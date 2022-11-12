Restaurant header imageView gallery

Comida 36 Park Lane

review star

No reviews yet

36 Park Lane

Hudson, OH 44236

Popular Items

Taco
Bowl
Sheet Pan Nachos

Starters

Comida Chips and Salsa (V)

$6.50

Tomato,Onion , Cilantro and Jalapeno

Guacamole and Chips

$9.00

Avocados, Red Onions, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Salt

Chips And Queso

House made Quso

Street Corn Dip

Roasted Corn Dip, Jalapenos. Cream Cheese, Sour Cream, Hot Sauce, Chihuahua Cheese

Cheesy Bean Dip

Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Refried Beans, shredded Montery Jack, Hot Sauce, Pice De Gallo

Buffalo Chix Dip

Blue Cheese, Cream Cheese, Shredded Chicken, Hot Buffalo Sauce, Chihuahua Cheese

Salads

Marinated Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes,Radish,Red Onions, Margarita Vinaigrette, Queso Fresco

Mexi Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Cucumbers, Shaved Red Onions, Chipotle Caesar Dressing

Fajita Salad

Peppers &vOnions, Romaine Lettuce, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Pice De Gallo, Sour Cream

Nachos

Sheet Pan Nachos

House Chips, Shredded Cheese, Queso, Balck Beans,Pico De Gallo, Guacamole,Sour Cream

Chicken Pesto Nacho

House Chips, Shredded Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Basil pesto, Pico De Gallo, Raddish, Sour Cream

Bang-Bang Shrimp Nachos

Waton chips, Crispy Shrimp,Bang-Bang Sauce, Asian Salw, Raddish

Tacos and Bowls

Taco

Bowl

$16.50

Chef Taco Tashting Platter

$35.00

Chef Pick 8 Tacos For You

Burritos

Blue Cheese and steak Burrito

$16.50

Cliantro Lime Rice, Grilled Ribeye, Caramelized Onions and Peppers, Crispy Mushrooms, Crumbled Blue Cheese, A-1 Steak Sauce Crema

chicken Pesto BLT Burrito

$14.50

Grilled Chicken, Pesto,Bacon, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce,Sour Cresm

Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$14.50

Cilantro Lime Rice,Chipotle Grilled Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese,shredded Lettuce,Pico De Gallo,Cilantro Lime Crema

California Burrito

$14.50

Cilantro Lime Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Chicken, Pico De Gallo. Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Sour Cream

Something Diffrent

Sizzling Fajitas

Peppers and Onions, Guacamole, Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro Lime Rice, Refried Beans Flour Tortillas

El Pollo "Loco"

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, Shredded Cheese, Queso, Roasted Jalapenos, Cilantro Lime Rice, Refried Beans, Flour Tortillas

Chicken- Goat Cheese Enchilasas

$15.00

Shredded Chicken, Corn Tortillas, Green Salsa, Goat Cheese, Cilantro

Quesadillas

Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro Lime Rice, Refried Beans

BBQ Chicken Empanadas

$18.00

Bbq Shredded Chicken, Roasted Jalapenos, Cream Cheese, Street Corn,Avoocado Crema,Cilantro Lime Rice, Refried Beans

Chimichanga Special

$16.00

Wednesday Mussels

$12.00

Thurs Lobster Nacho Small

$12.00

Fri Full Rack Ribs

$23.00

Fri Half Rack

$15.00

Sat Smash Burger

$12.00

Chicken Ranch Tacos

$15.00

Chicken Fajita Alfredo

$16.00

Pork Tacos

$14.00

Chicken Ala Mex

$18.00

Large Thurs Lobster Nacho

$20.00

Wings 5count

$10.00

Wings 10count

$15.00

Tilapia Special

$18.00

Lobster And Shrimp Alfredo

$24.00

Lamb Lollipops

$21.00

Sides

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

Mexican Street Corn

$5.50

Rice and Beans

$5.50

Side Sauce

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Guac

$2.50

Tortilla

$0.25

Shredded Chicken

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Ground Beef

$3.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Carnitas

$5.00

Barbacoa

$5.00

Cauliflower

$4.00

Mushroom

$4.00

Queso

$3.00

Quart Salsa (Single)

$6.00

Dessert

S'mores Nachos

Crispy Cinnamon Sugar Flour Chips, Hot Fudge, Toasted Marshmallows, Caramel

Cin & Sugar Doughnut Holes

$8.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Taco Dinner

$5.95

Kids Burrito

$5.95

Kids Bowl

$5.95

Carrot Sticks and ranch

$1.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Pop

$1.00

Kids a la carte Taco

$3.50

Family Pack

Taco Dinner

$48.00

Enchilada Dinner

$56.00

Family Chips and Salsa

$16.00

Family Guaca and Chips

$18.00

Family Queso and Chips

$18.00

Cocktails

To-go Margarita

$9.00

BYOM

$10.00

DORA SKINNY/BYOM

$10.50

N/A COCKTAIL / MOCKTAIL

$4.00

Frozen Specail

Tues Two Margs

$10.00

Bottled Beverages

Coke

$3.00

20oz

Diet Coke

$3.00

20oz

Sprite

$3.00

20oz

Dasani Water

$3.00

20oz

Sweet Tea

$3.00

20oz

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

20oz

Root Beer

$3.00

20oz

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We use fresh Mexican style ingredients that are locally sourced. Our chef creates savory dishes that are inspired and modern, yet comforting and familiar.

