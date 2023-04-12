Columbus Deli & Market
No reviews yet
266A Atlantic Ave
Columbus, NJ 08022
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast All Day
Bagels
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
2 eggs any style on your choice of bread
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
2 eggs any style with cheese on your choice of bread
Egg and Meat Sandwich
2 eggs any style with breakfast meat on your choice of bread
Egg, Meat and Cheese Sandwich
2 eggs any style with breakfast meat and cheese on your choice of bread
Western Egg Sandwich
2 eggs, peppers, onions, ham, American cheese
Meat & Cheese
Tomato
Platters & Omelets
2 Eggs Any Style
2 Eggs with Home Fries and Toast
3 Eggs Any Style
3 Eggs with Breakfast Meat, Home Fries and Toast
The 2X4 Breakfast
2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs, 2 Sausage, 2 Strips of Bacon
Cheese Omelet
American cheese omelet served with home fries and choice of toast
Western Omelet
Peppers, onions, ham, American cheese served with home fries and choice of toast
Veggie Omelet
Peppers, onions, mush, spinach served with home fries and choice of toast
Feta N Tomato Omel
Pancakes & French Toast
Breakfast Sides
Muffins, Danishes & Donuts
Sandwiches & Burgers
Hoagies
American Hoagie
Bologna, cooked salami, ham, and American cheese
BLT
Cheese Hoagie
Chicken Salad
Ham Hoagie
Ham, lettuce, tomato, onion
Honey Ham Hoagie
Honey Turkey Hoagie
Italian Hoagie
Ham, capicola, genoa salami, and provolone cheese
Old Style
Dry cured capicola, prosciutto, and sharp provolone cheese
Pastrami
Pepperoni N Cheese
Reuben Hoagie
Comes With Swiss, Russian Dressing, and Cole Slaw and choice of deli cold cuts
Roast Beef Hoagie
Roast beef, lettuce, tomato, onion
Spicy Old Style Hoagie
Sopressata, dry cured capicola, share provolone cheese, and sliced pepper shooters
Tuna Hoagie
Turkey Hoagie
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken with buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and ranch
Cheesesteak Wrap
Cheesesteak with lettuce, tomato, onion
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, Caesar, and parmesan
Cowgirl Chicken Wrap
Chicken with Monterey jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, HM
Greek Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, egg, feta cheese, and house dressing
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Ranch Chicken Wrap
Chicken with cooper, bacon, lettuce, and ranch
Paninis
Chicken Pesto
Chicken with pesto, roasted peppers, spinach, mozzarella
Turkey Bacon
Turkey bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese
Mesquite Chicken
Chicken with bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, mayo, and lime
Cuban
Ham, swiss, pickles, mustard
Brooklyn Chicken
Chicken with roasted peppers, balsamic, and mozzarella cheesez
Blacken Chicken
Cold Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
Brooklyn Reuben
corned beef, colelaw, russian,swiss
NY Reuben
corned beef, sauerkraut, russian,swiss
Turkey Reuben
turkey, coleslaw, russian, swiss
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet
Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and ranch dressing
French Dip
roast beef, au jus, swiss
Cowboy Chicken
mush, bacon, mont Jack, Honey Must
Louisiana Express
buff, mush, bleu cheese, Mont Jack
Rodeo Chicken
chicken, O-ring, bacon, BBQ Mont Jack
Patty Melt
FO, swiss, Rye
Grilled Cheese
Cajun Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Cutlet Del
Tuna Melt
Chicken Reuben
Grilled Roast Beef
Grilled Cheese With Meat
Meatball Parm
Chicken Parm
Chicken Cutlet Fresh Mozz Roasted Peppersd Balsamic Vingeratte
Steak Sandwiches
Steak Sandwich
Chicken Steak Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Topped with buffalo sauce, bleu cheese and melted american cheese
Philly Cheese Steak
Topped with peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese
Steak Sandwich Hoagie
Cajun Chicken Cheese Steak
Triple Cheese Steak Deluxe
Topped with Swiss, provolone, and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and onion
CheeseSteak Sandwich
Chicken CheeseSteak Sandwich
CheeseSteak Hoagie
Pizza Steak
Burgers
Burger Deluxe
Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion
Caliente Burger
Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, and cilantro mayo on a toasted roll
Brooklyn Burger
Burger topped with coleslaw, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye
Chipotle Burger
Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, frizzled onions, and chipotle mayo
Main Street Burger
Burger topped with bacon, sauteed mushrooms, onions, BBQ sauce, and Monterey jack cheese
Patty Melt Burger
Burger topped with fried onions, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye
Pizza Burger
Burger topped with provolone cheese and homemade sauce
Reuben Burger
Burger topped with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled rye
Rodeo Burger
Burger topped with fried onion rings, bacon, BBQ sauce, and Monterey jack cheese
Wisconsin Burger
Burger topped with bleu cheese dressing, grated Romano and provolone cheese
Bacon Burger
Cheeseburger
Wings & Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken
2 Pieces
Served w/ choice of mashed and gravy or seasoned potato wedges, our own homemade coleslaw, and dinner rolls.
3 Pieces
Served w/ choice of mashed and gravy or seasoned potato wedges, our own homemade coleslaw, and dinner rolls.
4 Pieces
Served w/ choice of mashed and gravy or seasoned potato wedges, our own homemade coleslaw, and dinner rolls.
8 Pieces
Served w/ choice of mashed and gravy or seasoned potato wedges, our own homemade coleslaw, and dinner rolls.
16 Pieces
Served w/ choice of mashed and gravy or seasoned potato wedges, our own homemade coleslaw, and dinner rolls.
Soups & Salads
Soups
Salads
Tossed Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomato wedges, cucumbers, green peppers, greek olives and red onions served with choice of dressing
Athenian Chicken Salad
Grilled marinated chicken breast over a diced Greek salad served with olive oil & vinegar dressing
Antipasto
Tossed salad topped with hard boiled egg, genoa salami and provolone cheese served with choice of dressing
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with tomato wedges, Greek olives, strips of deep fried buffalo chicken cutlet, and crispy tortilla chip slices served with choice of dressing
Chef Salad
Tossed salad topped with hard boiled egg and sliced roast beef, ham, turkey, and Swiss cheese served with choice of dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with fresh grilled chicken breast, tomato wedges, greek olives, sprinkled romano cheese, croutons, and red onions served with caesar dressing
Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad
Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with fresh cajun chicken breast, tomato wedges, greek olives, sprinkled romano cheese, croutons, and red onions served with caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Tossed salad topped with hard boiled egg, and feta cheese served with our own house dressing
Cobb Salad
Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, chopped bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, Greek olives, fresh mushrooms, red onions, and sprinkled with blue cheese and Romano served with choice of dressing
Jersey Salad
Mixed greens toped with grilled chicken breast, scallions, walnuts, Jersey tomatoes, red onions and craisins served with our own balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Southwestern Salad
Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with cajun chicken breast, shredded cheddar cheese, scallions, tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, hard boiled egg, and crispy tortilla chip slices sprinkled with Romano cheese served with choice of dressing
Side Salads & Cold Cuts
Side Salads
Cold Cuts Meats
Cold Cuts Cheese
Sides & Kids
Sides
Crispy French Fries
Crispy shoestring fries
Steak Fries
Meaty steak fries
Onion Rings
Homemade
Mozzarella Sticks
Homemade served with marinara sauce
Mac & Cheese
Nachos Grande
Two layers of crispy tortilla chips with spicy chicken, diced tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, and jalapenos. Served with salsa and sour cream.