Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe 1505 10th Ave

Popular Items

Veggie Omelette
Rocky Mountain High
Spicy Chicken Sandwich

CLASSICS (To-go)

Steak and Eggs

$23.12

8 oz sirloin grilled to order w/ 2 eggs any style, texas toast and hashbrowns

SPECIALS (To-go)

Avocado Toast

$9.19

Thick slice of 9 grain bread topped w/avocado and red pepper flakes

Hotcake Hoedown

$16.67

Sausage patty, scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese between 2 pancakes served with maple syrup

Corned Beef Hash

$17.83

Roasted in house corned beef, chopped w/peppers and grilled onions. Served w/ 2 eggs any style, hash browns & rye toast

Huevos Rancheros

$15.53

2 eggs any style on top of 3 warm corn tortillas w/house-made spicy black beans & topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole

Lago Perdido Chilaquiles

$16.09

Crisp tortilla chips sauteed in our house-made salsa, served w/spicy black beans, topped with 2 eggs over easy, queso fresco & avocado

OMELETTES/SCRAMBLES (To-go)

Goat Cheese Scramble

$14.50

Goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, spinach & basil

Mushroom Hunter

$14.50

Scrambled local mushrooms w/ caramalized onions and melted swiss cheese

Rocky Mountain High

$14.50

Applewood smoked bacon, sausage & smoked ham w/peppers, onions & cheddar cheese

El Capitan Omelette

$14.50

Crispy bacon, roasted red peppers, sweet onions & goat cheese

Veggie Omelette

$14.50

Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, cheddar and mozzarella

BREAKFAST SIDES (To-go)

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage Links

$4.00

Side Sausage Patty

$4.00

Side Veggie Bacon

$4.00

Side Veggie Sausage

$4.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Side Chorizo

$4.00

Side Soyrizo

$5.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

1 Egg

$1.50

Hashbrowns

$3.75

Rosemary Pots

$3.75

Slice Toast

$2.00

SAUCE (To-go)

Ranch

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Au Jus

$0.75

Mayo

Salsa - Roja

$1.00

Salsa - Verde

$1.00

Guacamole

$2.50+

Pico de Gallo

$2.50+

Hollandaise

$2.50+

Gravy

$2.00

APPETIZERS (To-go)

Hot Wings

$14.50

Poutine

$11.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Cheese Curds

$12.50

Fries

$8.00

Tots

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.50

SOUP/SALAD (To-go)

Small Caesar Salad

$7.99

Large Caesar Salad

$10.99

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Cup Soup

$4.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Large House Salad

$8.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

BURGERS (To-go)

Lost Lake Burger

$14.50

Hickory BBQ

$17.00

Jalapeno & Guacamole Burger

$14.99

Beyond Burger

$18.00

SANDWICHES (To-go)

Grilled Cheese

$12.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.50

Club Sandwich

$14.50

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Reuben

$14.99

Veggie Reuben

$14.50

French Dip

$14.50

BLT

$14.00

BLAT

$16.00

Veggie BLT

$16.00

Veggie BLAT

$18.00

SPECIALTIES (To-go)

Macaroni & Cheese

$15.00

Chicken Strips

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$13.99

N/A Drinks (To-go)

Can Coke

$3.00

Can Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pint OJ

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1505 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

Gallery
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe image

Map
