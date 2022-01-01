CWS
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
YaYa's Euro Bistro - Yaya's - DTC
No Reviews
8310 East Belleview Avenue Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurant
Burnt End BBQ - Burnt End - DTC
No Reviews
5332 Dtc Boulevard, #100 Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greenwood Village
The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
4.5 • 1,066
4668 S Yosemite St Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurant
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Riverpoint
4.2 • 863
3580 South Platte River Drive A Sheridan, CO 80110
View restaurant