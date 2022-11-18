Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coltivare

3,927 Reviews

$$

3320 White Oak Drive

Houston, TX 77007

Order Again

Popular Items

BLACK PEPPER SPAGHETTI
HOUSE PEPPERONI PIZZA
TOMATO, BASIL, MOZZARELLA PIZZA

WINE TOGO

2020 Giovanni Demarie "Luigi" Bianco Pet Nat

2020 Giovanni Demarie "Luigi" Bianco Pet Nat

$54.00

Light, savory, funky, light bubbles. Drink as an aperitif on sunny days, preferably on a patio!

NV Maurice Bonnamy Cremant de Loire

NV Maurice Bonnamy Cremant de Loire

$52.00

Clean, classic, yeasty. Pairs with yeasty bread, homemade chips, and anything green or fried.

2014 Laurent Benard "La Cles des Sept Arpents" Permier Cru Extra Brut

2014 Laurent Benard "La Cles des Sept Arpents" Permier Cru Extra Brut

$141.00

Classic, mature, rich stone fruit. A beautiful bottle for special occasions and Monday night date-nights alike.

2021 Scar of the Sea Rose of Pinot Noir Methode Ancestrale

2021 Scar of the Sea Rose of Pinot Noir Methode Ancestrale

$82.00

Delicate, rosey, light effervescence. Pairs well with cured meats and cheeses and classic Roman pastas.

NV Tenuta Mazzolino "Cruase" Pinot Nero Brut

$64.00

2020 Raventos I Blanc "de Nit" Rose

$64.00
NV Weingut Strehn "Flamingo" Rose Brut

NV Weingut Strehn "Flamingo" Rose Brut

$58.00

Strawberry jam, full and rich, fruit forward. Perfect as an aperitif on a hot, summer day.

2020 Bow & Arrow Melon de Bourgogne

2020 Bow & Arrow Melon de Bourgogne

$52.00

Bright, clean, saline. Pairs with day drinking and sharing with friends.

2020 Manousakis Winery "Nostos" Assyrtiko

$54.00

2020 Domaine Grande Roche Sauv Blanc

$52.00
2020 Cadre "Stone Blossom" Sauvignon Blanc

2020 Cadre "Stone Blossom" Sauvignon Blanc

$58.00

Floral, full bodied, grapefruit. Pair with herbaceous salads, chicken wings, and seafood.

2020 Weszeli "Terrafactum" Gruner Veltliner

2020 Weszeli "Terrafactum" Gruner Veltliner

$48.00

Green, white flowers, fresh citrus. If you like sauvignon blanc, you should be drinking this instead.

2020 Andrea Felici Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi

2020 Andrea Felici Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi

$62.00

Mineral driven, layered, crispy. Pairs well with lemon marinated chicken, seafood dishes, and strong cheeses.

2021 Cantina Mesa "Giunco" Vermentino

$56.00
2020 Ceretto "Blange" Arneis

2020 Ceretto "Blange" Arneis

$56.00

Racy, lemon curd, slight savory finish. Pairs with mussels, whole fish, and roasted chicken.

2019 Bibi Graetz "Testamatta" Bianco

2019 Bibi Graetz "Testamatta" Bianco

$160.00

Complex, overripe apples, honey. Pairs with classic dishes like cacio e pepe and whole roasted chicken with herbs.

2021 Weinhaus Peter Lauer "Barrel X" Reisling

$60.00
2019 Wunsch et Mann "Cuvee du Roi Clovis" Riesling

2019 Wunsch et Mann "Cuvee du Roi Clovis" Riesling

$60.00

Pears, golden apples, slight petrol. Pairs well with spicy chicken, black pepper spaghetti, or bucatini pasta.

2021 Ptujska Klet "Pullus" Pinot Grigio Ramato

$48.00
2020 Bodegas Volver "Tarima" Bianco

2020 Bodegas Volver "Tarima" Bianco

$34.00

Round, heavy mineral influence, key lime pie notes. Pairs well with seafoods, starchy dishes, and vegetable heavy plates.

2019 Tasca d'Amerita "Regaleali" Chardonnay Blend

$48.00
2019 Domaine Gayrard Loin d l'Oeil

2019 Domaine Gayrard Loin d l'Oeil

$82.00

Highly aromatic, strong plum notes, subtle acidity. Pairs well with chicken & prosciutto pizza, blue cheeses, and desserts.

2020 Presqu'ile Winery Chardonnay

2020 Presqu'ile Winery Chardonnay

$60.00

Overripe green apple, pineapple, melon, vanilla. Pair with poultry, mushrooms, creamy sauces.

2019 Chateau des Rontets "Les Birbettes" Chardonnay

2019 Chateau des Rontets "Les Birbettes" Chardonnay

$148.00

Crisp heirloom apple, oyster shells, bergamot. Pairs with herbaceous sauces, mushrooms, poultry, or even a burger if you want it.

