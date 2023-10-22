Coltiva
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
350 1st Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Gourmondo Café - Omeros - 201 Elliott Ave W
No Reviews
201 Elliott Ave W Seattle, WA 98119
View restaurant