Italian
Comensoli's Italian Bistro Downtown Kalamazoo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
762 W. Main St., Kalamazoo, MI 49006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lupa Osteria - 170 Thompson Street
No Reviews
170 Thompson Street New York City, NY 10012
View restaurant