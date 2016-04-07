Comfy Cow- Middletown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
13301 Shelbyville Rd #106, Louisville, KY 40243
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Samurai Sushi and Hibachi - 12905 Shelbyville Road
No Reviews
12905 Shelbyville Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurant
Gander American Grill - Landis Lakes
No Reviews
111 S. English Station Rd Louisville, KY 40245
View restaurant
Blind Squirrel Restaurant - Middletown
No Reviews
592 North English Station Road Lousiville, KY 40223
View restaurant