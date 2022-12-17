A map showing the location of House of SauceView gallery

House of Sauce

300 Coastal Highway

Fenwick Island, DE 19944

Start Me Up

Baked Avocado

$12.00Out of stock

Blackened Chicken Nachos

$18.00

Blknd Chkn Bacon Quesd

$16.00

Steak Quesadilla W Bacon

$18.00

Brussell Sprouts

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Caprese Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Chips And Salsa

$10.00

Deviled Eggs - Bacon

$12.00

Deviled Eggs - Chipoltle

$12.00

Deviled Eggs - Wasabi

$12.00

French Fries

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potato

$14.00

Loaded Chili Fries

$14.00

Loaded Chili Nachos

$16.00

Mozzarela Sticks

$10.00

Sauce Chili Fries

$14.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Spin Dip

$8.00Out of stock

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Baked Potato

$8.00

Cauliflower and Broccoli

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00Out of stock

Veggie Medley

$8.00Out of stock

Fries

$8.00

Sweet Fries

$8.00

Side House

$8.00

Side Ceasar

$8.00

Soups and Salads

Arugula Apricot Walnut Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Blknd Chkn Cobb

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Wedge Topped With Salmon

$24.00

Bowl of Chili

$12.00

Bowl of Wedding Soup

$12.00

Maryland Crab Soup

$13.00

Bowl of Gumbo

$18.00Out of stock

Cream Of Crab Soup

$15.00

House Salad

$14.00

Todays Youth

Chicken Tenders Mild

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Hamburger Sliders

$14.00

Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Spagetti w/Tomato Sauce

$14.00

Chicken Tenders Spicy

$16.00

Desserts

New York Style Cheesecake

$8.00

REd Velvet Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Lava

$8.00

Banana Bread

$8.00Out of stock

Tacos and Flatbreads

Apple and Brie on Flatbread

$16.00

Beef Tacos

$15.00

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza Flatbread

$16.00

Rockfish Tacos

$17.00

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Tomato/ Mozzarella Flatbread

$16.00

Plain Cheese Flatbread

$16.00

Bbq Chicken N Bacon Flatbread

$18.00

Veggie Flatbread

$15.00

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Sandwiches

Black n Blue Burger

$18.00

Chicken Breast

$18.00

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Crab Cake Burger

$26.00

Hamburger

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Grouper sandwich

$16.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00

Bacon Bourbon Burger

$18.00

Wings Sauces full of Secrets

Wing Sampler

$50.00

Wings

$20.00

Dressing

Wing Special W Bud Light

$25.00

Wing Sampler W Beer Special

$50.00

6 Wing Special W Fries

$10.00

12 Wings N Beer Game Day Special

$15.00

I'm Special

Mom's Meatloaf

$22.00

Beef Taco Special ( Order Of 3)

$9.00

Chicken taco Special(order Of 3)

$12.00

Shrimp Taco Special (Order Of 3}

$12.00

Rockfish Tacos (Order Of 3)

$15.00

15 Fish Tacos

$60.00Out of stock

15 Chicken tacos

$60.00Out of stock

15 Shrimp Tacos

$60.00Out of stock

15 Beef Tacos

$45.00Out of stock

Deviled Egg Platter

$150.00

Steak Tacos (Order Of 3)

$15.00

Party Per Person Buffet

$30.00

Steaks

Sirloin (10oz)

$28.00

T-Bone (16oz)

$34.00Out of stock

Rib Eye (12oz)

$36.00

Strip Steak (14oz)

$38.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon (80z)

$42.00

Bacon Wrapped Filet

$41.00Out of stock

Filet Topped w/Crabcake

$48.00Out of stock

Sirloin And Shrimp Spec

$32.00Out of stock

Ribeye And Shrimp Spec

$36.00Out of stock

14oz Strip And Shrimp

$39.00Out of stock

Seafood

Crab Cake Platter

$44.00

Grouper Platter

$26.00

Rockfish Platter

$34.00

Salmon Platter

$32.00

Shrimp Platter

$22.00

1 Bourbon, 1 scotch, 1 beer

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Cognac

$10.00

FEEBS Blackberry Brandy

$12.00

FEEBS Peach Brandy

$12.00

FEENS Apple Brandy

$12.00

Gin

$8.00

God Father

$10.00

Great American Lemonade

$10.00

Great American Pumpkin

$10.00

Great American Tea

$10.00

Highball

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bulliet Bourban

$10.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Dark Pumpkin Mule

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Dewars

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Beautiful Mistakes

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Blue Lagoon

$9.00

Blue Marg

$12.00

Brandy Alexander

$12.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Cucumber Mojito

$8.00

Dirty Martini

$10.00

Electric Lemonade

$10.00

Firefly

$8.00

Hawaiian Punch

$8.00

Icepick

$8.00

Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Leaning Lance

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Long Island (Top Shelf)

