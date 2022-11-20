A map showing the location of Columbia City Pizza Company 202 CHICAGO STREETView gallery
Pizza

Columbia City Pizza Company 202 CHICAGO STREET

review star

No reviews yet

202 CHICAGO STREET

Columbia City, IN 46725

Order Again

Popular Items

Weekend Special
The Bullet Train
Traditional 16''

Create Your Own Pizza

One Pizza- 20 minutes Two Pizzas- 25 minutes Three Pizzas-30 minutes Four+ Pizzas- 40+minutes

Traditional 10''

$10.00

Traditional 14''

$16.00

Traditional 16''

$18.00

Thin Crust 10''

$10.00

Thin Crust 14''

$16.00

Thin Crust 16''

$18.00

Specialty Pizzas

The Trainwreck

$17.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

The Freight Train

$17.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Italian Sausage, Ham, & Bacon

The Bullet Train

$14.50+

Sweet Chili Sauce, Chicken, Onions, Banana Peppers, & Jalapeño Peppers

The Westward Expansion

$15.00+

Buffalo sauce, chicken, onions, with a Ranch drizzle on top

The Conductor

$11.00+

Extra Cheese Pizza

The Steam Engine

$14.00+

Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, & Green Olives

The Railroader

$14.00+

Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Onion, & Mushrooms

The Railroad Pacific (Hawaiian)

$14.00+

Barbecue sauce, Ham, Chicken, & Pineapple

The Northeast Regional

$16.00+

Ranch, chicken, bacon, onions

Gluten-Free

$15.00+

Get one 9" for $15 or two 9" for $28. Each pizza comes with your selection of up to 3 meats or veggies.

Baked Dishes & Sides

Parmesan Garlic Breadsticks

$1.29

Delicious breadsticks served with your choice of nacho cheese or red dipping sauce. $1.29 Per Breadstick. FOR ONLINE ORDERS: Enter the exact desired quantity of breadsticks, rather than by the "orders of 3", as listed on our menu brochure. (Breadsticks priced accordingly)

Homemade Corn Casserole

$9.89+

A moist muffin cake mixture blended with a parlay of sweet corn, sweet peppers, and onions, baked to a golden brown top.

Homemade Baked Mac n' Cheese

$10.00+

A baked 5-cheese Mac n' Cheese. Serves 4-6

Traditional Wings

$9.00

Bone-in wings. Flavors divided in increments of 6, choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Chicken Chunks

$8.19+

10" Cheese Bread

$7.89

Specials & Deals

10" Meal Deal

$15.00

Your choice of any 10" pizza. Served with 2 breadsticks and a bottled beverage.

Weekend Special

$42.00

Get any two 14" pizzas and 10 breadsticks for $39. Comes with your choice of cheese or marinara dipping sauce. *When ordering online, either create your own pizzas using topping selections OR choose two specialty pizzas*

The Duo

$27.00

Drinks

Bottled Beverage

$2.19

2 Liter Bottle

$3.89
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

202 CHICAGO STREET, Columbia City, IN 46725

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
