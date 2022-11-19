Main picView gallery

COLT Grill, BBQ & Spirits Whiskey Row

review star

No reviews yet

202 South Montezuma Street

Prescott, AZ 86303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Side Smoked Mac-n-Cheese
Side House Crispy Seasoned Fries
Sample Meat Platter

Appetizers

Nachos

$9.00

Onion Rings

$10.50

Spicy Chicken Strips

$9.00

Basket - Butter Garlic Fries

$7.00

Derby Fries

$10.50

Grill

Burger

$8.95

SINGLE PATTY BURGER lettuce, onion, tomato, COLT sauce

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.95

cheddar or pepper jack, lettuce, onion, tomato, COLT sauce

Megaburger

Megaburger

$14.95

cheddar cheese or pepper jack, 2 fresh ground patties, lettuce, onion, tomato, COLT sauce

Santa Fe Burger

Santa Fe Burger

$11.50

roasted poblano pepper, pepper jack cheese, Santa Fe sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion

Jalapeno Popper Burger

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$12.25

fresh ground burger stuffed with jalepeno cream cheese, topped with roasted jalapenos, lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo

ABC Burger

$11.75

avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$10.95

this magnificent non-meat burger has a handmade patty made of brown rice, diced jalapenos, black beans, carrots, bbq sauce, tomato, lettuce, avocado, and green onion. Popular with meat lovers too!

Turkey Burger

$10.50

fresh ground smoked turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pepper jack cheese

Burger Patty Only

$4.00

Smoker

Sample Meat Platter

$27.95

Our Sample Platter of Smoked Meats has baby back ribs with camp fire sauce, pulled pork with Kansas City sauce, beef brisket, smoked turkey, & healthy turkey brat sausage

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.95

served on our unique toasted brioche bun and topped with crispy COLT Slaw and Kansas City Sauce

3 Baby Back Ribs

$11.50

3 pork ribs slow smoked with housemade camp fire sauce

6 Baby Back Ribs

$16.50

slow smoked pork ribs with housemade camp fire sauce

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$27.95

slow smoked pork ribs with housemade camp fire sauce

Small Brisket Platter

$13.95

our famous smoked beef brisket, hand rubbed with spices and slow smoked for 11 hours

Large Brisket Platter

$17.95

our famous smoked beef brisket, hand rubbed with spices and slow smoked for 11 hours

Brisket Sandwich

$12.95

Thinly sliced with lettuce, tomatoes, onion. Our famous smoked beef brisket is hand rubbed with spices and slow smoked for 11 hours

Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

tender smoked turkey lettuce, tomato, mayo

Turkey Club

$12.95

tender slow smoked turkey, apple smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, cheddar or pepper jack

Turkey Wrap

$10.25

tender smoked turkey, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomatoes in a grilled flour tortilla

Turkey Burger

$10.50

fresh ground smoked turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pepper jack cheese

Turkey Pot Pie

Out of stock

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$14.95

juicy slow smoked and crispy skinned, served with Jalapeno cornbread and COLT slaw

Smoked BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

slow smoked and tender chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, house BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.75

tender smoked chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.75

fried fresh chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Local Favorites

Filly Cheesesteak

$15.75

layers of tender smoked brisket, grilled bell pepper & onions, poblano peppers, and melted pepper-jack cheese in a soft hoagie

Hot Link Sausage Hoagie

Hot Link Sausage Hoagie

$10.95

House made spicy smoked sausage, grilled onion, bell pepper, chipotle ranch sauce. Optional: topped with smoked mac-n-cheese

Tacos

Beef Brisket Tacos (2)

$11.50

lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo on side *GF

Smoked Chicken Tacos (2)

$10.75

lettuce, cheddar cheese, baja sauce, pico de gallo on side *GF

Mahi-Mahi Tacos (2)

Mahi-Mahi Tacos (2)