$14.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$8.00

Mango Sunrise

$8.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mule

$10.00

Old Fasion

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Peach Marg

$10.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Reeses Cup

$14.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Sherries Berries

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

The Blue Coconut

$7.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Berry Sparkler

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Kyle Bomb

$9.00

Bottle Beer

Corona

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Magic Hat 9

$9.00

Dogfish Head Pumpkin Ale

$7.00

El Presidente

$5.00

Sam Adams Summer Ale

$7.00

Bourbon

Bulleit

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Honey

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Woodford Rsv Bourbon

$12.00

Woodford Double Oak Bourbon

$14.00

Old Forester 1920

$14.00

Old Forester 1897

$13.00

Buckets N Pichers

Corona - Bucket of 4

$18.00

Domestic - Bucket of 4

$10.00

IPAs - Bucket of 4

$20.00

Seltzer - Bucket of 4

$18.00

Pitcher Mich Ultra

$15.00

Can Beer

420 Ipa

$8.00

Big Oyster Get Toasted

$8.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Cape May All Day

$7.00

Cape May Coffee Stout

$7.00

Cape May Crushin It Grapefruit

$7.00

Cape May Crushin It Orange

$7.00

Cape May IPA

$7.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Dogfish 60 Min

$7.00

Dogfish Blue Hen Pilsner

$7.00

Dogfish Hazy O

$7.00

Dogfish Head Sequench

$7.00

Evil Genius

$7.00

Evo Day Crush

$7.00

Goose Island IPA

$7.00

Goose Island Lemon Shandy

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken

$5.00

Iron Hill Octoberfest

$8.00

Iron Hill Russian Imperial Stout

$9.00

Leinenkuegel

$7.00

MAgic Hat #9

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Natural light

$3.00

Pacifico Clara

$5.00

Pot Luck

$2.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$6.00

Sam Adams Summer Ale

$6.00

Sweet Water Almond Milk Stout

$7.00

Troegs Perpetual Ipa

$7.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$7.00

Victory Summer Love Golden Ale

$7.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Red Stripe

$8.00

Modelo

$5.00

Can Seltzer/Cider/tea

Angry Orchard Apple Cider

$7.00

Angry Orchard Tropical Fruit

$7.00

Bud Light Hard Soda

$7.00

Dogfish Strawberry Vodka Lemonade

$8.00

Dogfish Vodka Crush

$8.00

DownEast Cider

$7.00

High Noon

$7.00

HoopTea

$7.00

Orange Smash

$8.00

Grapefruit Smash

$8.00

Stateside Vodka Soda

$7.00

Truly

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Bevy Citrus

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

Long Drink

$8.00

Cantina Watermelon Margarita

$8.00

Surfside Vodka Tea

$7.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Twisted Tea Half N Half

$6.00

Smash Grape

$7.00

Nutrl Seltzer

$7.00

Champaigne

Moletto - Prosecco Spumante Rose

$10.00+

Moletto - Prosecco Splits

$10.00

La Marca Prosecco Splits

$10.00

Blanc De Bleu Splits

$12.00

Draft

Big Oyster Brewing - Sara Sour

$7.00

Bud Light Draft

$3.00

Evolution #3

$7.00

Land Shark Draft

$5.00

Mango Cart - Wheat Ale

$7.00

Michelob Ulta Draft

$5.00

Pitcher Bud Light

$10.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$7.00

Yuengling Hershey Chocolate

$8.00

DownEast Donut Cider

$8.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$7.00

Yeungling

$5.00

Dogfish 60 IPA

$7.00

Big Wave Pilsner

$7.00

Burley Oak Pilsner

$8.00

Frozen Drinks

Dirty Banana

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Strawberry Dacquri

$10.00

Electric Lemonade

$10.00

Pain N' De Ass

$10.00

Gin

Fords Gin

$14.00

Grey Whale Gin

$12.00

Hendricks Gin

$14.00

Tangueray

$10.00

The Botanist

$13.00

Bartons Gin

$6.00

Liquers

Liquor 43

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Butterscotch

$5.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Godiva Dark Chocolate

$8.00

Godiva White Chocolate

$8.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Parrot Bay

$8.00

Barcardi

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Barton Rail Rum

$6.00

Mount Gay Rum

$10.00

Scotch

Dewars Scotch

$9.00

Seasonal Drinks

Hard Chocolate

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Pumpkin Martini

$12.00

Rosemary Cosmo

$12.00

Whit Choc Pepper Martini

$12.00

Choc Martini

$12.00

Cran Rose Mimosa

$11.00

Manhattan In Wnter

$14.00

Gummie Bear Martini

Gummy Bear Martini

$12.00

Hard Cider

$12.00

Apple Martini

$9.00

Shots

Oatmeal Cookie

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Santas Panties

$8.00

Xmas Bomb

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$8.00

3 Wise Men

$8.00

Screwball

$7.00

Pickleback

$8.00

Little Beer

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Baileys

$8.00

Watermelon Jameson

$8.00

Gin

$5.00

Car Bomb

$12.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Red Snapper

$6.00

Blue Balls

$5.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Melon Ball

$5.00

Rasp Gimlet

$5.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

B-52

$7.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$6.00

White Gummie Bear

$7.00

Blueberry Bomb

$8.00

$10.00

Jagerbomb

$10.00

$8.00

Lemoncello

$5.00

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Peanut Butter N Jelly

$5.00

Tequila

Dano's Anejo

$12.00

Dano's Reposad

$11.00

Dano's Silver

$10.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Jose Quervo 1800 Silver

$6.00

Mailagro

$12.00

Campo Bravo

$6.00

Patron

$8.00

Tanteo Jalepeno

$8.00

Corralejo Silver

$14.00

Correlo Respasodo

$14.00

Correlajo Anejo

$14.00

Cosamigos

$14.00

Toes In the Water Ass in the Sand

Orange Crush

$9.00

Orange Creamsicle

$9.00

Pear Crush

$9.00

Apple Crush

$9.00

BlueBerry Crush

$9.00

Grapefruit Crush

$9.00

Titos Specia!

$11.00

Pina Cola