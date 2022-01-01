Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Columbus Inn

1,759 Reviews

$$

2216 Pennsylvania Ave

Wilmington, DE 19806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Reservations are not required, but are recommended. Columbus Inn will still be offering curbside pick up for to go food, beer, cocktails and wine orders. Delivery through available through UberEats & DoorDash is available. Phone & Online Ordering available 4:30pm-9pm Monday through Saturday. Call us with any questions: 302-571-1492

Website

Location

2216 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806

Directions

Gallery
Columbus Inn image
Banner pic
Columbus Inn image
Columbus Inn image

Similar restaurants in your area

Catherine Rooney's
orange star3.0 • 68
1616 Delaware Ave Wilmington, DE 19806
View restaurantnext
Toscana
orange star4.4 • 920
1412 N Dupont Street Wilmington, DE 19806
View restaurantnext
Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar
orange star4.0 • 80
701 North Union Street Wilmington, DE 19805
View restaurantnext
Dorcea
orange star5.0 • 254
1314 Washington St Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurantnext
Bites and Slice
orange starNo Reviews
629 W 4th St Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurantnext
Stitch House Brewery - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 336
829 North Market Street Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wilmington

honeygrow - Wilmington
orange star4.6 • 5,705
5609A Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803
View restaurantnext
Mrs. Robino's
orange star4.5 • 2,883
520 North Union St. Wilmington, DE 19805
View restaurantnext
Rice Wilmington
orange star4.6 • 2,100
2015 Limestone Rd Wilmington, DE 19808
View restaurantnext
El Pique - Wilmington
orange star4.6 • 1,983
805 Dupont Road Wilmington, DE 19804
View restaurantnext
Feby's Fishery
orange star4.6 • 1,651
3701 Lancaster Pike Wilmington, DE 19805
View restaurantnext
Connie's Chicken and Waffles - DECO Food Hall
orange star4.4 • 1,610
111 w 10th St WILMINGTON, DE 19801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wilmington
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Swedesboro
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Media
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
No reviews yet
West Grove
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston