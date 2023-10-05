Lunch & Dinner

Eggs

Three Jumbo Fresh Eggs

$6.99

Two Jumbo Fresh Eggs

$5.99

One Jumbo Fresh Egg

$4.99

Steak & Eggs

Rib Eye Steak 'N Eggs

$14.99

Chopped Steak 'N Eggs

$11.99

Country Fried Steak 'N Eggs

$12.99

Topped with country gravy

Omelettes

Sausage Omelette

$9.99

With melted American cheese

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.99

With American cheese

Bacon Omelette

$9.99

With melted American cheese

Vegetarian Omelette

$9.99

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and American cheese

Denver Omelette

$10.99

Mixed with diced ham, onions, and green peppers and melted American cheese

The Columbus Omelette

$11.99

Ham, onions, green peppers, delicious gyro meat, and American cheese

Greek Omelette

$10.99

Delicious gyro meat and melted feta cheese

Mexican Omelette

$11.99

Seasoned ground beef, tomato, onion green peppers, black olives, melted Cheddar served with sour cream and salsa on the side

Farmer's Omelette

$11.50

Crisp bacon, tasty sausage, green peppers, onions, and melted American cheese

Chorizo Omelette

$11.99

Mouth-watering Mexican sausage and melted Cheddar cheese, served with salsa and sour cream on the side

Spinach Omelette

$10.99

With mozzarella cheese

Fernando's Omelette

$11.99

With onions, spinach, gyro meat, swiss cheese, and with refried beans

Breakfast Sides

HB Side

$2.19

AmF Side

$2.19

Ham Side

$2.99

Bacon Side

$2.99

Sausage Links Side

$2.99

Patty Side

$2.99

One Egg Side

$1.59

Two Eggs Side

$2.69

Buttered Toast

$1.79

Raisin Toast

$1.99

Texas Toast

$1.99

Sour Dough Toast

$1.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Bagel

$1.99

Gyro Meat

$3.79

Pita Bread

$1.99

Onions

$0.80

Skillets

The Columbus Skillet

$11.99

Ham, onions, green peppers, gyro meat, and melted American cheese

Gypsy Skillet

$10.99

Diced ham, onion, green peppers, and melted Cheddar cheese

The Banquet Skillet

$11.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, onions, green peppers, and melted swiss, American and Cheddar cheese

Greek Skillet

$11.99

Gyro meat, tomato, onion, and feta cheese

Polish Sausage Skillet

$10.99

Polish sausage and Cheddar cheese

Morning Skillet

$12.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, onions, green peppers, Cheddar cheese, and sausage gravy

Mexican Skillet

$12.99

Seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, and melted Cheddar

Chorizo Skillet

$11.99

Mexican chorizo and Cheddar cheese, with sour cream and salsa on the side

Farmer's Skillet

$11.99

Bacon, sausage green peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese

Veggie Skillet

$10.99

Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and Cheddar cheese

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

Breakfast Burritos

Burrito

$8.99

2 fluffy scrambled eggs, choice of meat (ham, bacon or sausage) and melty Cheddar cheese, all wrapped in a soft tortilla, with sour cream, and salsa on the side

Veggie Burrito

$7.99

2 fluffy scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and melty Cheddar cheese, all wrapped in a soft tortilla, with sour cream, and salsa on the side

Pancakes & French Toast

Golden Brown Pancakes (3)

$7.99

Short Stack Pancakes (2)

$6.99

Golden French Toast (3)

$7.99

Short Stack French Toast (2)

$6.99

Stuffed Crepe Delights

$8.99

2 strawberry, blueberry or cottage cheese crepes with whipped cream on the side

Plain Crepes (3)

$6.99

One Pancake

$2.99

One French Toast

$2.99

Soups

Cup Soup

$2.69

Bowl Soup

$2.99

Quart Soup

$6.99

Cup Chili

$2.99

Bowl Chili

$3.99

Quart Chili

$8.99

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$6.99

Tasty golden round perfection!

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Deep fried golden brown and served with our marinara

Stuffed Jalapeños

$6.99

Served with ranch dressing

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Tasty mushrooms,, served with ranch dressing

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Tender strips of chicken, lightly breaded, and deep fried to perfection, served with your favorite dippin' sauce

Chicken Wings

$8.99

Hot n' spicy, mild, mango, habeñero, garlic Parmesan, buffalo, BBQ, sweet red chili, sweet & sour, and teriyaki

Fried Zucchini

$6.99

Chz Curds

$6.99

Made with fresh Wisconsin cheese curds, lightly breaded for authentic cheesy goodness in every bite

Combo Platter

$9.99

Our satisfying combination of onion rings, mozzarella sticks, breaded mush rooms, breaded zucchini, jalapeño popper, and golden chicken finger, with a side of marinara dippin' sauce

Burgers & Sandwhich

Regular- Served with a free cup of soup & pickle. Deluxe- Served with a free cup of soup, golden French fries & pickle.

