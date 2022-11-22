Restaurant header imageView gallery

Comal Heritage Food Incubator

3455 Ringsby Ct

#105

Denver, CO 80216

Order Again

Popular Items

Pollo Guisado
Barbacoa
Comal Salad

SUPPORT THE PROGRAM

$40.00Out of stock

The history of how Comal started

Comal T-Shirt

$25.00

$5 Donation

$5.00

Ensalada y Sopa

Comal Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, red onions, carrots, cherry tomatoes, black olives, radishes, cucumber, and house vinaigrette.

Side Consommé Barbacoa

$4.00Out of stock

cucumber in a yogurt mint dressing

Platos Fuertes/ Main Plates

Lasagna Zucchini

$14.00Out of stock

zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, and peppers cooked on our plancha. Served with rice & beans

Burrito Domino

Burrito Domino

$8.00Out of stock

sauteed shrimp marinated in garlic and onion with a spicy chipotle salsa, topped with fresh cilantro . served with rice and beans with queso fresco + corn tortillas.

Stofado De Puerco

Stofado De Puerco

$15.00Out of stock

pork shoulder simmered in a green chile salsa, and topped with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with rice and beans, with queso fresco, and corn tortillas.

Pollo Guisado

$14.00

Boneless chicken leg meat marinated with guajillo chile, cinnamon, and avocado leaves and steamed in banana leaves. Served with rice, beans & corn tortillas.

Barbacoa

$16.00

marinated flank steak served with yuca, side salad & chimichurri

Vegetales Plancha

$12.00

Zucchini "boats" stuffed with mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots and peppers and baked with cheese and bechamel. Served with rice & black beans

Consommé De Barbacoa

$12.00

A La Carte

Tamales

$50.00

pork shoulder in salsa verde

Side Of Chicken

$5.00Out of stock

Mixtiote

Side Of Arroz

$4.00

jasmine rice cooked in a tomato based broth

Side of Refried Beans

$4.00

pinto beans slow cooked with Spanish onions and garlic and refried.

Side of Black Beans

$4.00

Tamal Dulce

$3.00Out of stock

Yuca topped with chimichurri

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Of CornTortillas (3)

$1.50

Chips

$2.00+

Chips & Salsa

$7.00Out of stock

Salsa Tomate

$2.00+

tomato, cilantro, red chili, onion, serrano, & garlic

Side Of Steak

$6.00Out of stock

Marinated flank steak

Protein Burrito Side

$5.00

Shrimp in spicy chipotle salsa.

Tomatillo

$2.00+

tomatillos, serranos, onion, garlic - SPICY

Postre/Dessert

Arroz Leche

$5.00Out of stock

Valrhona chocolate cake soaked in "dos leches", flour, eggs, cream cheese, whipped cream

To-Go Serviceware & Condiments - #SKIPTHESTUFF

www.DenverGov.org/SkipTheStuff.

Spoon

Knife

Napkin

Cholula Hot Sauce Packet

Bag

Bebidas/Drinks

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Pineapple Jarritos

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.00Out of stock

Jamaica Jarritos

$3.00

Hibiscus flower water

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$3.00

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.00

Grapefruit Jarritos

$3.00

Tamarind Jarritos

$3.00
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$3.00
Mineragua

Mineragua

$3.00

Agua Fresca del Dia

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut, creme de coco, water

Sidral Mundet

$3.00

Apple Soda . . . you're welcome!

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Comal, a heritage food incubator, is a social enterprise with a mission to foster, develop, and for food-based entrepreneurs. Launched by Focus Points Family Resource Center in October, 2016, this purposeful restaurant was formed in direct response to the community-identified need of local economic opportunity in the face of gentrification. Since Comal opened its doors, the training program has served 34 participants and helped launch 10 businesses.

3455 Ringsby Ct, #105, Denver, CO 80216

Directions

Comal Heritage Food Incubator image
Comal Heritage Food Incubator image

