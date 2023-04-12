Restaurant header imageView gallery

Columbus Deli & Market

266A Atlantic Ave

Columbus, NJ 08022

Breakfast All Day

Bagels

Fresh baked daily

Plain Bagel

$1.50

Fresh baked daily

Egg Bagel

$1.50

Fresh baked daily

Everything Bagel

$1.50

Fresh baked daily

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.50

Fresh baked daily

Sesame Bagel

$1.50

Fresh baked daily

Onion Bagel

$1.50

Fresh baked daily

Egg Everything

$1.50

Pumpernickel

$1.50

Bread N Roll

$1.00

Croissant

$2.19

Poppy

$1.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$3.59

2 eggs any style on your choice of bread

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

2 eggs any style with cheese on your choice of bread

Egg and Meat Sandwich

$5.29

2 eggs any style with breakfast meat on your choice of bread

Egg, Meat and Cheese Sandwich

$5.79

2 eggs any style with breakfast meat and cheese on your choice of bread

Western Egg Sandwich

$5.99

2 eggs, peppers, onions, ham, American cheese

Meat & Cheese

$5.29

Tomato

$1.99

Platters & Omelets

2 Eggs Any Style

$6.79

2 Eggs with Home Fries and Toast

3 Eggs Any Style

$8.99

3 Eggs with Breakfast Meat, Home Fries and Toast

The 2X4 Breakfast

$11.99

2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs, 2 Sausage, 2 Strips of Bacon

Cheese Omelet

$7.99

American cheese omelet served with home fries and choice of toast

Western Omelet

$10.49

Peppers, onions, ham, American cheese served with home fries and choice of toast

Veggie Omelet

$10.49

Peppers, onions, mush, spinach served with home fries and choice of toast

Feta N Tomato Omel

$9.99

Pancakes & French Toast

Pancake Stack

$8.49

4 Pancakes with syrup

French Toast

$8.49

2 Slices made with homemade bread

Breakfast Sides

Side of Home Fries

$2.50

Side of White Toast

$1.00

Side of Wheat Toast

$1.00

Side of Rye Toast

$1.00

Side of Bacon

$4.75

Side of Sausage

$4.75

Side of Pork Roll

$4.75

Side of Scrapple

$4.75

Side of Hashbrowns (2)

$3.75

Scramble Eggs 2

Muffins, Danishes & Donuts

Muffins

$2.79

Danishes

$2.79

Donuts

$2.50

Raspberry Crumbcake

$2.99

Sandwiches & Burgers

Hoagies

American Hoagie

$9.99+

Bologna, cooked salami, ham, and American cheese

BLT

$9.99+

Cheese Hoagie

$9.79+

Chicken Salad

$9.99+

Ham Hoagie

$9.99+

Ham, lettuce, tomato, onion

Honey Ham Hoagie

$9.99+

Honey Turkey Hoagie

$9.99+

Italian Hoagie

$9.99+

Ham, capicola, genoa salami, and provolone cheese

Old Style

$11.49+

Dry cured capicola, prosciutto, and sharp provolone cheese

Pastrami

$9.99+

Pepperoni N Cheese

$8.99

Reuben Hoagie

$10.49+

Comes With Swiss, Russian Dressing, and Cole Slaw and choice of deli cold cuts

Roast Beef Hoagie

$10.99+

Roast beef, lettuce, tomato, onion

Spicy Old Style Hoagie

$11.49+

Sopressata, dry cured capicola, share provolone cheese, and sliced pepper shooters

Tuna Hoagie

$9.99+

Turkey Hoagie

$9.99+

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Chicken with buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and ranch

Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.99

Cheesesteak with lettuce, tomato, onion

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, Caesar, and parmesan

Cowgirl Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Chicken with Monterey jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, HM

Greek Wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, egg, feta cheese, and house dressing

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Chicken with cooper, bacon, lettuce, and ranch

Paninis

Chicken Pesto

$9.99

Chicken with pesto, roasted peppers, spinach, mozzarella

Turkey Bacon

$9.99

Turkey bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese

Mesquite Chicken

$9.99

Chicken with bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, mayo, and lime

