House of Sauce
No reviews yet
300 Coastal Highway
Fenwick Island, DE 19944
Start Me Up
Baked Avocado
$12.00Out of stock
Blackened Chicken Nachos
$18.00
Blknd Chkn Bacon Quesd
$16.00
Steak Quesadilla W Bacon
$18.00
Brussell Sprouts
$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip
$12.00Out of stock
Caprese Bites
$10.00Out of stock
Chips And Salsa
$10.00
Deviled Eggs - Bacon
$12.00
Deviled Eggs - Chipoltle
$12.00
Deviled Eggs - Wasabi
$12.00
French Fries
$8.00
Fried Pickles
$10.00Out of stock
Loaded Baked Potato
$14.00
Loaded Chili Fries
$14.00
Loaded Chili Nachos
$16.00
Mozzarela Sticks
$10.00
Sauce Chili Fries
$14.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$8.00
Spin Dip
$8.00Out of stock
Cheese Quesadilla
$12.00
Sides
Soups and Salads
Todays Youth
Desserts
Tacos and Flatbreads
Sandwiches
Wings Sauces full of Secrets
I'm Special
Mom's Meatloaf
$22.00
Beef Taco Special ( Order Of 3)
$9.00
Chicken taco Special(order Of 3)
$12.00
Shrimp Taco Special (Order Of 3}
$12.00
Rockfish Tacos (Order Of 3)
$15.00
15 Fish Tacos
$60.00Out of stock
15 Chicken tacos
$60.00Out of stock
15 Shrimp Tacos
$60.00Out of stock
15 Beef Tacos
$45.00Out of stock
Deviled Egg Platter
$150.00
Steak Tacos (Order Of 3)
$15.00
Party Per Person Buffet
$30.00
Steaks
Sirloin (10oz)
$28.00
T-Bone (16oz)
$34.00Out of stock
Rib Eye (12oz)
$36.00
Strip Steak (14oz)
$38.00Out of stock
Filet Mignon (80z)
$42.00
Bacon Wrapped Filet
$41.00Out of stock
Filet Topped w/Crabcake
$48.00Out of stock
Sirloin And Shrimp Spec
$32.00Out of stock
Ribeye And Shrimp Spec
$36.00Out of stock
14oz Strip And Shrimp
$39.00Out of stock
Seafood
1 Bourbon, 1 scotch, 1 beer
Amaretto Sour
$10.00
Cognac
$10.00
FEEBS Blackberry Brandy
$12.00
FEEBS Peach Brandy
$12.00
FEENS Apple Brandy
$12.00
Gin
$8.00
God Father
$10.00
Great American Lemonade
$10.00
Great American Pumpkin
$10.00
Great American Tea
$10.00
Highball
$12.00
Manhattan
$12.00
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Bulliet Bourban
$10.00
Long Island Ice Tea
$12.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Dark Pumpkin Mule
$10.00
Pumpkin Pie Martini
$12.00
Seagrams 7
$7.00
Dewars
$8.00
Chocolate Martini
$12.00
Beautiful Mistakes
Bahama Mama
$8.00
Blue Lagoon
$9.00
Blue Marg
$12.00
Brandy Alexander
$12.00
Cosmo
$11.00
Cucumber Mojito
$8.00
Dirty Martini
$10.00
Electric Lemonade
$10.00
Firefly
$8.00
Hawaiian Punch
$8.00
Icepick
$8.00
Jolly Rancher
$8.00
Leaning Lance
$12.00
Long Island
$12.00
Long Island (Top Shelf)
$14.00
Mai Tai
$8.00
Malibu Bay Breeze
$8.00
Mango Sunrise
$8.00
Margarita
$10.00
Mule
$10.00
Old Fasion
$10.00
Paloma
$10.00
Peach Marg
$10.00
Red Sangria
$10.00
Reeses Cup
$14.00
Rum Runner
$8.00
Sherries Berries
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
The Blue Coconut
$7.00
White Sangria
$10.00
Berry Sparkler
$9.00
