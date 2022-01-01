American
Bars & Lounges
Columbus Inn
1,759 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Reservations are not required, but are recommended. Columbus Inn will still be offering curbside pick up for to go food, beer, cocktails and wine orders. Delivery through available through UberEats & DoorDash is available. Phone & Online Ordering available 4:30pm-9pm Monday through Saturday. Call us with any questions: 302-571-1492
Location
2216 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806
Gallery