Cuban

$9.99

Ham, swiss, pickles, mustard

Brooklyn Chicken

$9.99

Chicken with roasted peppers, balsamic, and mozzarella cheesez

Blacken Chicken

$9.99

Cold Sandwiches

BLT

$7.99

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Ham

$7.99

Turkey

$7.99

Roast Beef

$8.99

Liverwurst

$7.99

Honey Ham

$7.99

Honey Turkey

$7.99

Bologna

$7.99

Cornbeef

$8.50

Hot Sandwiches

Brooklyn Reuben

$9.99

corned beef, colelaw, russian,swiss

NY Reuben

$9.99

corned beef, sauerkraut, russian,swiss

Turkey Reuben

$9.99

turkey, coleslaw, russian, swiss

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet

$9.99

Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and ranch dressing

French Dip

$9.99

roast beef, au jus, swiss

Cowboy Chicken

$10.49

mush, bacon, mont Jack, Honey Must

Louisiana Express

$10.49

buff, mush, bleu cheese, Mont Jack

Rodeo Chicken

$10.49

chicken, O-ring, bacon, BBQ Mont Jack

Patty Melt

$9.99

FO, swiss, Rye

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Cajun Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Chicken Cutlet Del

$9.50

Tuna Melt

$9.99

Chicken Reuben

$9.99

Grilled Roast Beef

$9.99

Grilled Cheese With Meat

$9.99

Meatball Parm

$9.50

Chicken Parm

$9.50

Chicken Cutlet Fresh Mozz Roasted Peppersd Balsamic Vingeratte

$9.89

Steak Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$9.79+

Chicken Steak Sandwich

$9.79+

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.49+

Topped with buffalo sauce, bleu cheese and melted american cheese

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.49+

Topped with peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese

Steak Sandwich Hoagie

$10.49+

Cajun Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.49+

Triple Cheese Steak Deluxe

$10.49+

Topped with Swiss, provolone, and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and onion

CheeseSteak Sandwich

$9.99+

Chicken CheeseSteak Sandwich

$9.99+

CheeseSteak Hoagie

$10.49+

Pizza Steak

$9.79

Burgers

Burger Deluxe

$8.49

Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion

Caliente Burger

$9.49

Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, and cilantro mayo on a toasted roll

Brooklyn Burger

$8.99

Burger topped with coleslaw, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Chipotle Burger

$9.49

Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, frizzled onions, and chipotle mayo

Main Street Burger

$9.99

Burger topped with bacon, sauteed mushrooms, onions, BBQ sauce, and Monterey jack cheese

Patty Melt Burger

$8.99

Burger topped with fried onions, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Pizza Burger

$8.99

Burger topped with provolone cheese and homemade sauce

Reuben Burger

$8.99

Burger topped with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Rodeo Burger

$9.49

Burger topped with fried onion rings, bacon, BBQ sauce, and Monterey jack cheese

Wisconsin Burger

$9.49

Burger topped with bleu cheese dressing, grated Romano and provolone cheese

Bacon Burger

$9.49

Cheeseburger

$9.50

Clubs

Turkey

$9.99

Tuna

$9.99

Ham

$9.99

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Roast Beef

$9.99

Entrees

Chicken Parmagiana

$14.99

Homemade Baked Meatloaf

$13.99

Open Faced Hot Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Open Faced Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken and Broccoli

$14.99

Chicken Francaise

$14.99

Chicken Marsala

$14.99

Fettucini Alfredo

$15.99

Fried Flounder

$19.99

Wings & Fried Chicken

Wings

8 Wings

$11.99

12 Wings

$14.99

25 Wings

$28.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.49

Buffalo Tenders

$9.99

Fried Chicken

2 Pieces

$7.99

Served w/ choice of mashed and gravy or seasoned potato wedges, our own homemade coleslaw, and dinner rolls.

3 Pieces

$9.99

Served w/ choice of mashed and gravy or seasoned potato wedges, our own homemade coleslaw, and dinner rolls.

4 Pieces

$11.99

Served w/ choice of mashed and gravy or seasoned potato wedges, our own homemade coleslaw, and dinner rolls.

8 Pieces

$21.99

Served w/ choice of mashed and gravy or seasoned potato wedges, our own homemade coleslaw, and dinner rolls.

16 Pieces

$41.99

Served w/ choice of mashed and gravy or seasoned potato wedges, our own homemade coleslaw, and dinner rolls.

