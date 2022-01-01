Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Soul Food

Comfort LA Inglewood

393 Reviews

$$

902 N La Brea Avenue

Inglewood, CA 90302

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

902 N La Brea Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302

Directions

Map
