A map showing the location of Columbine Bar & Grill 123 West Grand Ave.View gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Columbine Bar & Grill 123 West Grand Ave.

125 Reviews

$$$

123 West Grand Ave.

Mancos, CO 81328

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

American Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Avocado House Salad

Appetizers

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.50

Crispy battered pickle chips fried to golden brown. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Garlic Cheese Curds

$8.50

Garlic and herb breaded Wisconsin cheese curds, fried golden brown and served with a side of ranch.

Reuben Egg Rolls

$8.50

Thinly sliced corned beef wrapped up in an egg roll wrapper with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut then fried to a golden crispy finish. Served with thousand island dressing. Comes with two egg rolls.

Southwest Chicken Egg Roll

$8.50

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Succulent wings fried to a golden brown then tossed in house made buffalo sauce. Served with celery sticks and a side of ranch dressing.

Green Chile Cheese Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Salad

Avocado House Salad

$11.00

Avocado placed upon a bed of mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, and onion. Choice of dressing.

Asian chicken salad

$13.00

Butternut Squash Harvest Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Breaded and fried chicken breast tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo. add cheese for $1.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Seasoned thinly sliced steak, sauteed onions and melted provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Reuben

$12.00

Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing served on rye bread.

Southwest Cheesesteak

$13.00

Seasoned thinly sliced steak, sauteed onions and green chiles with melted pepper jack cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Turkey Club

$12.00

Specials

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00Out of stock

Smashburgers

American Burger

$9.00

Certified Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle chips.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

⅓ pound Certified Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle chips and american cheese.

Mesa Verde Burger

$13.00

Certified angus beef patty with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a toasted bun.

Texas BBQ Burger

$14.00

Certified Angus beef patty, fried onion rings, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, on a toasted bun.

Build Your Own Smashburger

$9.00

Build your own smashburger. Be as creative as you want. We'll make it to your specifications. Go Crazy!

Build Your Own Bison Burger

$15.00

Entrees

Adult Chicken Strips

$10.00

Pork Belly Bowl

$14.00

Fried pork belly tossed in Korean BBQ sauce served on top of jasmine rice and a fresh Asian blend of sauteed veggies. Finished with sesame seeds and pickled onions.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

8 OZ Sirloin

$20.00Out of stock

10 OZ N.Y. Strip

$30.00

Desserts

Mini Pie

$8.00

Seasonal pies baked by Moose & More in Cortez.

Pumpkin Cake Roll

$25.00

Kids menu

Kid Grilled cheese

$6.00

Kid Chicken tenders

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Blue Jay Burger

$7.00

Sides

French fries

$4.00

Sweet potato fries

$6.00

Side salad

$6.00

Onion rings

$4.00

Ranch

$0.50

Broccolini

$4.00Out of stock

Wine

Ammunition Red Blend

$9.00+

Apaltagua Malbec

$8.00+

Bread & Butter Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Bread & Butter Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Capriccio Passion Fruit Glass Only

$7.00

Capriccio Red Sangria Glass Only

$7.00

Charles de Fere, Jean-Louis Brut Blanc de Blancs

$32.00

Cline Old Vine Zin

$8.00+

Conti Beretta Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Dante Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Goats Do Roam White Blend

$8.00+

Gran Passione Red Blend

$8.00+

Le Provencal Rose

$8.00+

Marques Verdejo

$8.00+

Mauro Maschio, Prosecco Brut Glass Only

$8.00

Mullan Road Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

Sand Point Lodi Chardonnay

$7.00+

Stella Rosa Moscato Glass Only

$7.00

Murphy Goode

$9.00

GL House Cab

GL House Merlot

BTL Merlot

BTL Pinot

Frozen Drinks

Fall Slush

$10.00

House Cocktails

Mesa Verde Margarita

$10.00

Mezcal Paloma Mule

$10.00

Top Shelf

$2.00

Cappuccino Martini

$10.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Apple Cranberry Mule

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Popular Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Bourbon Iced Tea

$9.00

Cadillac Margarita

$11.00

Caribbean Mule

$8.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$10.00

Cosmopolitan Martini

$10.00

Dark n stormy

$8.00

Gold Rush

$9.00

Hendricks G&T

$9.00

Irish Creme Coffee

$9.00

Irish mule

$8.00

John Daly

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini (Gin)

$9.00

Martini (Vodka)

$9.00

Mexico Mule

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$11.00

Port New York Sour

$10.00

Rose G&T

$7.00

Tito's Yuzu Sour

$11.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Top Shelf

$2.00

Burro Fest Drinks

Texas Burro

$10.00

Carribean Burro

$9.00

Paris Burro

$9.00

Mexican Burro

$9.00

Kentucky Burro

$9.00

Irish Burro

$9.00

Mancos Mule

$10.00

Grab & Go Drinks

Puntagave Seltzer

$6.00

Athletic Hazy Ipa

$6.00

Lemonades

Strawberry Lemonade N/A

$6.00

Lavender Lemonade N/A

$6.00

Pomegranate Lemonade

$10.00

Cucumber Lime Lemonade

$10.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$10.00

Watermelon Lemonade

$10.00

Wine Dinner Wine

AVV Cab Franc Bottle

$55.00Out of stock

AVV Chardonnay Bottle

$45.00

AVV Pinot Noir Bottle

$55.00

AVV Cyrus Red Blend Bottle

$100.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

123 West Grand Ave., Mancos, CO 81328

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Lone Spur Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,407
619 Main Avenue Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Grassburger-Durango
orange starNo Reviews
726 1/2 Main Avenue Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
El Moro Spirits & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
945 main avenue Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
SAGE - Farm Fresh Eats
orange starNo Reviews
3101 Main Ave, #5 Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Three Chicks Bakery & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
30074 Rd S6 Dolores, CO 81323
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Mancos
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Grand Junction
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston