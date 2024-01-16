Combine Brothers Bar & Grille | Hermitage, PA
2376 S Hermitage Rd
Hermitage, PA 16148
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Wedding Soup$4.95
Bowl. Chicken and pasta in broth with escarole, carrots, onions, celery, and mini meatballs
- Spicy Clams$15.75
Fresh top necks steamed with our salsa, hot chiles, red and green onions, and fresh parsley
- Pepper Misto$8.95
Roasted red peppers, marinated chiles, pepper rings, grilled banana peppers, and a roll
- Bruschette$5.95
Seasoned garlic bread chargrilled with olive oil and Romano cheese, and a cup of our salsa
- Side Salad$3.00
- Cup Wedding Soup$2.95
- Beer Mussels$15.75
Steamed in our seafood broth and beer, with red and green onions, and fresh parsley
- M4$11.95
Four meatballs with banana pepper rings, hot chiles, sweet peppers and onions, and a roll
- Fried Greens$8.25
Escarole sautéed with garlic, olive oil, cayenne, and crushed red pepper
- Roll$1.00
- Pasta Fagioli$4.95
Bowl. Tomato and bean soup over ditalini pasta
- Mussels Marinara$15.75
Mussels steamed with our salsa, hot chiles, red and green onions, and fresh parsley
- Mushrooms Marsala$7.00
Button mushrooms sautéed with garlic, butter, and Marsala wine
Grille Pizza
Garden Salad
Pressed Sandwich Platters
Pasta
- Butter$15.45
- Tomato$15.45
Our dad's original recipe of ground tomatoes, olive oil, garlic and seasonings
- Marinara$15.45
Meatless sauce with chunky plum tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, fresh basil and seasonings
- Diavolo$15.45
A hot and spicy tomato sauce with zucchini, onion, cayenne and crushed red pepper
- Olive Oil and Garlic$15.45
The rustic aglio e olio with basil, black pepper, parsley, and pecorino Romano cheese
- Tomato and Cream$15.45
Marinara and tomato sauce mixed together and combined with fresh cream
- Pink Pepper$16.45
Diavolo and alfredo together make this a hot and spicy cheese sauce
- Alfredo$16.45
Fresh cream, butter, pecorino Romano and Parmesan cheeses
- Anchovy and Walnut$16.45
Paste of anchovy with roasted walnuts in olive oil and garlic
- Lasagna$16.45
Homemade lasagna with ricotta cheese mix, provolone, mozzarella with our tomato sauce
- Black Olive Pesto$16.95
A puree of black olives, with garlic, herbs, and Romano cheese
- Basil Pesto$17.45
Pureed fresh basil, spinach, walnuts, and Romano cheese
- Tomato and Bacon$17.45
Tomato sauce fused with bacon, mushrooms, sweet peppers, and onions
- Carbonara$18.45
Ham, sausage, and green peas in a liaison of fresh cream, with Romano and Parmesan
- Red Clam$18.45
Chopped sea clams with our marinara sauce
- White Clam$18.45
Fresh cream and garlic with chopped sea clams
- Tuna Marinara$18.45
Chunk light tuna simmered with onions and olives in marinara sauce
- Tuna Alfredo$18.45
Chunk light tuna with mushrooms, peas, and alfredo sauce
- Eggplant Parmesan$18.45
Roasted eggplant with seasoned bread crumbs, provolone and tomato sauce with ziti pasta
- Chicken Parmesan$18.45
Roasted chicken with seasoned bread crumbs, provolone and tomato sauce with ziti pasta
1/2 Order Pasta
- 1/2 Tomato$7.70
- 1/2 Marinara$7.70
- 1/2 Diavolo$7.70
- 1/2 Alfredo$7.70
- 1/2 Pink Pepper$8.70
- 1/2 Tomato and Cream$7.70
- 1/2 Olive Oil and Garlic$7.70
- 1/2 Anchovy and Walnut$8.70
- 1/2 Black Olive Pesto$9.70
- 1/2 Basil Pesto$9.70
- 1/2 Tomato and Bacon$9.70
- 1/2 Carbonara$9.70
- 1/2 Red Clam$9.70
- 1/2 White Clam$9.70
- 1/2 Tuna Marinara$9.70
- 1/2 Tuna Alfredo$9.70
Build Your Own
- Homemade Meatball$1.50
- Baked with Three Cheeses$3.25
- Chile Peppers$3.25
- Fried Greens BYO$3.75
- Roasted Peppers & Onions$3.00
- Roasted Red Peppers$3.95
- Sautéed Mushrooms$3.25
- Homemade Crumbled Sausage$3.75
- Shaved Ribeye BYO$5.95
- Roasted Chicken Breast$5.00
- Sautéed Shrimp$8.75
- Sautéed Scallops$9.75
- Steamed Clams$9.75
- Steamed Mussels$9.75
Favorite Combinations
- Bowties with Oil & Garlic, Chicken, and Greens$24.70
- Ziti with Black Olive Pesto and Mushrooms$20.95
- Fettucine with Marinara, Crumbled Sausage and Pepper & Onions$22.45
