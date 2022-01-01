Comedor imageView gallery
Comedor Austin

501 Colorado St

Austin, TX 78701

FLIGHTS / TASTINGS

Intro to Agave

$25.00

.75oz Rey Campero Espadin .75oz Casa Nobe Crystal .75oz La Venenosa Tabernas .75oz La Higuera Sotol

Terroir

$45.00

.75oz Chacolo Brocha vol.3 Del Maguey Chichicapa Real Minero Espadin Vago Espadin by Joel Barriga

Maguey

$57.00

.75oz Susto Espadin Del Maguey Arroqueno Real Minero Largo Real Minero Cuishe

EACH

Bone Marrow (each)

$12.00

Fish Taco (each)

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Comedor is a modern Mexican restaurant in downtown Austin, Texas designed by architect Tom Kundig and led by chefs Gabe Erales and Philip Speer.

501 Colorado St, Austin, TX 78701

Comedor image