Hamburger

$5.99

Served on a toasted bun. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Cheeseburger

$6.99

With choice of American or Swiss cheese on a toasted bun. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

Served with crisp bacon, American cheese on a toasted bun. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Mushroom Burger

$7.99

Topped with mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Nancy's Burger

$9.99

With Cheddar cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Wisconsin Burger

$11.99

1/2 lb burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato, raw onions, Cheddar cheese, American, and Swiss cheese. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Rib Eye Sandwich

$12.99

Tender juicy rib eye served on white toast. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Wisconsin Sandwich

$10.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce, raw onions, tomato, Cheddar, American, and Swiss cheese, served on a toasted bun. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Served with sautéed green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Columbus Burger

$11.99

Two patties, crisp bacon, American cheese, and one egg served on a toasted bun. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Gyros Sandwich

$10.99

Delicious gyro meat served on grilled pita bread with sliced tomato and onions, served with feta cheese, Greek olives, pepperoncini peppers, and cucumber sauce. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Melted cheese on grilled white bread. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

BLT Sandwich

$7.99

Served on white toast with mayonnaise. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Made fresh daily, served on white bread. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Made fresh daily, served on white bread. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Wraps

Served with a cup of soup

Chicken Tenders Wrap

$8.99

Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Chicken BLT Wrap

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Turkey Wrap

$8.99

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Steak Wrap

$9.99

Tender steak with onions, green peppers, tomato, lettuce, and mozzarella cheese, served with rice and beans (no potato)

Veggie Wrap

$7.99

Tomato, mushroom, green peppers, onions, and lettuce

Gyro Wrap

$9.99

Gyro meat, onion, tomato, feta cheese, and side of cucumber sauce

Clubs

Regular- Served on toast with a free cup of soup & pickle. Deluxe- Served on toast with a free cup of soup, golden French fries & pickle.

BLT Club

$8.99

The classic club! Served on toast with a free cup of soup & pickle

Chicken 'N Bacon Club

$9.99

Sliced chicken breast and crisp bacon. Served on toast with a free cup of soup & pickle

Turkey 'N Bacon Club

$9.99

Sliced turkey breast and crisp bacon. Served on toast with a free cup of soup & pickle.

Ham 'N Cheese Club

$9.99

Tasty baked ham and American cheese. Served on toast with a free cup of soup & pickle.

Melts

Regular- Served with a cup of soup & pickle. Deluxe- Served with a cup of soup, golden French fries & pickle.

Turkey Melt

$8.99

Tender sliced turkey breast and melted Swiss cheese on rye. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Hawaiian Melt

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with crisp bacon, pineapple ring, and melted Swiss cheese. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Patty Melt

$8.99

Beef burger patty, grilled onions, and melted American cheese on rye. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Tuna Melt

$7.99

Tuna salad topped with melted American cheese on rye. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Vegetarian Melt

$7.99

Tomato, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with American cheese on rye. Served with a cup of soup & pickle.

Hot 'N Hearty

Hot Turkey

$9.99

Hot Pork

$9.99

Chicken Delights

Regular- Served with a free cup of soup. Deluxe- Served with a free cup of soup & golden French fries.

Columbus Yum-Yum

$9.99

Topped with crisp bacon and melted Cheddar cheese, served on grilled pita bread. Served with a free cup of soup.

Chicken Greek Style

$9.99

Prepared with Greek seasonings, tomatoes, and onions on pita bread with olives, feta cheese, and Greek sauce. Served with a free cup of soup.

Philly Chicken

$10.99

With sautéed onions and green peppers, topped with melted Swiss cheese on pita bread. Served with a free cup of soup.

Salads

Sm Greek Salad

$8.29

A bed of greens topped with feta cheese, Greek olives, tomato wedges, onions, green pepper rings, pepperoncini peppers, sliced lemon, and hard boiled egg

Lrg Greek Salad

$9.29

A bed of greens topped with feta cheese, Greek olives, tomato wedges, onions, green pepper rings, pepperoncini peppers, sliced lemon, and hard boiled egg

Sm Julienne Salad

$8.99

Generous strips of ham, turkey, and cheese, tomato wedges, hard boiled egg, and green pepper rings over freshly mixed greens, served with choice of dressing

Lrg Julienne Salad

$9.99

Generous strips of ham, turkey, and cheese, tomato wedges, hard boiled egg, and green pepper rings over freshly mixed greens, served with choice of dressing

