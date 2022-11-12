Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Comensoli's Italian Bistro Downtown Kalamazoo

review star

No reviews yet

762 W. Main St.

Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Popular Items

Cannoli
Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken
Meat Lasagna

Soup & Salads

Full Caesar Salad

$10.95

Red Onion- Parmesan- Roma Tomato- Crouton- Romaine

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Red Onion- Parmesan- Roma Tomato- Crouton- Romaine

Full House Salad

$9.95

Red Onion- Feta- Croutons- Cherry Tomato- Romaine

Side House Salad

$4.95

Red Onion- Feta- Croutons- Cherry Tomato- Romaine

Full Arugala & Goat Cheese

$13.95

House Balsamic Vinaigrette- Cherry Tomato- Diced Beets

Side Arugula & Goat Cheese

$6.95

House Balsamic Vinaigrette- Cherry Tomato- Diced Beets

Full Antipasto Salad

$15.00

Champagne Vinaigrette, Cherry Tomatoes, Marinated Artichoke, Salami, Pepperoncini, Black Olives & Romaine

Side Apple Arugula Salad

$7.00

Side Antipasto Salad

$8.00

Champagne Vinaigrette, Cherry Tomatoes, Marinated Artichoke, Salami, Pepperoncini, Black Olives & Romaine

Wilted Rose Soup Bowl

$7.00

Wilted Rose Soup Cup

$4.95

Full Apple Arugula Salad

$14.00

Entrees

All Entrees available Gluten Free, please specify in order.

Chicken Parmesan

$18.95

Two Lightly Breaded Chicken Breasts- House Marinara- Cheese- Spaghetti- House Vegetables

Chicken Picatta

$18.95

Two Lightly Breaded Chicken Breasts topped with a Lemon, Caper and Cream Sauce - Roasted Red Skins- House Vegetables

Cream Chicken & Polenta

$19.95

Two Seared Chicken Breasts in White Wine Cream Sauce with Mushroom and Red Onion topped with Gorgonzola - Grilled Polenta- House Vegetables

Chicken Marsala

$19.95

Two Lightly Floured Chicken Breasts - Wild Mushroom Marsala in Demi Glace- Roasted Red Skins- House Vegetables

Pan Seared Salmon

$20.95

8oz. Seared Salmon with Arugula Pesto and Grilled Lemon served with Vegetables and Roasted Red Potatoes.

Veal Parmesan

$23.95

Two Lightly Breaded Veal Leg Cutlets (8oz) - House Marinara- Cheese- Spaghetti- House Vegetables

Red Snapper Livornese

$21.95

Broiled Snapper in Light Red Sauce with Artichokes, Capers and Kalamata Olives served on a bed of pasta.

Pasta

All available with Gluten Free Pasta (Corn & Rice Penne)! Meatballs are not available Gluten Free.

Cudighi & Pepper

$15.95

Homemade Sausage- Bell Pepper- Red Onion- White Wine- Olive Oil- Parmesan- Rigatoni

Vegan Exotic Mushroom

$16.95

Mushroom Blend- Red Onion- Truffle Oil- Cream- White Wine- Fettuccine

Tomato Basil

$13.95

Diced Tomato- Red Onion- Fresh Basil- White Wine- Olive Oil- Parmesan- Angel Hair

Frutta di Mare

$25.95

Shrimp- Clams- Mussels- Diced Tomato- Cream- White Wine- Fettuccine

Shrimp Scampi

$16.95

Shrimp-Diced Tomato- Green Onion- Citrus Blend- Butter- White Wine-Linguini

Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken

$15.95

Spaghetti Marinara w/ Meatballs

$15.95

Rigatoni in Pesto Cream Sauce

$14.95

Meat Lasagna

$13.95

Smoked Salmon Pasta

$23.95

Slowed Roasted Tomato, Gourmet Mushrooms and Smoked Salmon in Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce

Roasted Vegetable Lasagna

$13.95

Tortellini In Vodka Sauce

$15.95

Exotic Mushroom

$18.95

Risotto (Vegetable)

$16.95

Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Bell Peppers & Smoked Gouda

Pizza

BYO 10" Pizza

$8.95

Build Your Own Pizza! (Automatically comes with cheese)

GF BYO 10" Pizza

$10.95

Gluten Free pizza on a Cauliflower Crust

Cudighi Supreme Pizza

$12.95

Cudighi- Green Pepper- Red Onion- Mushrooms- Red Sauce

Margherita Pizza

$10.95

Fresh Basil- Fresh Mozzarella- Red Sauce

Carnivoro Pizza

$15.95

Cudighi- Pepperoni- Bacon- Prosciutto- Diced Chicken- Red Sauce

Erbivoro Pizza

$13.95

Shallots- Green Peppers- Diced Tomato- Crimini- Pepperoncinis- Black Olives- Arugula- Pesto Sauce

Smoked Brisket Pizza

$16.95

Al A Carte

Side Pasta

$4.95

Side Polenta

$2.95

Side Potato

$2.95

Side Vegetables

$3.95

Side Chicken

$3.95

Side Meatballs

$4.25

Side Shrimp

$5.95

Side Cudighi

$4.25

House Bread To Go

$1.50

Side Salmon

$12.95

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.95

Tiramisu

$5.95

GF Chocolate Torte

$5.95

Lava Cake

$5.95

Lemon Cake

$5.95

Cheesecake

$5.95
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Comensoli's Italian Bistro image
Comensoli's Italian Bistro image
Comensoli's Italian Bistro image