- Linguine with Tomato Cream and Sautéed Shrimp$24.20
- Ziti with Tomato Sauce and Chile Peppers$18.70
- Vermicelli with Olive and Garlic, Crumbled Sausage and Chiles$22.45
- Ziti with Pink Pepper, Chicken and Mushrooms$24.95
- Linguine with Oil & Garlic, Shaved Ribeye and Mushrooms$24.90
Dessert
Just for Kids
Chalkboard Specials
- Grille Pizza Special$13.95
Red sauce, marinated chili peppers, and crumbled sausage baked with three cheeses
- Scallop Special$27.70
Linguine with Cajun alfredo sauce, topped with sautéed shrimp, cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil
- Ribeye Steak$26.95
Vermicelli and tomato sauce with a grilled 8 oz. Ribeye, garnished with chiles, mushrooms Marsala and fried greens
- Stuffed Peppers$24.95
Linguine with oil and garlic sauce, roasted chicken, and Italian fried greens
- Italian Steak Sandwich$17.95
House made meatballs topped with seasoned ricotta cheese and baked served with a side of ziti and a house salad
Industrial Sized
- Ziti$60.00
Ziti pasta layered and topped with our tomato sauce or marinara sauce. Comes in an oven ready aluminum pan with lid and is boxed for easy handling
- Three Cheese Ziti$67.00
Same sauce choices as above, adding a three cheese combo of provolone, mozzarella, and Romano to each layer and on top
- Ziti and Meatballs$73.50
- Ziti and Meatballs with Three Cheeses$81.00
Includes our wedding soup meatballs to each layer and on top
- Ziti and Crumbled Sausage$77.50
- Ziti and Crumbled Sausage with Three Cheeses$85.00
Topped with our famous homemade crumbled sausage
- Homemade Rolls$12.00
- Large Salad$30.00
Ala Cart
- Meatball$1.50
- Baked with Three Cheese$3.75
- Chile Peppers$3.25
- Fried Greens$4.25
- Roasted Peppers & Onions$3.25
- Roasted Red Peppers$3.95
- Sauteed Mushrooms$3.50
- Crumbled Sausage$3.75
- Shaved Ribeye$5.95
- Chicken$5.00
- Shrimp$8.75
- Scallops$9.75
- Clams$9.75
- Mussels$9.75
- Broccoli$4.25
- Banana Pepper$1.25
- Soup IPO$1.00
- Beans & Greens$7.95
- Fries$4.00
- Egg Parm (no pasta)$6.95
- Chix Parm (no pasta)$7.95
- Steak (no pasta)$13.95
- Fries IPO
Drink Menu
Domestic and Premium Brands
Imports and Specialty Beers
Micro Brews
Wine
Varietal Wines by the Bottle
- Menage a Trois (California)$25.00
750 ml. Blend of three varietals - zinfandel, merlot and cabernet sauvignon
- Mark West Pinot Noir (California)$25.00
750 ml. Dry medium body red with flavors of ripe berries and smokey notes
- Bogle Red Zinfandel (California)$25.00
750 ml. Flavors of strawberry preserves, raspberry and a touch of spice
- Barone Fini Pinot Grigio (Italy)$25.00
750 ml. Dry white, crisp, fresh and fruity with a flowery bouquet
- Webb Winery Riesling - (Pennsylvania)$13.00
750 ml. Lightly sweet and crisp with strong honey tones
- Deer Creek Black Berry Bling (Pennsylvania)$13.00
750 ml. Bright and fruity with hints of apples and pears, great paired with seafood
- Deer Creek Sangria (Pennsylvania)$13.00
375 ml. Fruity and bright with hints of strawberries and sweetness; easy to drink
- Webb Winery Steuben (Pennsylvania)$13.00
750 ml. Full-bodied dry red with hints of blackberry, currant and cherry
- Robert Mondavi Private Cabernet (California)$25.00
750 ml. A deep red dominated by ripe cherry, chocolate and wild plum flavors
- Columbia Crest Merlot (California)$25.00
750 ml. Vanilla, caramel, banana and honey-dew flavors finish soft
- Ruffino Chianti (Italy)$25.00
750 ml. Soft and smooth, with an intense fruity bouquet of violet and berry
- Mazza Country Red (Pennsylvania)$25.00
375 ml. Blend of three varietals - zinfandel, merlot and cabernet sauvignon
- Bogle Chardonnay (California)$25.00
750 ml. A semi-sweet wine with hints of apricot and tropical fruits
- Webb Winery Blueberry (Pennsylvania)$13.00
- Mazza Nectar Sweet Rose (Pennsylvania)$13.00
Spirits
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Since 1989, Combine Brothers has been the go-to destination for traditional Italian favorites. Famous for its generous portions and made-from-scratch rolls, Combine Brothers offers a relaxed atmosphere, an expanded selection of wines and more than 40 ice-cold, bottled beer options.
