Columbus Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

2555 Harrison Road

Columbus, OH 43204

Order Again

SHAREABLES

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Thick, hand-cut Grande mozzarella tossed in panko breadcrumbs and Italian seasoning. Fried until crispy and golden. Served with Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce.

Fries

$9.00

Cut from Chipperbec potatoes and fried until crisp. Served with choice of two sauces: ketchup, curry ketchup, or samurai sauce.

Queso Blanco

Queso Blanco

$9.00

A creamy blend of Mexican cheeses, garlic confit and white wine. Served with El Milagro chips.

Extra Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

PIZZAS

Marinara Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$14.00

Made only with rich, flavorful Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, olive oil and oregano. Drizzled with house-made garlic oil.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and hand-torn basil.

Cacio e Pepe Pizza

Cacio e Pepe Pizza

$17.00

A Grande ricotta and parmesan cheese sauce topped with fresh Grande mozzarella and balanced by freshly cracked black pepper.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, sliced Grande mozzarella cheese and covered with Ezzo pepperoni.

Chorizo Pizza

Chorizo Pizza

$19.00

Spicy, cilantro-based mojo verde sauce, sliced Grande mozzarella and topped with house-made chorizo, rainbow bell peppers and shaved shallots.

Sausage & Pepperoni

$20.00

SANDWICHES

Diner Style Cheeseburger

Diner Style Cheeseburger

$14.00

Two beef patties from The Butcher & Grocer with real American cheese, house-made bread and butter pickles and special sauce on a classic Martin’s potato bun. Served with choice of sauce: ketchup, curry ketchup, or samurai sauce. Served with fries.

Southern Style Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

CHICKEN WINGS

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$10.00

Six house-brined jumbo wings, fried to order and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Sauces: Za’atar, BBQ, Maple Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo-Garlic Parmesan, Classic Buffalo, Jerk or Plain

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.00

Six pieces of fresh, hand-cut chicken breast lightly breaded and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Sauces: Za’atar, BBQ, Maple Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo-Garlic Parmesan, Classic Buffalo, Jerk or Plain

SALADS

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, shaved carrot, radish and pecorino romano cheese with a pickled shallot vinaigrette (substitute ranch, blue cheese, 999 island dressing).+$4 Add 6 plain boneless wings or crispy tofu.

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, shaved carrot, radish and pecorino romano cheese with a pickled shallot vinaigrette (substitute ranch, blue cheese, 999 island dressing).

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

One The Butcher & Grocer beef patty with real American cheese, ketchup and pickles. Served with fries.

Kids Boneless Wings

$7.00

Four fresh pieces of hand-cut chicken breast lightly breaded and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with fries. Sauces: Za’atar, BBQ, Maple Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo-Garlic Parmesan, Classic

SAUCES/DIPS

999 Island Dressing

$0.50

999 Island Dressing

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

Classic Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Classic Buffalo Sauce