Sm Chicken Ranch Salad

$8.99

Fresh mixed greens tossed with grilled chicken breast, tomato wedges, onions, green pepper rings, and our ranch dressing

Lrg Chicken Ranch Salad

$9.99

Fresh mixed greens tossed with grilled chicken breast, tomato wedges, onions, green pepper rings, and our ranch dressing

Sm Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99

Fresh mixed greens topped with sliced chicken tenders, bacon, tomato wedges, onions, green pepper rings, and shredded Cheddar cheese

Lrg Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fresh mixed greens topped with sliced chicken tenders, bacon, tomato wedges, onions, green pepper rings, and shredded Cheddar cheese

Soup 'N Salad

$6.99

A bowl of homemade soup and fresh tossed salad

Sm Chicken Breast Salad

$8.99

Strips of grilled chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, peppers, onions, black olives, hard boiled egg, and pepperoncini

Lrg Chicken Breast Salad

$9.99

Strips of grilled chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, peppers, onions, black olives, hard boiled egg, and pepperoncini

Taco Salad

$9.99

Our homemade crisp tortilla shell stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, Cheddar cheese, and seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken

Side Orders

Side Potato

$2.19

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Coleslaw

Tossed Salad

$3.49

Applesauce

$2.09

Vegetable

$2.09

Pita Bread

$2.09

Feta Cheese

$2.69

Gyro Meat

$3.99

Dinner Roll

$0.45

Pita Bread

$1.99

Habanero Salsa

$7.99

Jalapeno Salsa

$6.99

Side of Garlic Bread

$1.99

Au Jus

Seafood

Fried 21 Shrimp

$9.99

Served with cocktail sauce

French Fried Catfish

$11.99

Our whole catfish, lightly breaded, and golden brown

Baked Salmon

$13.99

Baked Fish

$11.99

3 pieces

Baked Tilapia

$12.99

2 pieces

Senior Citizen

Roast Turkey Senior

$8.99

With dressing and gravy

Liver Senior

$8.99

Served with grilled onions

Chicken Dinner Senior

$7.99

Chicken breast served with vegetable and potato

One Pork Chop Senior

$7.99

With au jus

Italian Spaghetti Senior

$8.99

With rich meat or marinara sauce (no potato)

Broasted Chicken Senior

$8.99

Your choice of light or dark meat (2 pieces)

Baked Fish Senior

$9.99

2 pieces

Dinners

Rib Eye Dinner

$18.99

Served with grilled onions, mushrooms, and au jus

Chopped Sirloin Steak

$11.99

Served with grilled onions and au jus

Pork Chops

$12.99

Two tasty pork chops, served with applesauce

Smothered Chicken

$10.99

Onions and green peppers over your choice of grilled chicken breast or chopped sirloin steak, topped with melted swiss cheese and covered with chicken or beef gravy. Served over rice. (No potato or vegetable)

Smothered Chopped Steak

$10.99

Onions and green peppers over your choice of grilled chicken breast or chopped sirloin steak, topped with melted swiss cheese and covered with chicken or beef gravy. Served over rice. (No potato or vegetable)

Polish Sausage & Sauerkraut

$9.99

Served with onions and bacon pieces (no vegetable)

Stir Fry

$10.99

Chicken, steak or pork with rice or green peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots (no potato or vegetable)

Roast Turkey

$10.99

Light and dark meat with dressing, gravy, and cranberry sauce

Baby Beef Liver

$10.99

Served with grilled onions

1/2 Broasted Chicken

$11.99

All white meat

1/4 Broasted Chicken (2)

$9.99

Your choice of light or dark meat

Spaghetti's

Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

Juicy chicken breast, topped with rich meat or marinara sauce, swiss cheese with spaghetti pasta and garlic bread

Italian Spaghetti

$9.99

With rich meat or marinara sauce and garlic bread

Bucket of Chicken

8 Piece Bucket of Chicken

$19.99

Includes cole slaw, fries or mashed potatoes

12 Piece Bucket of Chicken

$26.99

Includes cole slaw, fries or mashed potatoes

16 Piece Bucket of Chicken

$31.99

Includes cole slaw, fries or mashed potatoes

Dessert

Pie

$3.99

Cake

$4.99

Pie ala Mode

$5.99

Ice Cream

$2.99

Mexican Menu

Nacho Platter

$6.99

Crispy tortilla chips, cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, side of sour cream, and salsa

Small Quesadilla

$2.19

6" tortilla

Chicken Quesadilla Large

$11.50

(12" tortilla) chicken with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese

Veggie Quesadilla Large

$9.99

(12" tortilla) with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Ham Quesadilla Large

