Comal Heritage Food Incubator

Comal, a heritage food incubator, is a social enterprise with a mission to foster, develop, and for food-based entrepreneurs. Launched by Focus Points Family Resource Center in October, 2016, this purposeful restaurant was formed in direct response to the community-identified need of local economic opportunity in the face of gentrification. Since Comal opened its doors, the training program has served 34 participants and helped launch 10 businesses.

