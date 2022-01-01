Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream
American

Comforts

review star

No reviews yet

335 San Anselmo Ave

San Anselmo, CA 94960

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Signature Salads

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$9.95+

Marinated & BBQ sliced Mary's air-chilled chicken breast, shredded iceberg & romaine lettuce, flash-fried rice noodles, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, rice vinaigrette

Chinese Tofu Salad

Chinese Tofu Salad

$9.95+

Marinated & BBQ sliced organic tofu, shredded iceberg & romaine lettuce, flash-fried noodles, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, rice vinaigrette

Custom Chinese Chicken Salad

$9.95+

Customize your Chinese Chicken Salad!

Custom Chinese Tofu Salad

$9.95+

Customize your Chinese Tofu Salad!

Roast Chicken Taco Salad

$15.25

Marinated & roasted sliced Mary's air-chilled chicken breast, shredded iceberg & romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, tomatoes, Sonoma jack, roasted tomato-chili vinaigrette, tortilla strips (on the side) *GF

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$15.25

Shredded iceberg & romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, tomatoes, Sonoma jack, roasted tomato-chili vinaigrette, tortilla strips (on the side) *GF

Roast Turkey Caesar Salad

$13.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Small Extra Dressing

$1.25

our signature Chinese Chicken Salad dressing

Large Extra Dressing

$1.25

our signature Chinese Chicken Salad dressing

Chicken Okasan

Bite-size pieces of boneless Mary's air-chilled chicken breast, panko-crusted and flash-fried, then dipped in house teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Okasan (By the pound)

Chicken Okasan (By the pound)

$16.50

Boneless pieces of Mary's air-chilled chicken breast, panko-crusted & flash-fried, then dipped in our house teriyaki sauce (approximately 12-15 pieces in a pound)

Cold Artisan Sandwiches

Dijon-Marinated Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Dijon-marinated chicken breast, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes, mixed greens, mayo

Hobbs' Honey Baked Ham Sandwich

$10.75

Hobbs' honey-baked ham, Jarlsberg, mixed greens, house honey-Dijon mustard

Roast Turkey & Cranberry Sandwich

$10.75

Sliced, roasted turkey breast, cranberry sauce, Sonoma jack cheese, mixed greens, mayo

Smoked Turkey & Avocado Sandwich

$10.75

Sliced, smoked turkey breast, avocado, tomato, mixed greens, roasted sweet pepper aioli

Sonoma Jack & Avocado Sandwich

$10.25

Sonoma jack cheese, avocado, tomato, mixed greens, roasted sweet pepper aioli

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.50

Our popular albacore tuna salad, sliced cucumbers, mixed greens, mayo

Hot Grilled Sandwiches

#1 Grilled Rosemary Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Garlic & rosemary marinated grilled chicken breast, Sonoma jack cheese, tomato, arugula, mayo

#2 BLTA Sandwich

$11.25

Hobbs' brown sugar-cured bacon, avocado, tomato, mixed greens, mayo

#3 Tuna Melt Sandwich

$11.75

Our popular albacore tuna salad, melted Swiss

#4 Impossible Vegetarian Burger

$14.50

Impossible "burger" patty, Havarti, tomato, mixed greens, mayo

#5 Grilled Chicken Okasan Sandwich

$11.95

Our popular panko-crusted chicken breast, caramelized onions, melted Sonoma jack, mayo

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

our classic chocolate chip cookie (no nuts)

Oatmeal-Cranberry Cookie

$2.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50

Mudslide Cookie

$2.50

chocolate cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, walnuts

Lemon-Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Mexican Wedding Cookie

$2.50

sugar cookie with chopped pecans, rolled in powdered sugar

Chocolate-Dipped Macaroon

$2.50

"Haystack" Macaroon

$2.50

toasted coconut, chopped pecans, semi-sweet chocolate chips (gluten-free)

Double-Chocolate Brownie

$3.50

a fudgy chocolate brownie, with semi-sweet chocolate chips (no nuts) - *tip - great warmed up slightly with a dollop of vanilla ice cream! :)

Double-Crust Lemon Bar

$3.50

Fruit & Nut Bar

$3.50

dried cranberries, apricots, almonds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, almond flour (gluten-free)

Rice Krispy Treat

$3.25

Who doesn't love this marshmallow, buttery treat? Oh, and it's gluten-free!

Raspberry Bar

$2.95

We pride ourselves on making everything in-house - but, we LOVE these bars from Sweet Things Bakery in Tiburon! Why mess with perfection! :)

Apricot Bar

$2.95

We pride ourselves on making everything in-house - but, we LOVE these bars from Sweet Things Bakery in Tiburon! Why mess with perfection! :)

Regular Coconut Cupcake

$3.75

known as our "almost famous" coconut cake, these coconut cupcakes are topped with cream cheese frosting and shredded coconut

Mini Coconut Cupcake

$2.25

known as our "almost famous" coconut cake, these mini coconut cupcakes are topped with cream cheese frosting and shredded coconut

Regular Chocolate Cupcake

$3.75

our tender chocolate cake topped with cream cheese frosting

Mini Chocolate Cupcake

$2.25

our tender chocolate cake topped with cream cheese frosting

Cheesecake

$5.95

An individual cheesecake with chocolate, lemon curd or fresh fruit topping.

Slice of Coconut Cake

$6.00

Slice of Daily Special Cake

$6.00

Tapioca Pudding

$4.00

Chocolate Mousse

$5.95

Bread Pudding

$6.00

cinnamon challah baked w/ seasonal fruit, served w/ crème anglaise

Beverages

House Iced Tea

$3.25

our house blend of Blackcurrant & Irish black teas

Iced Sport Tea

$3.25

decaffeinated ginseng green tea

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

half House Iced Tea & half lemonade

Crystal Geyser Flat Water - 12 oz.

$1.50

Crystal Geyser Sparkling Water - 18 oz.

$1.50

Izze - Blackberry

$1.95

Izze - Grapefruit

$1.95

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Mexican Cola - Small

$1.95

Sprite

$1.50
Restaurant info

ONLINE Take-out Menu is available Monday to Sunday, from 8:00am to 2:30pm. ONLINE Brunch Menu is available Friday to Sunday, from 8:00am to 2:30pm. In-store hours are: Monday to Friday, 8:00am-5:00pm Saturday & Sunday, 8:00am-3:00pm