$10.99

12" tortilla

One Taco

$2.50

Corn, flour or hard shell, served with lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese. Beef, chicken, chorizo, al pastor or steak

Two Tacos with Rice & Beans Tacos

$9.99

Corn, flour or hard shell, served with lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese. Beef, chicken, chorizo, al pastor or steak

Three with Rice & Beans Tacos

$10.99

Corn, flour or hard shell, served with lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese. Beef, chicken, chorizo, al pastor or steak

Enchiladas Rojas

$11.99

Three rolled up corn tortillas topped with cheese, our home made red sauce. Your choice of ground beef, chicken, al pastor or steak, served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Suizas

$11.99

Three rolled up corn tortillas topped with cheese, our home made jalapeño sauce. Your choice of ground beef, chicken, al pastor or steak served with rice and beans

Tostada Dinner

$10.99

Three "Open faced" tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, beans, and cheese. Choice of ground beef, chicken, chorizo or al pastor

Combination Dinner

$12.99

One taco, one tostada topped with Cheddar cheese and one enchilada topped with mozzarella cheese, choice of ground beef, chicken, chorizo, al pastor or steak, served with lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese

Crazy Burrito

$12.99

One flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, topped with Cheddar & swiss cheese, served with rice and beans

Chimichanga

$10.99

One flour tortilla filled with Cheddar cheese, beef, chicken or al pastor, topped with Cheddar and swiss cheese, served with rice and beans

Fajitas

$12.99

Choice of beef, chicken or al pastor sautéed with onions, and green peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese served with corn or flour tortilla, rice and beans

Fajitas Lokas

$15.99

Steak, shrimp, chorizo, and chicken, served with corn or flour tortillas, and rice and beans, topped with mozzarella cheese

Bistec Enselbollado

$10.99

Steak served with grilled onions choice of corn or flour tortillas, rice and beans

Side Rice

$1.99

Side Beans

$1.99

Side Tortillas

$2.19

Drinks

Coffee

$1.99

Cappuccino

$2.09

No refill

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.09

With whipped cream (no refills)

Sm Milk

$1.85

No refills

Lrg Milk

$2.09

No refills

Sm Chocolate Milk

$2.09

No refills

Lrg Chocolate Milk

$2.99

No refills

Small Iced Tea

$1.65

One free refill

Lrg Iced Tea

$2.50

One free refill

Sm Lemonade

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.50

No refills

Small Juice

$2.09

Orange, apple, cranberry or tomato juice (no refills)

Large Juice

$2.99

Orange, apple, cranberry or tomato juice (no refills)

Sm Soda

$1.99

Pepsi products

Lrg Soda

$2.50

Pepsi products

Ice Cream Shake

$5.50

Made with two scoops of ice cream. Choice of chocolate, strawberry or vanilla

Imported Drink

$2.99

No refills

Kids Soda

Kids Chocolate Milk

$0.40

Kids Milk

Kids Juice

$0.40

Beer

Domestic Beer

$2.99

Imported Beer

$4.25

Lunch Specials

Mushroom Swiss Chicken Sandwich DLX

$9.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries DLX

$8.99

Turkey Panini DLX

$10.99

Cubano Panini DLX

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Panini DLX

$10.99

Chipotle Chicken Wrap DLX

$10.99

Rueben Sandwich

$8.99

Kids

Kids Pancake and Egg and Meat

$4.39

Kids French Toast and Egg Meat

$4.39

Kids Egg and Toast

$4.39

6 Silver Dollar

$4.99

JJ Special

$4.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.29

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.29

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids Taco

$5.25

Kids Fish Fry

$6.79

Dinner Specials

Bacon Boneless Pork Chops

$11.99

Chicken Alfredo with Broccoli

$11.99

Shrimp Alfredo with Broccoli

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Special

$10.99

Chopped Steak Special

$10.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$11.99

Meatloaf Dinner

$10.99

1/2 Baked Chicken

$11.99

1/4 Baked Chicken

$10.99

Ham Steak

$12.99

1/4 Chicken with Shrimp

$12.99

Friday Fish Fry

Friday Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$11.99

3 pieces

Baked Fish

$11.99

3 pieces

Fried Tilapia

$12.99

2 pieces

Baked Tilapia

$12.99

2 pieces

Senior Fish

$9.99

Choose fried or baked fish (2 pieces)

Senior Tilapia

$8.99

Choose fried or baked fish (1 piece)

Fish Tostadas

$9.99

No potato

Fish Tacos

$9.99

Served with rice and beans (no potato) 3 tacos

Bucket of Fish

8 Piece Fish

$23.99

12 Piece Fish

$29.99

16 Piece Fish

$35.99