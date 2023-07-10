A map showing the location of Colt's Pig Stand Ormond BeachView gallery

Colt's Pig Stand Ormond Beach

review star

No reviews yet

1633 US Route 1

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

BEVERAGES

GAL BEVERAGE

gal SWEET TEA

$5.25

gal UNSWEET TEA

$5.25

gal PINK LEMONADE

$5.25

SOFT DRINKS (Copy)

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Barq's Root Beer

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

PowerAde

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.50

BEVERAGES (Copy)

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Half & Half

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.59

Bottled Water

$2.59

Milk

$2.59

APPS

APP Onion Rings

$7.99

APP Fried Okra

$7.99

APP Fried Pickles

$7.99

APP Wings (10)

$14.99

APP Wings (20)

$27.99

50 Wings

$69.99

APP Wings (100)

$119.99

FOOD

Colt's Classic BBQ Sandwiches

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Sliced Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Sliders

$10.99

EXTRA PLATE

3oz Meat Add On

$3.00

Signature Sandwiches

Fat Boy Sandwich

$10.99

Beef Brisket, onion rings, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce on branded bun

Barnyard Bourbon Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Smoked Bourbon Glazed Pork, on garlic toast or bun

The Redneck Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

Smoked Bourbon Glazed Pork, cheese, collards on garlic toast

The Burnt End Sandwich

$10.99

Beef Brisket & Pulled Pork, Original BBQ sauce, coleslaw, jalapeno

EXTRA PLATE

SPECIAL SAND

$10.99

Daily Special

$12.49

Hot Off The Grill Sandwiches

Grizzly Cheeseburger

$13.99

1/2 lb. w/ Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce

Wood Grill Burger

$10.99

1/2 lb. w/ lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion (add cheese .25)

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

EXTRA PLATE

Extra Burger Patty

$4.99

Jumbo Smoked Wings

5 Wings

$7.99

Includes Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce... add a basket of Fries for $1.99

10 Wings

$14.99

Includes Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce... add a basket of Fries for $1.99

20 Wings

$27.99

Includes Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce... add a basket of Fries for $1.99

50 Wings

$69.99

Includes Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce... add a basket of Fries for $1.99

100 Wings

$119.99

Includes Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce... add a basket of Fries for $1.99

EXTRA PLATE

Chicken Tenders

Fried Tenders - 4 count

$10.99

Includes Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce... add a basket of Fries for $1.99

Fried Tenders - 7 count

$14.99

Includes Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce... add a basket of Fries for $1.99

EXTRA PLATE

Bar B Que Salads

GLUTEN FREE OPTION: No Croutons

BBQ Salad

$10.99

Created over a bowl of Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons w/ dressing

House Salad (no meat)

$7.99

Dinner Plates

Full Baby Back Ribs Plate

$19.49

St. Louis Rib Plate

$17.49

Sliced Beef Brisket Plate

$18.99

Sliced Pork Plate

$14.99

Pulled Pork Plate

$14.99

Smoked Sausage Plate

$15.99

Smoked BBQ Half Chicken Dinner Plate

$14.49

Fried Fish Plate

$14.49

Smoked Turkey Plate

$15.99

EXTRA PLATE

Pulled Chicken Plate

$14.49

1/2 Rack Basket

$10.99

1/4 Chicken Basket

$10.99

Combo Dinners

2 Meat Combo Plate

$17.49

3 Meat Combo Plate

$19.99

Combo Rib Plate

$17.49

Pig Stand Pig Out - 4

$57.99

1lb. St. Louis Ribs 1/2 lb. Pulled Pork 1/2 lb. Beef Brisket 1 Whole Chicken 2 Pint Size of Sides Garlic Toast or Cornbread GLUTEN FREE OPTION: No St. Luis Ribs - No Bread

Pig Stand Pig Out - 6

$84.99

1 1/2lb. St. Louis Ribs 1lb. Pulled Pork 1lb. Beef Brisket 1.5 Whole Chicken 3 Pint Size of Sides Garlic Toast or Cornbread GLUTEN FREE OPTION: No St. Luis Ribs No Bread