2020 Azienda Agricola Campogrande Vino Bianco (skin contact)

2020 Azienda Agricola Campogrande Vino Bianco (skin contact)

$68.00

Savory, unfiltered, full-bodied. Pairs with mussels, artichoke dips, funky cheeses

2021 Ktima Tselepos "Driopi" Rose

$52.00

Super light, cranberry. One of the oldest grapes grown in Greece. Called the Blood of Heracles, so drink it through your labors.

2021 Chateau Maris "Rose de Nymphe Emue"

$56.00
2017 August Kessler "The Daily August" Rose

2017 August Kessler "The Daily August" Rose

$56.00

Strawberries and cream, mandarin oranges, hints of eucalyptus. Pairs well with white fish, crisp salads, legumes, and brassicas.

2020 Gramona "Mart" Xarel-lo Vermell Rose

2020 Gramona "Mart" Xarel-lo Vermell Rose

$62.00

Crisp, light, racy acidity. Pairs well with seafood, seasoned nuts, fried foods and aioli sauces.

2021 Matthiasson Family Vineyards Rose

2021 Matthiasson Family Vineyards Rose

$60.00

Ripe berries and jam. This rose wants food, but is such a cool bottle to open and drink by itself, to watch it change sip by sip.

2020 Cantina Kurtatsch "Sontaler" Schiava

$64.00
2020 Sandrofay "Tei" Rosso di Valtellina

2020 Sandrofay "Tei" Rosso di Valtellina

$56.00

Cranberry, rosemary, high acid. Pairs well with pork, herbaceous sauces, rustic pastas.

2017 Cantina Kurtsatch "Glen" Pinot Noir Riserva

$120.00

2018 Domaine Girard "Pech Calvel" Pinot Noir

$64.00

2020 Zlatan Otok "Bilo Idro" Plavac Mali

$42.00

Funky, dried red fruits, medium bodied. This is a very "local" Mediterranean table wine you can see offered down the coast of Italy, Greece, and Croatia.

2018 Ronchi di Cialla "RINera" Rosso

$79.00

2017 Guidobono "Le Coste di Monforte" Barolo

$110.00Out of stock
2019 Clos Mogador "Com Tu" Garnatxa

2019 Clos Mogador "Com Tu" Garnatxa

$128.00

Medium bodied, layered & complex, stewed strawberry. Pairs well with Barbier novellas and seafood.

2022 Southhold Farm + Cellars "I Want to be Stereotyped" Bouchet

$52.00

2020 La Comarcal "Delmoro" Grenache & Syrah

$52.00

2018 Fattoria Ambra "Santa Cristina in Pilli" Sangiovese

$60.00

2020 Agriolas "Costera" Canonau di Sardegna

$48.00

2021 Domaine du Pere Caboche Chatauneuf-du-Pape

$113.00

2020 Domaine Auriol "La Jour & La Nuit" Carignan

$48.00

2018 Argiolas "Korem" Bovale

$108.00

2020 JB Neufeld Cabernet Sauvignon & Merlot

$132.00

2020 Henschke "Henry's Seven" Red Blend

$96.00

Fresh blackberries, black currants, grapey & full bodied. A testament to two centuries of Australian winemaking. Full, rich and delicious.

SNACKS

PROSCUITTO

PROSCUITTO

$12.75

San Daniele prosciutto, parmigiano reggiano, extra virgin olive oil

FOCCACIA

FOCCACIA

$6.50

Focaccia, rosemary, sea salt

PINE NUT ARANCINI

PINE NUT ARANCINI

$7.50

Arancini, pine nuts, pecan gremolata

ROASTED HAZELNUTS

ROASTED HAZELNUTS

$5.50

Roasted hazelnuts with thyme

MARINATED CRAB CLAWS

$17.50

Marinated crab claws, balsamic

GIGANTES BEANS

$6.50

Gigantes bean dip, roasted olives, garlic, pimenton

TOAST

N'DUJA BRUSCHETTA

N'DUJA BRUSCHETTA

$7.50

N'duja, bruschetta, honey (please note: this dish is indicated as spicy)

SALADS

BACKYARD LETTUCES

BACKYARD LETTUCES

$7.50

Backyard lettuces, herbs, lemon, extra virgin olive oil

KALE & BUTTERNUT SQUASH SALAD

$10.50

Lacinto kale, pickled butternut squash, smoked gouda, pumpkin seeds

APPLES & FRISEE SALAD

APPLES & FRISEE SALAD

$11.50

Frisee, fennel, apples, dill, red mustard, percorino, cider vinaigrette

OCTOPUS CARPACCIO

OCTOPUS CARPACCIO

$21.00

Braised octopus terrine, peperonata, capers, fingerling potatoes, herbs

SMALL PLATES

CAULIFLOWER

CAULIFLOWER

$9.50

Cauliflower, pine nuts, raisins

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$11.50

Chicken wings, chiles, lemon verbena, basil (please note: this dish is indicated as spicy)

MUSSELS

MUSSELS

$16.50

Mussels, garum, capers, garlic

WHOLE SHRIMP

WHOLE SHRIMP

$16.00

Whole, wild caught gulf shrimp, garlic, parsley, calabrian chiles, Magnol French Baking Co. bread (please note: this dish is indicated as spicy)

