulp, Olive Oil + Guerande Sea Salt

Biscuits & Gravy (Sat & Sun Only!)

$12.65

Buttery Biscuit with Heritage Pork Sausage Gravy

BLT

BLT

$16.00

Griddled Country Bread with Heirloom Tomato, Beelers Bacon, Honey Gem Lettuce, Lemon Thyme Mayo, Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper

MLT

MLT

$16.00

Griddled Country Bread with Heirloom Tomatoes ,Honey Gem Lettuce, Roasted Oyster Mushroom , Avocado Green Goddess, Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper (Vegan)

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Country Bread With Fontina Cheese & Fig Mostarda

Jambon Beurre

Jambon Beurre

$16.00

Country Bread , Beelers Uncured Ham, Gruyere Cheese & Absinthe Butter

Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich

Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich

$14.95

Country Bread with Roasted Cauliflower, Caramelized Coconut Cream, Shaved Cucumbers, Crushed Peanuts, Nam Chim, & Thai Basil

Turkey & Brie

Turkey & Brie

$16.00

Country Bread with Roasted Turkey , Triple Cream Brie , Fig Mostarda & Herb Salad

Pumpkin French Toast

Pumpkin French Toast

$14.00

Country Bread Dipped in Chai Custard with Maple Syrup, Chai Butter & Pistachio Cardamom Crust

Toast & Butter

Toast & Butter

$6.95

Thick Cut Griddled Country Bread with Bordier Butter & Housemade Seasonal Jam

Whipped Ricotta & Jam Toast

Whipped Ricotta & Jam Toast

$12.65

Thick Cut Griddled Country Bread with Wild Flower Honey Whipped Ricotta &House Made Jam

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.65

Thick Cut Griddled Country Bread w' Mashed Avocado, Spices & Flakey Salt

Side Of Butter

$2.00

Side Of Jam

$2.00

Side Of Bacon

$4.00

Side Of Hot Sauce

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Of Mushrooms

$4.00

Olive Oil Fried Egg

$3.50

Add Avocado

$3.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Colossus is a neighborhood hospitality-driven bakery and cafe which mindfully gives back to its community through education, outstanding customer interactions, and wholesome food and breads.

Website

Location

4716 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