$12.95

served steamed (*GF) or crispy, with mango, cabbage, chipotle tartar sauce

Lunch/ Dinner Sides

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Butter Garlic Fries

$5.00+

hand-cut fries tossed in butter and garlic

Side House Crispy Seasoned Fries

$3.50+

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50+

Side Onion Rings

$10.50

Side Garden Salad

$3.00

Side COLT Slaw

$3.50

Side Potato Salad Triple Crown

$3.50

Side Steamed Broccoli

$3.25

Side Jalapeno Corn Bread

$3.75

Side Toast Nana's Parmesan

$3.00

Side Smoked Mac-n-Cheese

$3.95

Side Ranch Beans

$3.50

smoked ranch beans made with brisket tips

Side Sweet Baked Beans

$3.50

smoked sweet beans made with brisket tips

Make It A Meal

$3.75

Smoked Meats Sides

.25 lb Brisket

$5.00

.25 lb Turkey

$3.75

.25 lb Chicken

$3.75

.25 lb Pulled Pork

$3.75

.5 lb Pulled Pork

$7.50

.5 lb Brisket

$9.80

.5 lb Sliced Turkey

$7.50

.5 lb Sliced Chicken

$7.25

Whole Sausage

$7.00

Spicy Chicken Strips

$9.00

Salads

The Thoroughbred

$6.50+

Layered heritage greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, celery, broccoli, sunflower seeds

The Cobb

$7.25+

piles of spinach, romaine, tomato, bacon, red bell pepper, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles

The Caesar

$6.50+

Tossed romaine, parmesan, tomato, croutons

The Filly

$7.95+

Piles of romaine, walnuts, pears, cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, cranberry vinaigrette

The Verde Bowl

$11.25

Layered romaine and spinach piled high with cucumbers, broccoli, carrots, onions, tomatoes. Topped with our homemade Veggie burger patty and avocado slices. Drizzle of Bleu cheese, ranch or vinaigrette dressing.

Daily Special/ VIP Deals

Whiskey Event, Flight & BBQ Bites

$25.00

Soup Special

$9.50

For the Kiddos

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.25

fresh ground beef patty plain, with cheddar or pepper jack cheese

Kids Hamburger

$5.95

fresh ground beef patty, plain

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.00

hand cut crispy chicken, celery sticks, ranch dressing

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

toasted brioche bread with cheddar cheese

Kids Taco

$4.00

Single taco plain with cheddar cheese. Choose beef brisket or smoked chicken

Kids Crispy Fries

$3.50

small portion of hand cut french fries

Kids Garden Salad

$3.50

Sweet Treats

Cowboy Cookie

$3.00

Rootbeer Float

$5.80

Whiskey Brownie

$8.00

Birthday Ice Cream Cone

Vanilla Cone

Chocolate Cone

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

202 South Montezuma Street, Prescott, AZ 86303

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vibes Juice Bar
orange starNo Reviews
216 S. Montezuma St. Prescott, AZ 86303
View restaurantnext
Lone Spur Cafe Prescott
orange star4.0 • 704
106 W Gurley St Prescott, AZ 86301
View restaurantnext
Bill's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
333 S Montezuma St Prescott, AZ 86303
View restaurantnext
Whiskey River Tavern LLC
orange starNo Reviews
214 S Montezuma St Prescott, AZ 86303
View restaurantnext
Brown Bag Burger - Prescott - Depot Marketplace
orange starNo Reviews
150 E Sheldon St # 111 Prescott, AZ 86301
View restaurantnext
BiGA
orange starNo Reviews
623 Miller Valley Road Prescott, AZ 86301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Prescott

Wildflower - 007 Prescott
orange star4.5 • 1,808
3201 State Highway 69 Prescott, AZ 86301
View restaurantnext
Lone Spur Cafe Prescott
orange star4.0 • 704
106 W Gurley St Prescott, AZ 86301
View restaurantnext
The Point Bar & Lounge
orange star4.8 • 454
114 N Montezuma st Prescott, AZ 86301
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0249 - Prescott
orange star5.0 • 9
3180 Willow Creek Prescott, AZ 86301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Prescott
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Flagstaff
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston