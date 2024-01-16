Columbia Golf and Country Club - Restaurant 28 Golf Course Lane
No reviews yet
28 Golf Course Lane
Columbia, MS 39429
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Bellevue Hill Kitchen
Appetizer
Main Course
- Red Beans and Rice$14.95
With grilled smoked sausage
- Catfish Plaquemine with Shrimp$25.95
Fried MS Delta Heartland catfish topped with shrimp, tasso, mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions in a creole cream sauce, served over dirty rice
- Smothered Pork Chops$26.95
Two fried pork chops smothered in roux brown gravy with your choice of side
- Bass$26.95
Pan Fried Bass with Lemon Garlic Herb Butter Sauce
- Half Rack Ribs$26.95
1/2 Rack; Full Rack
- Full Rack Ribs$36.95
- Salmon$25.95
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
- Seafood Gumbo$6.95
Shrimp & crab with rice
- Chicken Gumbo$6.95
- Smothered Turkey Necks$24.95
- Jambalaya$6.95
Seasoned rice with smoked sausage and chicken
- Shrimp and Grits$19.95
Shrimp, onion, peppers, and tomatoes simmered in gravy and topped off with creamy southern grits
- Catfish Grits$19.95
Catfish, onion, peppers, and tomatoes simmered in brown gravy and topped off with creamy southern grits
- Fried Shrimp$22.95
- Fried Chicken$19.95
24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender, & juicy. Served with your choice of two sides and a biscuit 2 piece (light or dark) . . . . . $19.95 3 piece . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $22.95 + $2 per chicken breast
- Fried Catfish$19.95
- Crawfish Etouffée$7.95
Traditional
- Pot Roast$24.95
Served on your choice of potato or white rice
- Baked Rainbow Trout$26.95
Prepared in an herb garlic sauce and served with lemon.
- Slow Braised Oxtail$26.95
Served on Garlic Mashed Potatoes or white rice
- Lamb Chops$26.95
Thick cut lamb chops, marinated in rosemary, garlic, and red wine. Charbroiled to your liking.
- Gulf Shrimp Pasta$24.95
Spinach, crimini mushrooms, tomato and red onion, sautéed with linguini pasta and a parmesan cream sauce
- Fried Pork Chops$26.95
Two Fried Pork Chops served on garlic mashed potatoes
- Steak T-bone / Ribeye / Filet$26.95
- Roasted Half Chicken$24.95
Shiitakes, haricots verts and mashed potatoes
- Grilled Red Snapper$25.95
Roasted mushroom, potatoes, lemon butter sauce
Sides
- Collard Greens$7.95
- Baked Mac and Cheese$8.95
- Cabbage$6.95
- Black Eyed Peas$6.95
- Rice and Gravy$6.95
- Green Beans$6.95
- Ferry Morse Carrots$6.95
- Yellow Rice$6.95
- Brussel Sprouts$7.95
- Russet Potatoes$6.95
- Dressing$7.95
- Fried Okra$7.95
- Yams$6.95
- Cajun Fries$6.95
- Cornbread$4.95
- Rolls$5.95
- Biscuit$4.95
- Side Salad$4.95
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$5.95
Dessert
Bellevue Hill Lunch
Entree
Bellevue Hill At Night
Main Course
- Red Beans and Rice
With grilled smoked sausage
- Catfish Plaquemine with Shrimp
Fried MS Delta Heartland catfish topped with shrimp, tasso, mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions in a creole cream sauce, served over dirty rice
- Smothered Pork Chops
Two fried pork chops smothered in roux brown gravy with your choice of side
- Bass
Pan Fried Bass with Lemon Garlic Herb Butter Sauce
- Half Rack Ribs
1/2 Rack; Full Rack
- Full Rack Ribs
- Salmon
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
- Seafood Gumbo
Shrimp & crab with rice
- Chicken Gumbo
- Smothered Turkey Necks
- Jambalaya
Seasoned rice with smoked sausage and chicken
- Shrimp and Grits
Shrimp, onion, peppers, and tomatoes simmered in gravy and topped off with creamy southern grits
- Catfish Grits
Catfish, onion, peppers, and tomatoes simmered in brown gravy and topped off with creamy southern grits
- Fried Shrimp
- Fried Chicken
24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender, & juicy. Served with your choice of two sides and a biscuit
- Fried Catfish
- Crawfish Etouffée
Traditional
- Pot Roast
Served on your choice of potato or white rice
- Baked Rainbow Trout
Prepared in an herb garlic sauce and served with lemon.
- Slow Braised Oxtail
Served on Garlic Mashed Potatoes or white rice
- Lamb Chops
Thick cut lamb chops, marinated in rosemary, garlic, and red wine. Charbroiled to your liking.
- Gulf Shrimp Pasta
Spinach, crimini mushrooms, tomato and red onion, sautéed with linguini pasta and a parmesan cream sauce
- Fried Pork Chops
Two Fried Pork Chops served on garlic mashed potatoes
- Steak T-bone / Ribeye / Filet
- Roasted Half Chicken
Shiitakes, haricots verts and mashed potatoes
- Grilled Red Snapper
Roasted mushroom, potatoes, lemon butter sauce
Appetizer
Sides
Dessert
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
- Well Rum$4.00
- Bacardi$5.00
- Bacardi Limon$5.00
- Captain Morgan$5.50
- Malibu Coconut$5.00
- Meyers$6.00
- Meyers Silver$6.00
- Mount Gay$7.00
- Flor de Cana$9.00
- DBL Well Rum$7.00
- DBL Bacardi$9.00
- DBL Bacardi Limon$9.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$9.25
- DBL Malibu Coconut$9.00
- DBL Meyers$10.00
- DBL Meyers Silver$10.00
- DBL Mount Gay$12.00
- DBL Flor de Cana$16.00
Tequila
- Well Tequila$4.00
- Cabo Wabo Blanco$6.00
- Casa Noble Blanco$7.00
- Corazon Reposado$5.00
- Don Julio 1942$12.00
- Don Julio Anejo$9.00
- Don Julio Silver$9.00
- Patron Anejo$7.00
- Casamigos Blanco$7.00
- Casamigos Anejo$7.00
- Casamigos Reposado$7.00
- Patron Reposado$7.00
- Patron Silver$7.00
- Deleon Reposado$9.00
- DBL Well Tequila$7.00
- DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco$10.50
- DBL Casa Noble Blanco$13.00
- DBL Corazon Reposado$9.00
- DBL Don Julio 1942$18.50
- DBL Don Julio Anejo$16.00
- DBL Don Julio Silver$16.00
- DBL Patron Anejo$13.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$13.00
- DBL Casamigos Anejo$13.00
- DBL Casamigos Reposado$13.00
- DBL Patron Reposado$13.00
- DBL Patron Silver$13.00
- DBL Deleon Reposado$16.00
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$4.00
- Macallan 12$15.00
- Jeremiah Weed$5.00
- Bulleit Rye$6.50
- Jameson$5.00
- Jack Daniels$5.00
- Jim Beam$4.50
- Knob Creek$6.00
- Makers 46$7.00
- Makers Mark$7.00
- Sazarac Rye Whiskey$5.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Barking Irons$5.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$7.00
- DBL Macallan 12$25.00
- DBL Jeremiah Weed$9.00
- DBL Bulleit Rye$12.00
- DBL Jameson$9.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$9.00
- DBL Jim Beam$7.00
- DBL Knob Creek$10.50
- DBL Makers 46$13.00
- DBL Makers Mark$13.00
- DBL Sazarac Rye Whiskey$9.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$18.00
- DBL Barking Irons$9.00
Scotch/Bourbon/Cognac
- Well Scotch$4.00
- Grangestone$5.00
- Dewars$5.00
- Dewars 12Yr$5.00
- J & B$5.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$7.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$5.00
- Hennessy$7.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$7.00
- D'ssue VSOP$7.00
- Hennessy VSOP$15.00
- DBL Well Scotch$7.00
- DBL Grangestone$9.00
- DBL Dewars$9.00
- DBL Dewars 12Yr$9.00
- DBL J & B$9.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$13.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$9.00
- DBL Hennessy$13.00
- DBL Remy Martin VSOP$13.00
- DBL D'ssue VSOP$13.00
- DBL Hennessy VSOP$25.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Disaronno Amaretto$5.00
- Aperol$4.00
- Campari$4.00
- Cointreau$5.00
- Grand Marnier$5.00
- Irish Mist$5.00
- Jagermeister$5.00
- Kahlua$5.00
- Baileys$5.00
- Mathilde Cassis$4.00
- Molly's Irish Cream$3.00
- DBL Disaronno Amaretto$9.00
- DBL Aperol$7.00
- DBL Campari$7.00
- DBL Cointreau$9.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$9.00
- DBL Irish Mist$9.00
- DBL Jagermeister$9.00
- DBL Kahlua$9.00
- DBL Baileys$9.00
- DBL Mathilde Cassis$7.00
- DBL Molly's Irish Cream$5.00
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Appletini$11.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$10.00
- Champagne Cocktail$8.00
- Cosmopolitan$9.00
- Classic Daiquiri$9.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$10.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Greyhound$11.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Hurricane$10.00
- Lemon Drop$11.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
- Madras$9.00
- Mai Tai$11.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$11.00
- Mimosa$7.00
- Mint Julep$11.00
- Mojito$11.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Mudslide$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Rob Roy$10.00
- Sazerac$10.00
- Screwdriver$8.00
- Sea Breeze$9.00
- Sidecar$11.00
- Tequila Sunrise$9.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Whiskey Smash$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Blueberry Daiquiri$9.00
- Strawberry Daiquiri$9.00
- Green Apple Daiquiri$9.00
- Orange Sherbert Daiquiri$9.00
- Drink of the Month$10.00
Wine
Red
White
Rosé/Sparkling
N/A Beverages
- Coke$3.00
- Coke Diet$3.00
- Cranberry$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- OJ$3.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Pepsi Diet$3.00
- Red Bull$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Sparkling Water$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Orange Fanta$3.00
- Barqs Root Beer$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Unsweetened Tea$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Blueberry Juice$3.00
- Strawberry Juice$3.00
- Shirley Temple$5.00
- Classic Daiquiri
- Blueberry Daiquiri$6.00
- Strawberry Daiquiri$6.00
- Green Apple Daiquiri$6.00
- Orange Sherbert Daiquiri$6.00
Punch Cards
Driving Range Pass
Buckets Pass
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
28 Golf Course Lane, Columbia, MS 39429
Photos coming soon!