Irish Car Bomb
$12.00
Kyle Bomb
$9.00
Bottle Beer
Bourbon
Buckets N Pichers
Can Beer
420 Ipa
$8.00
Big Oyster Get Toasted
$8.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Cape May All Day
$7.00
Cape May Coffee Stout
$7.00
Cape May Crushin It Grapefruit
$7.00
Cape May Crushin It Orange
$7.00
Cape May IPA
$7.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Corona
$5.00
Corona Light
$5.00
Corona Premier
$6.00
Dogfish 60 Min
$7.00
Dogfish Blue Hen Pilsner
$7.00
Dogfish Hazy O
$7.00
Dogfish Head Sequench
$7.00
Evil Genius
$7.00
Evo Day Crush
$7.00
Goose Island IPA
$7.00
Goose Island Lemon Shandy
$7.00
Guinness
$7.00
Heineken
$5.00
Iron Hill Octoberfest
$8.00
Iron Hill Russian Imperial Stout
$9.00
Leinenkuegel
$7.00
MAgic Hat #9
$7.00
Mich Ultra
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Natural light
$3.00
Pacifico Clara
$5.00
Pot Luck
$2.00
Sam Adams Octoberfest
$6.00
Sam Adams Summer Ale
$6.00
Sweet Water Almond Milk Stout
$7.00
Troegs Perpetual Ipa
$7.00
Victory Sour Monkey
$7.00
Victory Summer Love Golden Ale
$7.00
Yuengling
$5.00
Red Stripe
$8.00
Modelo
$5.00
Can Seltzer/Cider/tea
Angry Orchard Apple Cider
$7.00
Angry Orchard Tropical Fruit
$7.00
Bud Light Hard Soda
$7.00
Dogfish Strawberry Vodka Lemonade
$8.00
Dogfish Vodka Crush
$8.00
DownEast Cider
$7.00
High Noon
$7.00
HoopTea
$7.00
Orange Smash
$8.00
Grapefruit Smash
$8.00
Stateside Vodka Soda
$7.00
Truly
$6.00
White Claw
$6.00
Bevy Citrus
$7.00
High Noon Pineapple
$7.00
Long Drink
$8.00
Cantina Watermelon Margarita
$8.00
Surfside Vodka Tea
$7.00
Twisted Tea
$6.00
Twisted Tea Half N Half
$6.00
Smash Grape
$7.00
Nutrl Seltzer
$7.00
Champaigne
Draft
Big Oyster Brewing - Sara Sour
$7.00
Bud Light Draft
$3.00
Evolution #3
$7.00
Land Shark Draft
$5.00
Mango Cart - Wheat Ale
$7.00
Michelob Ulta Draft
$5.00
Pitcher Bud Light
$10.00
Sam Adams Seasonal
$7.00
Yuengling Hershey Chocolate
$8.00
DownEast Donut Cider
$8.00
New Belgium Fat Tire
$7.00
Yeungling
$5.00
Dogfish 60 IPA
$7.00
Big Wave Pilsner
$7.00
Burley Oak Pilsner
$8.00
Frozen Drinks
Gin
Liquers
Rum
Scotch
Seasonal Drinks
Shots
Oatmeal Cookie
$8.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$8.00
Fireball
$6.00
Santas Panties
$8.00
Xmas Bomb
$8.00
Jagermeister
$8.00
Lemon Drop
$8.00
Peanut Butter and Jelly
$8.00
3 Wise Men
$8.00
Screwball
$7.00
Pickleback
$8.00
Little Beer
$8.00
Grand Marnier
$6.00
Baileys
$8.00
Watermelon Jameson
$8.00
Gin
$5.00
Car Bomb
$12.00
Green Tea
$8.00
Buttery Nipple
$6.00
Red Snapper
$6.00
Blue Balls
$5.00
Washington Apple
$6.00
Kamikaze
$6.00
Chocolate Cake
$6.00
Melon Ball
$5.00
Rasp Gimlet
$5.00
Scooby Snack
$6.00
B-52
$7.00
Girl Scout Cookie
$6.00
White Gummie Bear
$7.00
Blueberry Bomb
$8.00
Blueberry Bomb
$10.00
Jagerbomb
$10.00
Buttery Nipple
$8.00
Lemoncello
$5.00
Jolly Rancher
$5.00
Peanut Butter N Jelly
$5.00