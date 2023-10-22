Summer Menu

Insalata

Insalata Caesar
$10.00

House-made Caesar dressing, Romaine, croutons and parmesan

Daily Insalata speciale
$15.00

Ask your server about our daily special

Seafood Salad
$23.00

Antipasta

Brussel Sprouts
$14.00

Oven roasted, pancetta, parmesan with balsamic reduction

Flat Bread
$12.00

with black olives, peppers, garlic, rosemary, sea-salt and cold press olive oil

Piatto di formaggi
$16.00

various cheese selection,

Pizze

Margherita
$18.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, extra-virgin olive oil, fresh basil, parmesan

Pepperoni Americano
$20.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Burrata Jr.
$22.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Burrata cheese, fresh basil

Piccante Numero Due
$21.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, hot Coppa, Calabrian peppers

Fennel Sausage
$21.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, sweet onions, fennel

Deluxe
$23.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, pepperoni, Italian sausage, goat cheese

Butternut
$23.00

Butternut squash puree, gorgonzola, roasted kale, burrata cheese, balsamic reduction drizzle

Ama-tri-ciana!
$22.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pancetta, sweet onions, oregano

Daily Pizza Special
$25.00

Ask your server about our daily special

Dolce

House Made Tiramisu
$10.00

House-made fresh and so delicious!

House Made Cannoli
$10.00

Fresh house-made cannoli. Arguably the best in town and country!

Affogato
$10.00

Creamy vanilla gelato, topped with espresso. Bellissimo! Add a splash of Bailey's Irish Cream for $2

Dessert Special
$10.00

Please ask your server for any additional dessert specials

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

7Up
$4.00
Americano
$4.00

Standard double + water

Aranciata
Cranberry+7UP
$4.00
Diet Pepsi
$4.00
Espresso
$3.50

Standard double

Ginger Ale
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Limonata
$5.00

sparkling Italian fruit soda

Pepsi
$4.00
Soda
$4.00
Sparkling Water-SanPellegrino
$10.00

16 oz bottle

Cocktails

Coltiva Signature Cocktails

Aperol Spritz
$13.00

Aperol, soda and Prosecco

Campari Spritz
$13.00
Coltiva Cosmo
$14.00
COLTIVA DRINK SPECIAL
$10.00
Coltiva Negroni
$13.00

Gin, Campari, Vermouth, shaken and served on a big ice rock

Dewey Crush - Orange
$8.00

Sparkling vodka fruit beverage

Dewey Crush Grapefruit
$8.00
Dewey Crush Lemon
$8.00
Dewey Crush Watermelon
$8.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
French 75
$13.00
French 76
$13.00
Italian 69
$14.00
Limoncello Bliss
$13.00
Manhattan Nero
$13.00
Old Fashioned
$13.00
Paloma
$12.00
The Boss
$13.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$13.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$12.00
Gimlet
$12.00
Greyhound
$12.00
Hot Toddy
$12.00
Hurricane
$13.00
Lemon Drop
$12.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$15.00
Madras
$13.00
Mai Tai
$13.00
Manhattan
$12.00
Margarita
$12.00
Martini
$12.00
Mimosa
$13.00
Mint Julep
$12.00
Mojito
$14.00
Mudslide
$14.00
Mule
$12.00
Rob Roy
$14.00
Sazerac
$14.00
Screwdriver
$12.00
Sea Breeze
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Tom Collins
$11.00
Uptown Mule
$12.00
Vodka Lemonade
$11.00
Whiskey Mule
$13.00
White Russian
$14.00
Cosmo
$10.00

Wine + Beer

Beer

Kells Lager
$8.00
Kells Tropical Hazy
$8.00
Kells IPA
$8.00
Kells Blood Orange
$8.00
Peroni Bottle
$7.00
Rainier Can
$6.00
Coors Light Can
$6.00
Kells Pils
$8.00

Red Wine

Glass Boen Pinot Noir, California 2020
$15.00
Glass Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon-Lot 6, California
$14.00

Wagner family of wines.

Glass Bruni-Poggio D'Elsa Sangiovesi/Cab, Italy, 2020
$11.00
Glass Chateau Ste Michelle Cabernet Sauvignon, Washington, 2019
$12.00
Glass Cusumano Nero D'Avola, Italy, 2020
$12.00
Glass Davinci Chianti, Italy, 2019
$10.00
Glass Josh Cabernet Sauvignon, Ca 2020
$12.00
Glass Kendall Jackson RSV Cabernet Sauvignon, California, 2021
$11.00
Glass Kendall Jackson RSV Merlot, California, 2020
$11.00
Glass Mark West Pinot Noir, California, 2021
$11.00
Glass Meiomi Pinot Noir, California, 2021
$15.00
Glass Santa Christina Toscana, Italy 2019
$12.00
GL Kendall Jackson Pinot Noir 20' California
$11.00
BOTT Boen Pinot Noir, California, 2021
$44.00
BOTT Mark West Pinot Noir, California, 2021
$35.00
BOTT Chateau Ste Michelle Cabernet Sauvignon, Wa, 2019
$38.00
BOTT Josh Cabernet Sauvignon, California, 2020
$37.00
BOTT Bruni-Poggio D'Elsa Sangiovesi/Cab, Italy, 2020
$34.00
BOTT Cusumano Nero D'Avola, Italy, 2020
$35.00
BOTT Santa Christina Toscana, Italy, 2019
$40.00
BOTT Davinci Chianti, Italy, 2019
$32.00
BOTT Bonanza Lot 6 Cab Sauv
$49.00
BOTT Meiomi Pinot Noir
$46.00
BOTT Kendall Jackson RSV Merlot
$38.00
BOTT Kendall Jackson Cab Sauvignon
$38.00
BOTT Kendall Jackson Pinot Noir
$38.00

