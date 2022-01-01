Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Comfy Cow- Westport Village

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1301 Herr Ln #118

Louisville, KY 40222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Ice Cream Pints

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Single Scoop

$4.72

6oz

Ice Cream Kiddie Scoop

$3.77

4oz

Ice Cream Large Scoop

$6.60

10oz

Ice Cream Flight

$4.95

Choice of 3 flavors

Extra Scoop

$2.83

Ice Cream Pints

$7.55

16oz

Ice Cream Quarts

$14.15

32oz

Buy 3 Pints, Get One Free Sale

$22.64

Sundaes

Kiddie Sundae

$5.66

1 Flavor and 1 topping

Regular Sundae

$6.60

Large Sundae

$9.20

2 Flavors and 2 toppings

Big Brown

$9.43

Banana Split

$10.38

Create Your own Masterpiece

$10.38

The Comfy Cow

$49.95

SissyCake Sundae

$10.38

Beverages

Regular Milkshake

$6.60

Large Milkshake

$7.55

Regular Malt

$6.84

16oz

Large Malt

$7.78

20oz

Regular Ice Cream Float

$6.60

Large Ice Cream Float

$7.55

Affogatos

$6.60

Ale8

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Comfy Cow Water

$1.95

Cream Soda

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.30

Huberts Lemonade

$2.95

Large Coffee

$2.36

Monster

$3.95

Orange Cream Soda

$2.95

Phocus

$2.95

Regular Coffee

$2.12

Rootbeer

$2.95

Smoothies

$5.90

20oz

Sprite

$2.95

Novelties

Bon Bons

$3.77

Brownies

$3.77

Chocolate Dipped Bananas

$3.54

Cookies ala carte

$2.25

Choice of chcolate chip, snickerdoodle, or sugar with sprinkles

Dipped Bananas with Topping

$4.01

Ice Cream Pie Slice

$4.72

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.66

Choice of cookie and flavor

Pooch Pops

$2.25

Retail

3 Gallon Tubs

$75.00

Chocolate Dipped Sprinkled Sugar Cones To Go

$4.95

Chocolate Dipped Sugar Cones To Go

$3.95

Chocolate Dipped Waffle Cones To Go

$6.00

Chocolate Dipped Waffle Cones with Peanuts To Go

$7.00

Chocolate Dipped Waffle Cones with Sprinkles To Go

$7.00

Large Party To Go

$130.00

SissyCakes

$5.00

Small Party To Go

$80.00

Sugar Cones To Go

$1.95

Toppings To Go

$5.00

Waffle Cones To Go

$4.00

Toppings

Almonds

$0.75

Banana

$1.00

Blueberry

$0.75

Butterfinger

$0.75

Butterscotch

$0.75

Chocolate Chips

$0.75

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$0.75

Chocolate Sprinkles

$0.75

Chocolate Syrup

$0.75

Cinnamon Apple

$0.75

Cotton Candy Pop Rocks

Gummi Bears

$0.75

Heath Bar Pieces

$0.75

Hot Fudge

$0.75

M&M's

$0.75

Marshmallow

$0.75

Oreo's

$0.75

Peach

$0.75

Peanut Butter Sauce

$0.75

Peanuts

$0.75

Pecans

$0.75

Pineapple

$0.75

Rainbow Sprinkles

$0.75

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

$0.75

Snickers

$0.75

Sour Gummi Worms

$0.75

Strawberry

$0.75

Tart Cherry

$0.75

Walnuts

$0.75

Warm Caramel

$0.75

Whipped Cream

$0.75

Cones

Cake Cone

Dipped Sugar Cone

$1.00

Dipped Sugar Cone with Sprinkles

$1.25

Dipped Waffle Bowl

$1.50

Dipped Waffle Bowl with Sprinkles

$1.75

Dipped Waffle Cone

$1.50

Dipped Waffle Cone with Peanuts

$1.75

Dipped Waffle Cone with Sprinkles

$1.75

Sugar Cone

Waffle Bowl

$1.00

Waffle Cone

$1.00

Merchandise

T Shirts

Hats

$25.00

Comfy Cow Plush

$12.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$10.00

Whole Pies and Cakes

Whole Ice Cream Pie

$33.96

Ice Cream Cake Comfy Chocolate

$35.85

Ice Cream Cake Comfy White

$35.85

Ice Cream Cake Custom

$35.85
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1301 Herr Ln #118, Louisville, KY 40222

Directions

Gallery
Comfy Cow image
Comfy Cow image
Comfy Cow image

Map
