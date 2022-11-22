Comal Heritage Food Incubator
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Comal, a heritage food incubator, is a social enterprise with a mission to foster, develop, and for food-based entrepreneurs. Launched by Focus Points Family Resource Center in October, 2016, this purposeful restaurant was formed in direct response to the community-identified need of local economic opportunity in the face of gentrification. Since Comal opened its doors, the training program has served 34 participants and helped launch 10 businesses.
Location
3455 Ringsby Ct, #105, Denver, CO 80216
