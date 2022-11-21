COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket

815 Reviews

$$

230 Main St

Evansville, IN 47708

Popular Items

Lunch Chicken Tenders
Grilled Cheese Soup Dippers
Lunch Chicken & Dumplings

Starters

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Grilled Cheese Soup Dippers

$12.00

Hot Wings (8)

$13.00

Loaded Potato Fries & Ranch

$11.00

Mini Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

BBQ Sliders

$14.00

Potato Skins

$12.00

Homestyle

Lunch Fried Chicken

$12.00

Dinner Fried Chicken

$13.00

Lunch Chicken & Dumplings

$12.00

Dinner Chicken & Dumplings

$15.00

Lunch Turkey & Dressing

$13.00

Dinner Turkey & Dressing

$15.00

Lunch Ma’s Meatloaf

$13.00

Dinner Ma’s Meatloaf

$15.00

Lunch Roast Beef & Dressing

$13.00

Dinner Roast Beef & Dressing

$15.00

Lunch Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.00

Dinner Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.00

Lunch Country Fried Steak

$16.00

Dinner Country Fried Steak

$16.00

Lunch Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Dinner Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Lunch Pork Chops

$17.00

Dinner Pork Chops

$19.00

1/2 Fried Chicken (1/4 dark & 1/4 White)

$17.50

Fish / Fowl / Supper

1 Catfish Filet

$16.00

1 Lg Marinated Chicken Breast

$16.00

1 Teriyaki Chicken

$16.00

2 Fresh Catfish Fillets

$21.00

2 Lg Marinated Chicken Breast

$19.00

2 Teriyaki chicken

$19.00

Dinner Fried Chicken

$13.00

Dinner Pork Chops

$19.00

Fresh Salmon

$19.00

Icelandic Cod

$19.00

Nashville hot chicken

$19.00

Specialties

Kabuki Steak

$29.00

Kabuki Chicken

$22.00

Vegetarian Kabuki

$17.00

Mexican Cheesy Chicken

$19.00

Cricket Melt

$18.00

Seabass

$35.00

Sandwiches

BLTA

$13.00

Buffalo chicken sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$16.00

Cricket Melt

$18.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Hamburger

$13.00

Memphis BBQ Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Philly Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Reuben

$14.00

Turkey Club

$14.00

Ribeye Sandwich

$20.00

Salads

Half Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Full Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Half Spinach chicken Salad

$12.00

Full Spinach Chicken Salad

$16.00

Half Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$12.00

Full Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$16.00

Half BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.00

Full BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.00

Half Chef Salad

$12.00

Full Chef Salad

$15.00

Half Caesar Salad

$10.00

Full Caesar Salad

$13.00

Taco Salad/ Beef

$16.00

Taco Salad / Chicken

$16.00

Bottomless Soup/Salad

$13.00

Sides

American fries

$4.50

Baked Potato

$4.50

Breaded Tomatoes

$4.50

Cole Slaw

$4.50

Cream Corn

$4.50

Cucumber Salad

$4.50

Dressing

$4.50

French Fries

$4.50

Fried Cabbage

$4.50

Fried Okra

$4.50

Fruit & Berries

$4.50

German Fries

$4.50

Green Beans

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Mashed Taters

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Soup

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Stewed Tomatoes

$4.50

Asparagus

$4.50

NO SIDE

Roasted Vegetables

Steaks

Filet mignon

$45.00

New York Strip

$33.00

Ribeye

$35.00

Bone-in Ribeye

$60.00Out of stock

Tomahawk

$90.00Out of stock

Porterhouse

$75.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Mello Yellow

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$5.00

Main Dishes

Baked Ham (1 lb)

$13.25

Turkey (White Meat 1lb)

$13.25

Chicken and Dumplings (1 QT)

$18.00

Sides

Macaroni & Cheese (1 QT)

$18.00

Bread Dressing (Cooked, 1 QT)

$12.00

Bread Dressing (Raw, 1 QT)

$12.00

Green Beans (1 QT)

$14.40

Breaded Tomatoes (1 QT)

$12.00

Creamed Corn (1 QT)

$10.80

Carrots (1 QT)

$14.40

Sweet Potatoes (1 QT)

$16.80

Mashed Potatoes (1 QT)

$14.40

Brown Gravy (1 QT)

$7.20

Sausage Gravy (1 QT)

$15.60

Turkey Gravy (1 QT)

$8.40

Cold Sides and Salads

Creamy Slaw (1 QT)

$12.00

Cranberry Salad (1 QT)

$16.80

Cucumber Salad (1 QT)

$12.00

Fresh Fruit (1 QT)

$14.40

Soups

Vegetable Soup (1 QT)

$10.95

Chili (1 QT)

$10.95

Broccoli Chowder (1 QT)

$10.95

Potato Soup (1 QT)

$10.95

Canadian Cheese Soup (1 QT)

$10.95

Breads

Yeast Rolls (1/2 Dozen)

$5.94

Yeast Rolls (1 Dozen)

$10.74

Muffins (1/2 Dozen)

$14.34

Corn Bread (12 inch Pan)

$5.99

Biscuits (1 Dozen)

$13.19

Strawberry Butter (1 LB)

$8.50

Whole Pies

Apple Streusel Pie

$18.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$18.00

Chocolate Meringue

$18.00

Custard Pie

$18.00

Strawberry Pie

$18.00

Rhubarb Pie

$24.00

Pecan Pie

$24.00

Chess Pie

$18.00

Pumpkin Pie

$18.00

Bread Pudding (1/2 Pan)

$42.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

COMFORT by the Cross-Eyed Cricket serves up craveable food & drink options in a unique, family atmosphere housed inside a completely revived historic building in Downtown Evansville.

Website

Location

230 Main St, Evansville, IN 47708

Directions

COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket image

Search similar restaurants