Soups & Salads

Soups

Soup

$3.99+

Soup of the day made on premises and served with crackers

Cream Soup

$4.29+

Soup of the day made on premises and served with crackers

Chili / Stew

$4.99+

Soup of the day made on premises and served with crackers

Salads

Tossed Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens topped with tomato wedges, cucumbers, green peppers, greek olives and red onions served with choice of dressing

Athenian Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast over a diced Greek salad served with olive oil & vinegar dressing

Antipasto

$10.49

Tossed salad topped with hard boiled egg, genoa salami and provolone cheese served with choice of dressing

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with tomato wedges, Greek olives, strips of deep fried buffalo chicken cutlet, and crispy tortilla chip slices served with choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$10.99

Tossed salad topped with hard boiled egg and sliced roast beef, ham, turkey, and Swiss cheese served with choice of dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with fresh grilled chicken breast, tomato wedges, greek olives, sprinkled romano cheese, croutons, and red onions served with caesar dressing

Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with fresh cajun chicken breast, tomato wedges, greek olives, sprinkled romano cheese, croutons, and red onions served with caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$10.49

Tossed salad topped with hard boiled egg, and feta cheese served with our own house dressing

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, chopped bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, Greek olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, and sprinkled with blue cheese and Romano served with choice of dressing

Jersey Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens toped with grilled chicken breast, scallions, walnuts, Jersey tomatoes, red onions and craisins served with our own balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Southwestern Salad

$11.49

Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with cajun chicken breast, shredded cheddar cheese, scallions, tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, hard boiled egg, and crispy tortilla chip slices sprinkled with Romano cheese served with choice of dressing

Side Salads & Cold Cuts

Side Salads

Antipasto

$9.25

Potato

$6.50

Loaded Potato

$8.50

Macaroni

$6.75

Coleslaw

$6.75

Tuna

$10.75

Fruit

$8.75

Tortellini

$9.25

Greek

$9.25

Chicken

$9.75

Cold Cuts Meats

Prosciutto

$15.75

Bologna

$11.55

Pork Roll

$9.45

Imported Capicola

$15.75

Imported Soppresata

$15.75

Genoa Salami

$12.50

Ham

$13.50

Honey Ham

$13.50

Honey Turkey

$13.50

Hot Cappy

$10.50

Liverwurst

$10.50

Turkey

$13.50

Pastrami

$15.25

Corned Beef

$13.50

Pepperoni

$11.55

Roast Beef

$16.75

Cold Cuts Cheese

American Pre Sliced

$9.95

American White

$11.00

American Yellow

$11.00

Cheddar

$12.49

Cooper Sharp

$12.49

Provolone

$12.49

Swiss

$12.49

Monterey Jack

$11.49

Pepper Jack

$11.49

Sides & Kids

Sides

Crispy French Fries

$4.99+

Crispy shoestring fries

Steak Fries

$4.99+

Meaty steak fries

Onion Rings

$6.99+

Homemade

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Homemade served with marinara sauce

Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Nachos Grande

$11.99

Two layers of crispy tortilla chips with spicy chicken, diced tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, and jalapenos. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Ranch Side

$0.60

Blue Cheese Side

$0.60

Chicken Pot Pies

$7.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers (2) with French Fries

$8.49

Grilled Cheese with French Fries

$8.49

Linguini Marinara with Meatball (1)

$8.99

Drinks

Teas & Lemonades

Arizona 16

$2.69

Arizona Green 16

$2.69

Joe Tea Blue Lemon

$2.59

Joe Tea Green 18

$2.59

Joe Tea H&H 18

$2.59

Joe Tea H&H 20

$2.69

Joe Tea Kiwi Straw 18

$2.59

Joe Tea Lemon 18

$2.59

Joe Tea Lemon 20

$2.69

Joe Tea Mango 20

$2.69

Joe Tea Peach 18

$2.59

Joe Tea Peach 20

$2.69

Joe Tea Pink Lemonade 20

$2.69

Joe Tea Ras 18

$2.59

Joe tea Ras Plas 20

$2.69

Joe Tea Sweet 18

$2.59

Pure Leaf Green

$2.79

Pure Leaf Lemon 18.5

$2.79

Pure Leaf Rasp 18.5

$2.79

Pure Leaf Sweet 18.5

$2.79

Pure Leaf X Sweet 18.5

$2.79

Snapple Apple

$2.59

Snapple Kiwi

$2.59

Snapple Lemon

$2.59

Snapple Mango

$2.59

Snapple Peach

$2.59

Snapple Raspberry

$2.59

Turkey Hill Green

$2.69

Turkey Hill Lemonade Tea

$2.69

Turkey Hill Tea

$2.69

Joe Tea Sweet 20oz

$2.69

Joes Green 20 Oz

$2.68

Joes Ras Glass 20

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.39

Diet Pepsi

$2.39

Starry

$2.39

Mountain Dew

$2.39

Code Red

$2.39

Voltage

$2.39

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.39

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.39

Cherry Pepsi

$2.39

Coke

$2.39

Diet Coke

$2.39

Sunkist

$2.39

Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Pepsi 2Ltr

$3.59

Diet Pepsi 2Ltr

$3.59

Mountain Dew 2 Ltr

$3.59

Canada Dry 2 Ltr

$3.59

Hanks Root Beer

$2.39

Hanks Vanilla

$2.39

Hanks Cream

$2.39

Hanks Black Cherry

$2.39

Hanks Ginger Ale

$2.39

Hanks Grape

$2.39

Sprite

$2.39

Energy Drinks

BodyArmor Blue Pom

$3.50

BodyArmor Peach Mango

$3.50

BodyArmor Fruit Punch

$3.50

BodyArmor Straw Banana

$3.50

RockStar OG

$3.75

RockStar Fruit Punch

$3.75

Celsius Guava

$2.59

Celsius Orange

$2.59

Red Bull

$2.75

Red Bull SugFree

$2.75

C4 Skittles

$3.75

C4 Starburst

$3.75

C4 Frozen Bomb

$3.50

C4 Freedom Ice

$3.50

Monster Green

$3.75

Monster White

$3.75

Monster Mean Bean

$3.75

Monster Irish Blend

$3.75

Monster Violet

$3.75

Gatorade FP 18

$2.59

Gatorade FP 20

$2.90

Gatorade Orange 18

$2.59

Gatorade Orange 20

$2.90

Gatorade Lem/Lime 18

$2.59

Gatorade Lem/Lime 20

$2.90

Gatorade Blue 18

$2.59

Gatorade Blue 20

$2.90

Gatorade Glacier 18

$2.59

Gatorade Glacier 20

$2.90

Gatorade Fierce 18

$2.59

Gatorade Fierce 20

$2.90

Celsius Tropical

$3.50

Pepsi 1 Ltr

$3.00

Mountain Dew 1 Ltr

$3.00

Gatorade Glac

$2.90

Gatorade Zero Berry

$2.90

Gatorade Zero Blue

$2.90

Five Hour Energy Xstrength

$3.99

Boost Jars

$12.59

Monster Blue

$3.75

Rockstar Orange

$3.75

Water & Cold Coffee

Poland H2O 16.9

$1.99

Poland H2O 23.0

$2.49

SB Frap Vanilla

$3.99

SB Frap Mocha

$3.99

SB Dbl Shot Vanilla

$3.99

SB Dbl Shot Mocha

$3.99

SB Trp Shot Caramel

$3.99

SB Espresso

$3.99

VM Tropical Mango

$2.79

VM Tropical Citrus

$2.79

VM XXX

$2.79

VM Dragonfruit

$2.79

H2o Gallon

$2.65

Deer Park 16.9oz

$1.99

Deer Park 23.7oz

$2.49

Hot Coffee & Teas

12oz Coffee or Tea

$1.79

16oz Coffee or Tea

$1.99

20oz Coffee or Tea

$2.29

Juices & Milks

Simple Cranberry

$2.59

Simple Lemonade

$2.59

Simple Orange

$2.59

Tropicana Orange

$2.59

Tropicana Apple

$2.59

Dole Apple

$2.59

OS Cran Grape

$2.59

Quick Vanilla

$2.79

Quick Strawberry

$2.79

Quick Chocolate

$2.79

COL Chocolate 16oz

$2.59

COL Chocolate Qt

$3.59

Milk 16oz

$1.99

Milk Qt

$2.89

Milk Half

$3.79

Milk Gal

$5.69

Milk 2% QT

$2.89

Milk 2% Half

$3.79

Milk 2% Gal

$5.69

Milk 1% Qt

$2.89

Milk FF Qt

$2.89

Trop OJ Half

$5.99

Sunshine Fresh OJ

$4.99

TH Lemonade

$3.99

Chips

Utz

Original

$2.49

Ripple

$2.49

Honey BBQ

$2.49

Ripple BBQ

$2.49

Ripple SC

$2.49

Original 8oz

$4.79

Ripple 8oz

$4.79

Honey BBQ 8oz

$4.79

Ripple BBQ 8oz

$4.79

Ripple SC 8oz

$4.79

Pretzels Special 8oz

$4.79

Pretzels Dark 8oz

$4.79

Pretzel Hards 8oz

$4.79

Pretzel Thins 8oz

$4.79

Kettle 8oz

$4.79

VooDoo 8oz

$4.79

Party Mix 8oz

$4.79

Jax 8oz

$4.29

Pop Corn 8oz

$4.29

OTB Tortilla

$3.99

Dip Onion

$3.99

Grandma 8oz

$3.99

Smoken BBQ

$2.49

Dill 8oz

$4.79

Pringles

$1.49

Herrs

Crispy

$2.49

Crispy 8oz

$4.59

BBQ

$2.49

BBQ 8oz

$4.59

Honey BBQ

$2.49

Honey BBQ 8oz

$4.59

Sour Cream

$2.49

Sour Cream 8oz

$4.59

Dill

$2.49

Ketchup

$2.49

Kettle OG

$2.49

Kettle OG 8oz

$4.99

Jalapeno

$2.49

Jalapeno 8oz

$4.99

Salt & Vinegar

$2.49

Salt & Vinegar 8oz

$4.99

Cheese Curls

$4.99

Cheese Curls 8oz

$4.99

Pretzel Thins

$2.49

Pretzel Thins 8oz

$4.99

Party Mix

$2.49

Party Mix 80z

$4.99

Cheese Curls Honey

$2.49

O-Rings

$2.49

Potato Stix

$2.49

Tortilla Chips 8oz

$5.29

Cheese Ball JUG

$8.99

Party Mix JUG

$8.99

Pretzel Rods JUG

$8.99

Kettle Mesquite BBQ 8oz

$4.99

Kettle Cheddar Horse 8oz

$4.99

Pub Jal Cheddar

$4.99

Pub Honey Must

$4.99

Pork Rinds

$1.49

Dip Onion

$3.99

Dip Salsa

$4.99

Dip Queso

$4.99

Dip Mango Salsa

$4.99

Choco Pretzels

$2.49

Lightly Salted 8 Oz

Boardwalk

$4.99

Popcorn Herrs

$4.99

Baked

$2.49

Doritos

Nacho

$2.49

Cool Ranch

$2.49

Nacho 1.75oz

$1.99

Cool Ranch 1.75

$1.99

Snacks

Gummies & Sours

LS Neons

$3.29

LS Sours

$3.29

LS Collisions

$3.29

Gummies

$3.29

Skit Purple

$3.29

Skit Red

$3.29

Dinosaurs

$3.29

Rainbow Worms

$3.29

Speghetti

$3.29

GoldBears

$3.29

Sour Jacks

$3.29

Bites Trop

$3.29

Bites Assorted

$3.29

SPK Trop

$3.29

SPK Blue Rasp

$3.29

SPK Reg

$3.29

Trolli Octo

$3.29

Trolli Crawlers

$3.29

JR Sour

$3.29

Welch Mix

$3.29

Welch Island

$3.29

Welch Strawberry

$3.29

Zona Green

$3.29

Zona Reg

$3.29

Swede Fish

$3.29

Mike & Ike

$3.29

HiChew Fantasy

$3.29

HiChew

$3.29

Starburst Sour

$3.29

Starburst Gum

$3.29

AH Bites

$3.29

AH Gum

$3.29

AH Xtreme 4.5oz

$3.29

AH Xtreme 2oz

$1.79

AH Xtreme Blue

$1.79

Rips Green

$2.79

Rips Red

$2.79

Rips Cherry

$2.79

Twizzler Gum

$3.29

LS Gum 4.2oz

$2.79

LS Collision 4.20z

$2.79

Starburst Swirlers

$2.79

Starburst Sour 3.5oz

$2.79

Starburst Gum 3.5oz

$2.79