Curry Ketchup

$0.50

Curry Ketchup

Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan Sauce

Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Jerk Sauce

Maple Bourbon Sauce

$0.50

Maple Bourbon Sauce

Marinara Sauce Side

$0.50

Marinara Sauce Side

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

Samurai Sauce

$0.50

Samurai Sauce

Shallot Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50

Shallot Vinaigrette Dressing

Southern Aoli

$0.50

Za`atar Sauce

$0.50

Za`atar Sauce

Gift Cards

Internal Gift Card

Gift Card - Open Value

Barware

Bodhi Nonic Glass

$6.00

Bodhi Nonic Glass

Bourbon Barrel

$50.00

Bourbon Barrel

Brioso/CBC Glass

$6.00

Brioso/CBC Glass

Bristol Goblet

$8.00

Bristol Goblet

CBC .2L Nonic Glass

$5.00

CBC .2L Nonic Glass

CBC .4L Nonic Glass

$6.00

CBC .4L Nonic Glass

CBC Flight Paddle

$40.00

CBC Flight Paddle

CBC Growler

$5.00

CBC Growler

CBC Nalgene Water Bottle

$10.00

CBC Nalgene Water Bottle

CBC Pint Glass

$5.00

CBC Pint Glass

CBC Tap Handle

$40.00

CBC Tap Handle

Citra Noel Noic Glass

$6.00

Citra Noel Noic Glass

Liter Glass

$15.00

Liter Glass

Stainless Cup

$10.00

Stainless Cup

Teku

$10.00

Teku

Tracksuit Glass

$6.00

Tubinger Mug

$8.00

Tubinger Mug

Clothing

Black CBC T-Shirt M

$25.00

Black CBC T-Shirt Mens

Bodhi Canvas Tote

$5.00

Bodhi Canvas Tote

Bodhi Hoodie

$45.00

Bodhi Hoodie

Bodhi Tee Gray

$25.00

Bodhi Tee Gray

Creeper Hoodie

$45.00

Creeper Hoodie

Creeper Tee Black

$25.00

Creeper Tee Black

Evergreen CBC T-Shirt Mens

$25.00

Evergreen CBC T-Shirt Mens

Grey CBC T-Shirt

$25.00

Grey CBC T-Shirt

Grey V-Neck

$25.00

Grey V-Neck

Hockey Jersey

$60.00

Hockey Jersey

Insane Wanderer 1 Green T-Shirt

$25.00

Insane Wanderer 1 Green T-Shirt

Insane Wanderer 1 Grey T-Shirt

$25.00

Insane Wanderer 1 Grey T-Shirt

Insane Wanderer 2 Navy T-Shirt

$25.00

Insane Wanderer 2 Navy T-Shirt

Insane Wanderer 3 Dark Grey T-Shirt

$25.00

Insane Wanderer 3 Dark Grey T-Shirt

Insane Wanderer 4 Black T-Shirt

$25.00

Insane Wanderer 4 Black T-Shirt

Insane Wanderer 5 Black T-Shirt

$25.00

Insane Wanderer 5 Black T-Shirt

Insane Wanderer 6 Purple T-Shirt

$25.00

Insane Wanderer 6 Purple T-Shirt

Insane Wanderer 7 Brown T-Shirt

$25.00

Insane Wanderer 7 Brown T-Shirt

Lager T-Shirt

$25.00

Lager T-Shirt

Maroon CBC Mens

$25.00

Maroon CBC Mens

Men's Cycle Jersey

$85.00

Men's Cycle Jersey

Onesie

$20.00

Onesie

Pelotonia Mens Cycle Jersey

$85.00

Men's Cycle Jersey

Pelotonia Womens Cycle Jersey

$85.00

Womens Cycle Jersey

Pilsner T-shirt

$25.00

Pilsner T-shirt

Silver V-Neck

$25.00

Silver V-Neck

Socks Bodhi

$12.00

Socks Cycling

$15.00

Teal Beanie

$25.00

Teal Beanie

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Trucker Hat

Womens Cycle Jersey

$85.00

Womens Cycle Jersey

Wristband - Large

$1.00

Wristband - Large

Wristband - Small

$1.00

Wristband - Small

Misc

Black CBC Tin

$20.00

Black CBC Tin

Bundle Bar Package

$45.00

Bundle Bar Package

Bundle Bodhi

$20.00

Bundle Bodhi

Bundle Stocking Stuffer

$10.00

Bundle Stocking Stuffer

Bundle The Wanderer

$45.00

Bundle The Wanderer

CBC Keychain

$3.00

CBC Keychain

Citra Noel Air Freshener

$1.50

Citra Noel Air Freshener

Growlers Dog Bones

$8.00

Growlers Dog Bones

Koozie Black

$3.00

Koozie

Koozie Blue Lager

$3.00

Koozie Red Lager

$3.00

Patch - Large

$5.00

Patch - Large

Patch - Small

$4.00

Patch - Small

Playing Cards

$8.00

Playing Cards

Poster Bodhi

$5.00

Poster Bodhi

Poster Creeper

$5.00

Poster Creeper

Poster Festbier

$5.00

Poster Festbier

Poster Insane Wanderer 1

$5.00

Poster Insane Wanderer 1

Poster Insane Wanderer 2

$5.00

Poster Insane Wanderer 2

Poster Insane Wanderer 3

$5.00

Poster Insane Wanderer 3

Poster Insane Wanderer 4

$5.00

Poster Insane Wanderer 4

Poster Insane Wanderer 5

$5.00

Poster Insane Wanderer 5

Poster Insane Wanderer 6

$5.00

Poster Insane Wanderer 6

Poster IPA

$5.00

Poster IPA

Poster Lucy

$5.00

Poster Lucy

Poster Sohio

$5.00

Poster Sohio

Poster Summer Teeth

$5.00

Poster Summer Teeth

Poster Thunderlips

$5.00

Poster Thunderlips

Sticker Bodhi

$1.00

Sticker Bodhi

Sticker CBC

$1.00

Sticker CBC

Sticker Insane Wanderer 1

$1.00

Sticker Insane Wanderer 1

Sticker Insane Wanderer 2

$1.00

Sticker Insane Wanderer 2

Sticker Insane Wanderer 3

$1.00

Sticker Insane Wanderer 3

Sticker Insane Wanderer 4

$1.00

Sticker Insane Wanderer 4

Sticker Insane Wanderer 5

$1.00

Sticker Insane Wanderer 5

Sticker Insane Wanderer 6

$1.00

Sticker Insane Wanderer 6

Tracksuit Koozie

$3.00

Events

Brewery Tour

$10.00

Brewery Tour

Single Bottle

Crocodile Tongue Bottle

$15.99

Wood-Aged Sour. Aged in oak wine barrels. Conditioned on fresh Ohio peaches from Branstool Orchards. Juicy peach character with subtle funk.

Marshall Bottle

$15.99

Wood-Aged Sour. Aged in oak wine barrels. Brewed with equal parts of golden sour and apple sider from Barstool Orchards. Pours a deep, golden hue with notes of cider, stone fruit, oak and a subtle funk.

Thank a Veteran Can

$7.00

12 Packs

Bodhi 12 Pack

Bodhi 12 Pack

$23.99
Festbier 12 PK

Festbier 12 PK

$19.99

15 Packs

IPA 15 Pack

IPA 15 Pack

$19.99

18 Packs

Bodhi 18 Pack

Bodhi 18 Pack

$44.99
IPA 18 Pack

IPA 18 Pack

$35.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2555 Harrison Road, Columbus, OH 43204

Directions

Gallery
Columbus Brewing Company image
Columbus Brewing Company image
Main pic

Map
