Pizza
Combs Pizza
272 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Your Local "Mom & Pop" Pizza Shop for Over 35 Years
Location
329 2nd street, Aurora, IN 47001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blind Squirrel Restaurant Florence - 8537 U.S. 42
No Reviews
8537 U.S. 42 Florence, KY 41042
View restaurant
Taft's Brewpourium - Cincinnati
No Reviews
4831 Spring Grove Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45232
View restaurant