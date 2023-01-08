  • Home
Columbia City Hotel Restaurant and What Cheer Saloon PO Box 1850

Columbia City Hotel Restaurant and What Cheer Saloon PO Box 1850

review star

No reviews yet

22768 Main Street

Columbia, CA 95310

Order Again

Custom drinks

Custom Drink $0.50

$0.50

Custom Drink $1

$1.00

Custom Drink $5

$5.00

Custom Drink $6

$6.00

Custom Drink $7

$7.00

Custom Drink $8

$8.00

Custom Drink $9

$9.00

Custom Drink $10

$10.00

Custom Drink $11

$11.00

Custom Drink $12

$12.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Citron

$7.00

Sky

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Empress

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Botanist

$9.00

Rum/Brandy

Well Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Kraken

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Whalers

$6.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

1800

$8.00

Casa Amigos

$13.00

Casadores Blanco

$8.00

Cazadores Repesado

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Herrodora Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Xicaru Reposado Mezcal

$10.00

Whisky

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Dickel

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

High West

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Black

$10.00

JD Single Barrell

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Penelton

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford

$9.00

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$6.00

Dewars

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Glenmorangie

$13.00

Gledfiddich

$12.00

McCallan

$14.00

Cutty

$7.00

Glenivit

$13.00

Laphroaig

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Courvosier

$9.00

Remy Martin

$15.00

REMY 1738

$19.00

Tequila Rose

$7.00

DBL Vodka

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

DBL Absolut

$16.00

DBL Belvedere

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Citron

$14.00

DBL Sky

$14.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose (Copy)

$20.00

DBL Gin

DBL Well Gin

$12.00

DBL Beefeater

$16.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$16.00

DBL Hendricks

$20.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

DBL Empress

$18.00

DBL Whiskey

DBL Well Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Angels Envy

$28.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$30.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Knob Creek

$30.00

DBL Makers Mark

$18.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$18.00

DBL Woodford

$20.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Jameson Black

$20.00

DBL Crown Peach

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal

$16.00

DBL Crown Apple

$16.00

DBL High West

$24.00

DBL Fireball

$14.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL JD Single Barrell

$28.00

DBL Bushmills

$16.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$16.00

DBL Knob Creek

$20.00

DBL Dickel

$14.00

DBL Bulleit

$18.00

DBL Canadian Club

$14.00

DBL Rum/Brandy

DBL Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL Kraken

$14.00

DBL Meyers

$14.00

DBL Malibu

$14.00

DBL Whalers

$12.00

DBL Tequila

DBL Well Tequila

$12.00

DBL Don Julio blanco

$28.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

DBL Xicaru Reposado Mezcal

$20.00

DBL 1800 Tequila Reposado

$16.00

DBL Herrodora Reposado

$22.00

DBL Cazadores

$16.00

Casa Amigos

$26.00

DBL cazadores reposado

$18.00

DBL Scotch/Bourbon

DBL Well Scotch

$12.00

DBL Dewars

$16.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

DBL Glenmorangie

$26.00

DBL Gledfiddich

$24.00

DBL McCallan

$28.00

DBL Cutty

$14.00

DBL Glenivit

$26.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

White Russian

$9.00

Aperol Fizz

$10.00

Blue Hawaiin

$9.00

Negroni

$8.00

Custom Cocktails

Custom Cocktail $0.50

$0.50

Custom Cocktail $1

$1.00

Custom Cocktail $10

$10.00

Custom Cocktail $5

$5.00

Custom Cocktail $6

$6.00

Custom Cocktail $7

$7.00

Custom Cocktail $8

$8.00

Custom Cocktail $9

$9.00

Draft Beers

Tioga Sequoia Golden Ale

$6.00

Firestone Hopnosis IPA

$7.00

Dust Bowl Love, Peace & Haze IPA

$7.00

Dust Bowl Dirty 30 Pale Ale

$7.00

Campfire Stout

$8.00

Amador blonde

$7.00

Amador pale

$7.00

Sculpin

$8.00

Black butte

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

High Noon

$5.00

Indiginy-Apple

$5.00

Indiginy-Blackberry

$5.00

IPA-1

$5.00

IPA-2

$5.00

Ale

$5.00

O'Douls

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Dark Beer

$5.00

Specialty Beer

$5.00

Red Wine

House Red

$6.00

GLS Milliard Cab Sauvignon

$9.00

GLS Sobon

$9.00

GLS Black Sheep Merlot

$9.00

GLS Sobon Estate Old Vine Zin

$9.00

BTL Stevenot Barbera

$26.00

BTL Sobon

$26.00

BTL Bowman Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Black Sheep Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

BTL Stevenot Merlot

$28.00

Inner Sanctum Tempranillo

$34.00

White Wine

House White

$6.00

GLS Stevenot Chardonnay

$8.00

Bowman Chardonnay

GLS Shenandoh Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

BTL Stevenot Chardonnay

$26.00

Bowman Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Stevenot Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

Chateau St. Michelle Resling

$24.00

Inner Sanctum Verdelho

$28.00

Rose

GLS Sobon Estate

$8.00

BTL Sobon Estate

$26.00

Champagne

Btl Mumm Napa Sparkling Brut

$30.00

GLS Prosecco

$8.00

BTL Prosecco

$24.00

Gls Stanford Brut

$7.00

Btl Stanford Brut

$24.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

7up

$3.00

Sarsparilla

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mocktails

Mocktail

$4.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Fine Dining at the Historic Columbia City Hotel Restaurant, and THE place to meet with friends, meet new friends, or enjoy an 1850s experience for about 150 years at the What Cheer Salon.

Location

22768 Main Street, Columbia, CA 95310

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