Pig Stand Pig Out - 8

$110.99

2lbs St. Louis Ribs 1 1/2lbs Pulled Pork 1 1/2 lb. Beef Brisket 2 Whole Chickens 4 Pint Size of Sides Garlic Toast or Cornbread GLUTEN FREE OPTION: No St. Luis Ribs No Bread

EXTRA PLATE

Kid's Menu

Two Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.50

Kid's Pork Sandwich

$7.50

Kid's Hamburger

$7.50

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.50

Kid's Rib Basket

$7.50

EXTRA PLATE

Awesome Sides

Side BBQ Beans

$3.49

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.49

Side Cole Slaw

$3.49

Side French Fries

$3.49

Side Corn Pudding

$3.49

Side Potato Salad

$3.49

Side Collard Greens

$3.49

Side Brunswick Stew

$3.49

Side Green Beans

$3.49

Side Fried Okra

$4.69

Side Onion Rings

$4.69

Side Corn on the Cob

$2.99

Side Salad

$4.69

Garlic Texas Toast (1)

$0.99

Side Garlic Toast (2)

$1.99

Side Cornbread (1)

$1.99

Side Fried Pickles

$4.69

Side Corn Nuggets

$3.89

Side Cornbread (2)

$3.99

3 Side Plate

$8.99

Bulk Items

Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack

$16.99

Baby Back-Half Rack

$9.99

Gluten Free

St. Louis Ribs - Full Rack

$25.99

St. Louis Ribs - Half Rack

$15.99

BBQ Chicken - Full Chicken

$15.99

BBQ Chicken - Half Chicken

$9.99

Pulled Pork 1 lb.

$15.99

Pulled Pork 1/2 Lb.

$10.99

BBQ Pulled Chicken - 1 lb.

$15.99

BBQ Pulled Chicken - 1/2 lb.

$10.99

BBQ Turkey - 1 lb.

$15.99

BBQ Turkey - 1/2 lb.

$11.99

BBQ Beef Brisket - 1 lb.

$22.99

Brisket 1/2 lb

$13.49

BBQ Sliced Pork 1 lb

$15.99

BBQ Sliced Pork 1/2 lb

$10.99

Bulk Side -Pint

$6.99

Bulk Side - Quart

$10.99

Bulk Side - Half Gallon

$21.99

Bulk Side - Whole Gallon

$38.99

(2) Cornbread

$2.99

(4) Cornbread

$5.99

(6) Cornbread

$7.99

(12) Cornbread

$13.99

(4)Texas Toast

$2.99

(6) Texas Toast

$4.99

(12)Texas Toast

$10.99

Branded Bun

$1.50

DELIVERY/SET UP

$25.00

CHAFFING SET UPS

$10.00

(12) Slider Buns

$5.99

Banana Pudding half gallon

$21.99

Banana Pudding whole gallon

$38.99

Homemade Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Chocolate Caramel

$5.99

Pineapple Coconut Cake

$5.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Orange Cream Cake

$5.99

Red Velvet

$5.99

A La Carte

5 Oz Brisket

$6.99

5 Oz Pulled Chicken

$5.49

5 Oz Pulled Pork

$5.49

5 Oz Sausage

$5.49

5 Oz Sliced Turkey

$5.49

Plain GRILLED Chicken Breast

$5.49

Extra Plate

3 Oz Pulled Chicken

$5.49

Garlic Texas Toast (1)

$0.99

Side Fish Filet

Catering

Colt's Choice

$16.49

Ford's Favorite

$18.99

WHOLE DESSERTS

CARROT CAKE

CARROT CAKE

$59.99

RED VELVET CAKE

RED VELVET CAKE

$59.99

CHOCOLATE DOLCE CAKE

CHOCOLATE DOLCE CAKE

$59.99

ORANGE CREAM CAKE

Orange Cream Cake

$59.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1633 US Route 1, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