Rose Wine

Glass 14 Hands Unicorn Sparkling Rose
$10.00
Glass Gruet Sauvage Sparkling Rose
$12.00
Glass 16' Stemmari Vino Rosato
$10.00
Glass 18' Fleurs De Praire Rose, France
$11.00
Bottle 14 Hands Unicorn Sparkling Rose
$32.00
Bottle Gruet Sauvage Sparkling Rose
$35.00
Bottle 16' Stemmari Vino Rosato
$32.00
Bottle 18' Fleurs De Praire Rose, France
$38.00

Sparkling Wine

Glass Riondo Rose Prosecco
$12.00
Glass Riondo Prosecco
$12.00
Bottle Riondo Rose Prosecco
$38.00
Bottle Riondo Prosecco
$35.00

White Wine

Glass 21' Josh Chardonnay
$10.00
Glass 20' Three Rivers Chardonnay, Wa
$10.00
Glass 21' Barone Fini Pinot Grigio, Italy
$10.00
Glass 21' Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio, Italy
$10.00
Glass 22' Le Crema Sauvignon Blanc, Ca
$13.00
Glass 16' Starborough Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
$11.00
Bottle 21' Josh Chardonnay
$32.00
Bottle 20' Three Rivers Chardonnay, Wa
$31.00
Bottle 21' Barone Fini Pinot Grigio, Italy
$32.00
Bottle 21' Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio, Italy
$33.00
Bottle 22' Le Crema Sauvignon Blanc, Ca
$40.00
Bottle 16' Starborough Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
$37.00

Spirits

Vodka

Absolut
$10.00
Belvedere
$13.00
Browne Family Vodka
$12.00
Chopin
$12.00
Ciroc
$10.00
Firefly
$11.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Grey Goose Citron
$12.00
Ketel One
$11.00
Svedka Well Vodka
$8.00
Titos
$12.00
DBL Svedka Well Vodka
$16.00
DBL Absolut
$20.00
DBL Belvedere
DBL Chopin
DBL Ciroc
DBL Firefly
DBL Grey Goose
$24.00
DBL Grey Goose Citron
$24.00
DBL Ketel One
$20.00

Gin

New Amsterdam Well
$8.00
Gunpowder
$12.00
Bombay Sapphire
$12.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
Browne GiGi Garden Lav Gin
$12.00
Grey Whale
$12.00
DBL New Amsterdam Well
$16.00
DBL Gunpowder
$24.00
DBL Bombay Sapphire
$20.00
DBL Hendricks
$24.00
DBL Tanqueray
$20.00
DBL Browne Lav Gin
$20.00

Rum

Bacardi
$10.00
Bacardi Limon
$10.00
Captain Morgan
$10.00
Captain Vanilla Cherry
$10.00
Kraken
$10.00
Malibu Rum
$11.00
Meyers
$11.00
Meyers Silver
Well Rum
$8.00
DBL Well Rum
$16.00
DBL Kraken
$20.00
DBL Bacardi
$20.00
DBL Bacardi Limon
$20.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$20.00
DBL Captain Vanilla Cherry
$20.00
DBL Meyers
DBL Meyers Silver

Tequila

CasAmigos Blanco
$12.00
CasAmigos Reposado
$12.00
Espolon Blanco
$12.00
Espolon Reposado
$12.00
Hornitos Blanco
$10.00
Hornitos Reposado
$10.00
La Luna Mezcal
$12.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
Well Tequila
$8.00
DBL Well Tequila
$16.00
DBL Hornitos Blanco
$20.00
DBL Hornitos Reposado
$20.00
DBL Espolon Blanco
$24.00
DBL Espolon Reposado
$24.00
DBL CasAmigos Blanco
$24.00
DBL CasAmigos Reposado
$24.00
DBL Patron Silver
DBL La Luna Mezcal
$24.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden
$12.00
Browne Bourbon
$11.00
Browne Rye Whiskey
$11.00
Bulleit Straight Rye
$12.00
Bulleit Straight Whiskey
$12.00
Crown Royal
$11.00
Evan WIlliams Well
$8.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jameson
$10.00
Jim Beam
$11.00
Knob Creek
$12.00
Makers Mark
$11.00
Woodford Reserve
$14.00
DBL Evan WIlliams Well
$16.00
DBL Jameson
$20.00
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulleit Straight Rye
DBL Bulleit Straight Whiskey
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Woodford Reserve

Scotch

Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr
DBL Dewars
DBL Dewars 12Yr
DBL J & B
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red

Liqueur

Amaretto Di Saronno
$10.00
Aperol
$11.00
Bailey's Irish Cream
$10.00
Campari
$11.00
Chartreuse, Green
$13.00
Cointreau
$12.00
Drambuie
$10.00
Frangelico
$10.00
Godiva Chocolate
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Irish Mist
$10.00
Jagermeister
$8.00
Kahlua
$9.00
Licor 43
$10.00
Limoncello
$10.00
Mathilde Cassis
Sambuca
$10.00
Midori
$9.00
Peach schnapps
$8.00
Fireball
$10.00
Amaro
$10.00
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Chartreuse, Green
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Irish Mist
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Limoncello
DBL Licor 43
DBL Mathilde Cassis
DBL Bailey's Irish Cream
DBL Sambuca