SIDES & EXTRAS

CRISPY POTATOES

CRISPY POTATOES

$7.50

Crispy potatoes, pecorino, herbs

SAUTEED BACKYARD GREENS

SAUTEED BACKYARD GREENS

$6.50

Sautéed backyard greens, anchovies, breadcrumbs

HEIRLOOM BEANS

$7.50

Braised vine beans and yellow eye peas

SAUTEED DELICATA SQUASH

$7.50

Sautéed delicata squash, pomegranate seeds, agrio dolce. please note: this dish is indicated as spicy

SIDE BALSAMIC VINEGAR

$1.00

SIDE EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

$1.00

SIDE BUTTER

$1.00

SIDE BAGUETTE

$1.00

SIDE TOMATO SAUCE

$4.50

SIDE SALSA VERDE

$6.50

SIDE BURRATA

$13.00

SIDE WING SAUCE

$4.50

SIDE GRATED PARMESAN

$5.00

PASTA

BLACK PEPPER SPAGHETTI

BLACK PEPPER SPAGHETTI

$16.50

Spaghetti, black pepper, parmesan, olive oil

SPAGHETTI WITH POMODORO SAUCE

SPAGHETTI WITH POMODORO SAUCE

$13.00

Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, spaghetti, parmesan

PUMPKIN RAVIOLI

PUMPKIN RAVIOLI

$20.00

Whole wheat pasta, pumpkin, sage, brown butter, walnuts, pomegranate

SEAFOOD CAPELLINI

SEAFOOD CAPELLINI

$24.00

Cappellini, shrimp & calamari ragu, fennel, olive

PIZZA

TOMATO, BASIL, MOZZARELLA PIZZA

TOMATO, BASIL, MOZZARELLA PIZZA

$14.50

Tomato, basil, mozzarella

HOUSE PEPPERONI PIZZA

HOUSE PEPPERONI PIZZA

$18.75

Revival Market pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, greens, parmesan

CHICKEN AND PROSCIUTTO PIZZA

CHICKEN AND PROSCIUTTO PIZZA

$16.75

Chicken, prosciutto, fresh tomato, sage, saba

FOUR CHEESE PIZZA

FOUR CHEESE PIZZA

$16.75

Mozzarella, fresh ricotta, parmigiano reggiano, pt. reyes blue, tomato sauce

LOCAL MUSHROOM PIZZA

LOCAL MUSHROOM PIZZA

$21.00

Local mushrooms, roasted garlic, taleggio, Texas pecans

ENTREES

WOOD GRILLED CHICKEN

WOOD GRILLED CHICKEN

$26.50

Wood grilled chicken, agrio dolce, pine nuts, pickled grapes (please note: this dish is indicated as spicy)

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$18.75

Meatballs, parmesan, tomato reduction, herbs

PORCHETTA

PORCHETTA

$26.00

Berkshire porchetta, vine beans, barlotti beans, herbs

PAN ROASTED TROUT

$25.00

Pan roasted trout, Texas ruby grapefruit, fennel, garden radish, lemon

KING TRUMPET MILANESE

$22.00

King trumpet milanese, soft poached egg, salsa verde, lemon

DESSERT

Roasted apple crostata, cream
ROASTED SEASONAL CROSTATA

ROASTED SEASONAL CROSTATA

$10.00

Roasted pear crostata, cream

CHOCOLATE RUM CAKE

CHOCOLATE RUM CAKE

$10.00

Chocolate rum cake, pistachio buttercream, salted caramel ganache

APPLE CAKE

$10.00

Spiced apple cake, maple cream, pecan crumble, apple compote

BEER TOGO

BENA MENA BLONDE LAGER

$10.00

ERIC BORDELET SIDRE

$34.00

Normady, France, 750 ml

NEW MAGNOLIA REDWOOD IPA

NEW MAGNOLIA REDWOOD IPA

$11.00

NEW MAGNOLIA REDWOOD IPA

TRUE ANOMOLY SECOND STAGE

$32.00

TRUE ANOMOLY FALCON HEAVY

$25.00

NEW MAGNOLIA CZECH STYLE AMBER

$10.00

COCKTAILS, MOCKTAILS, AND OTHER DRINKS

COLTIVARE CLASSIC GIN & TONIC TOGO

$14.00

GIN + MINT + GRAPEFRUIT PEEL + INDIAN TONIC WATER

COLTIVARE'S OLD FASHIONED TOGO

COLTIVARE'S OLD FASHIONED TOGO

$14.50

BOURBON + SORGHUM MOLASSES + ANGOSTURA BITTERS

LEMONAID

$4.50
INDIAN TONIC WATER

INDIAN TONIC WATER

$4.50

ICED TEA

$4.50

MEXICAN COKE

$7.00

Richard's Sparkling 12oz

$4.50
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD RESTAURANT SERVING RUSTIC ITALIAN CUISINE WITH A GULF COAST PERSPECTIVE, DICTATED BY HOUSTON'S GROWING SEASONS AND OUR BACKYARD GARDEN

Website

Location

3320 White Oak Drive, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

