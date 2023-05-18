  • Home
Columbus Cheesecake Cafe 1185 Columbus Street, Orient, Ohio 43146

No reviews yet

1185 Columbus Street

Orient, OH 43146

WHOLE CHEESECAKES

Banana Cream

$35.00+

Basque

$35.00+

Birthday Cake

$35.00+

Blueberry

$35.00+

Brownie Blast

$35.00+

Buckeye

$35.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$35.00+

Cherry

$35.00+

Chocolate Covered Cherries

$35.00+

Chocolate Overload

$35.00+

Cinnamon Roll

$35.00+

Cookie Butter

$35.00+

Cookies & Cream

$35.00+

Cotton Candy

$35.00+

Customized

$35.00+

Fruit Pizza

$35.00+

Fruity Pebbles

$35.00+

Hot Fudge Sundae

$35.00+

Key Lime

$35.00+

Lemon

$35.00+

Mint Chocolate Chip

$35.00+

Orange Cream

$35.00+

Peanut Butter Overload

$35.00+

Plain

$30.00+

Raspberry Swirl

$35.00+

S'mores

$35.00+

Strawberry

$35.00+

Strawberry Crunch

$35.00+

Triple Chocolate

$35.00+

Turtle

$35.00+

Ube

$35.00+

Vanilla Bean

$35.00+

White Chocolate

$35.00+
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Have you had your cheesecake today?

1185 Columbus Street, Orient, OH 43146

