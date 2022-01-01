Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Soul Food

Comfort LA - DT LA

2,012 Reviews

$$

1110 E 7th St

Los Angeles, CA 90021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Lil Cousin Kina's Mac & Cheese
Martin
Lil My Momma's Beans & Rice

Lunch

Lunch Box

Lunch Box

$13.00

5 Not Your Average Organic Fried Chicken Wings with Fresh Cuts

Wings

Sixer

Sixer

$9.00

6 Not Your Average Organic Fried Chicken Wings

Martin

Martin

$23.00

18 Not Your Average Organic Fried Chicken Wings

Jamal

Jamal

$35.00

30 Not Your Average Organic Fried Chicken Wings

Dinner

Dinner Special

Dinner Special

$17.00

5 Not Your Average Organic Fried Chicken Wings A choice of 2 sides A piece of cornbread

Side Show

Side Show

$15.00

A choice of 3 sides A piece of cornbread

Big Sexy

Big Sexy Sandwich

Big Sexy Sandwich

$13.00

Not Your Average Fried Chicken topped with mango slaw served on a black brioche bun

Big Sexy Combo

Big Sexy Combo

$16.00

Not Your Average Fried Chicken topped with mango slaw served on a black brioche bun served with Fresh Cuts

Fresh Cuts

LIL Fresh Cuts

LIL Fresh Cuts

$5.00

Our French Fries cut Fresh and never Frozen

BIG Fresh Cuts

BIG Fresh Cuts

$9.00

Our French Fries cut Fresh and never Frozen

Sides

Lil Cousin Kina's Mac & Cheese

Lil Cousin Kina's Mac & Cheese

$5.00
Lil Clean Mean Greens

Lil Clean Mean Greens

$5.00

Collard Greens (vegan)

Lil My Momma's Beans & Rice

Lil My Momma's Beans & Rice

$5.00

Red beans & rice (vegan)

Lil Maw Maw's Candied Yams

Lil Maw Maw's Candied Yams

$5.00

Lil Da Slaw

$5.00

Mango habanero slaw

Lil Moma's Eunies' Black Eyed Peas

$5.00

Big Cousin Kina's Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Big Clean Mean Greens

$10.00

Big My Momma's Beans & Rice

$10.00

Big Maw Maw's Candied Yams

$10.00

Big Da Slaw

$10.00

Mango habanero slaw

Big Moma Eunies' Big Black Eyed Peas

$10.00

XTRAS

Original Down Home Cornbread

Original Down Home Cornbread

$1.00
Auntie Myrtle's Cornbread

Auntie Myrtle's Cornbread

$5.00

Cornbread stuffed with ground turkey, cheddar cheese, bell peppers & onions.

That Sauce

That Sauce

$1.00

More Sweet Than Heat Sauce

Drinks

All our drinks are made in house
Gingeraide

Gingeraide

$4.50

Orange kool-aid with fresh ginger, lemon, kiss of mint and sweetened with pure cane sugar.

Comfortaide

Comfortaide

$4.50

Fresh squeezed lemonade with a kiss of mint.

Comfort T

Comfort T

$4.50

Fresh squeezed lemonade with sweet tea

Mama Linda's Hibiscus Tea

Mama Linda's Hibiscus Tea

$4.50
Action Water

Action Water

$2.00

Da Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Desserts

Granny's Banana Pudding

Granny's Banana Pudding

$5.00
Sweet Goodness

Sweet Goodness

$5.00

Cornbread cake served with fresh strawberries

Chowly Open Item - DO NOT DELETE

Chowly Open Item - DO NOT DELETE

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy That Action.

Website

Location

1110 E 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Directions

Gallery
Comfort LA image
Comfort LA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lasita Rotisserie & Natural Wine
orange star4.7 • 384
727 N Broadway Ste 120 Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Proper Pizza and Pasta
orange star4.6 • 522
1011 S Alvarado St Los Angeles, CA 90006
View restaurantnext
Two Wings
orange starNo Reviews
3768 Maple Ave Los Angeles, CA 90011
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man USC LA - 3844 south Figueroa
orange starNo Reviews
3844 south Figueroa Los Angeles, CA 90037
View restaurantnext
Cafe Tropical
orange star4.3 • 1,206
2900 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Cajun Boiling Crab - Los Angeles - 4050 Crenshaw
orange starNo Reviews
4050 Crenshaw Los Angeles, CA 90008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Drago Centro - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 5,892
525 South Flower Street Los Angeles, CA 90071
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gratitude Arts District
orange star4.4 • 5,354
300 S Santa Fe Ave Suite A Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Otium - 222 S Hope Street
orange star4.4 • 5,213
222 S Hope Street Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Downtown LA
orange star4.8 • 4,028
809 S. Hill St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Broadway
orange star4.0 • 3,339
852 S. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
wake and late
orange star4.6 • 3,132
105 E 6th St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Boyle Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West Adams
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills West
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston