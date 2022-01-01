Mexican & Tex-Mex
Comedor Austin
4,632 Reviews
$$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Comedor is a modern Mexican restaurant in downtown Austin, Texas designed by architect Tom Kundig and led by chefs Gabe Erales and Philip Speer.
501 Colorado St, Austin, TX 78701
