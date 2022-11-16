Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Combs Pizza

272 Reviews

$

329 2nd street

Aurora, IN 47001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Hoagie
LG Cheese
French Fries

Pizza

SM Cheese

$6.49

MD Cheese

$10.49

LG Cheese

$14.49

Pizza Bread

$5.69

Hoagie

Steak Hoagie

$5.29+

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$6.29+

Tenders Hoagie

$6.29+

Italian Hoagie

$6.29+

Fish Hoagie

$6.29+

Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$6.29+

Meatball Hoagie

$6.29+

C.R. Double Ham & Cheese

$14.99

Side Orders

1/2 French Fries

$2.99

French Fries

$5.19

Onion Rings

$5.49

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.49

Breaded Cauliflower

$5.49

Deep Fried Pickles

$5.49

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Hot Cheese Bites

$5.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.19

Bread Sticks

$5.19

Bread Sticks with Cheese

$6.69

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.49

1/2 Garlic Bread

$1.99

1/2 Garlic Bread with Cheese

$2.79

Sandwiches

Bubby Burger

$5.69

Pizza Burger

$3.49

Pizza Burger Double

$5.69

Cheeseburger Plain

$2.99

Hamburger Plain

$2.49

Double Cheeseburger Plain

$5.69

Double Hamburger

$4.69

BLT Single

$5.99

BLT Double

$8.29

Fish Sandwich Plain

$5.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Plain

$5.49

Tenders Sandwich Plain

$5.49

Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Basket

$11.99

Fish Basket

$11.99

Chicken Tender (1)

$2.49

Fish (1)

$2.99

Grilled Chicken (1)

$2.99

Pasta Bowls

Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.99

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.49

Chicken & Mushroom Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.49

Spaghetti Marinara

$6.49

Spaghetti Meatballs & Marinara

$8.99

Spaghetti Meatball & Mushrooms

$9.99

BYO Pasta Bowl

Salads

Chef Salad

$7.75+

Spinach Salad

$7.75+

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Salad

$7.75+

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.75+

Crispy Chicken Salad

$7.75+

House Salad

$5.99+

Kids Meals

Kids HB & 1/2FF

$5.00

Kids CB & 1/2FF

$5.49

Kids Chick Basket

$5.79

Kids Grilled Che1/2FF

$5.00

16.9 Oz Bottle

Coke

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Diet Root Beer

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Snapple

$2.00

Gatorade Red

$2.00

Gatorade Blue

$2.00

2 Liter Bottle

Coke 2 Liter

$4.00

Sprite 2 Liter

$4.00

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$4.00

Highpoint Health (Hospital Staff)

$10 Donation toward Meals for Healthcare Workers

$10.00

$20 Donation toward meals for Healthcare Workers

$20.00

$50 Donation toward meals for healthcare workers

$50.00

Aurora Police

$10 Donation toward Meals for Police Officers

$10.00

$20 Donation toward Meals for Police Officers

$20.00

$50 Donation toward meals for Police Officers

$50.00

Aurora EMS

$10 Donation toware Meals for EMS Workers

$10.00

$20 Donation toware Meals for EMS Workers

$20.00

$50 Donation toware Meals for EMS Workers

$50.00

Aurora Fire

$10 Donation toware Meals for Fire Fighters

$10.00

$20 Donation toware Meals for EMS Workers

$20.00

$50 Donation toware Meals for EMS Workers

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Local "Mom & Pop" Pizza Shop for Over 35 Years

Website

Location

329 2nd street, Aurora, IN 47001

Directions

Gallery
Combs Pizza image
Combs Pizza image
Combs Pizza image
Combs Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blind Squirrel Restaurant Florence - 8537 U.S. 42
orange starNo Reviews
8537 U.S. 42 Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Western Hills
orange star4.5 • 87
5050 Crookshank Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45238
View restaurantnext
Camporosso Wood Fired Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2475 Dixie HIghway Dixie, KY 41017
View restaurantnext
The Gruff Pizzeria & Delicatessen.
orange star4.6 • 2,462
129 E 2nd St Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Taft's Brewpourium - Cincinnati
orange starNo Reviews
4831 Spring Grove Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45232
View restaurantnext
Richards Pizza - Fairfield
orange star3.6 • 124
495 Nilles Rd Fairfield, OH 45014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Aurora
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston