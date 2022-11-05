  • Home
  • Comida at The Stanley - Stanley Marketplace
Comida at The Stanley Stanley Marketplace

No reviews yet

2501 Dallas Street #140

Aurora, CO 80010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Griddle Chicken
Griddle Pork
Chimayo Chilie Roasted Chicken and Poblano

Family Dinner Pack Online

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$45.00

8 Chicken Enchiladas smothered in Ranchero sauce. Served with Rice and Black Beans (GF)

Dinner for 2

$35.00

Includes Soft Corn or Flour Tortillas, Choice of Beans (Black or Refried), and Rice

Dinner for 4

$68.00

Includes Soft Corn or Flour Tortillas, Choice of Beans (Black or Refried), and Rice

Batched Cocktails

$18.00

Chose from a variety of your Favorite Comida House Cocktails.

Cookies

$8.00Out of stock

2 Miette et Chocolat Frozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

Take & Bake Nachos (ready for oven)

$12.00

GF Comida House Chips, blend of cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, black beans, avocado, pickled red onions, crema and tomatillo verde. Served COLD to be prepared in the oven at home

Antojitos

Salty Roasted Jalapenos

$5.00

GF served w/crema

Pimento Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos

$8.00

GF w/ cucumber jalapeno crema

Comida Guacamole and Chips

$11.00

GF

Chips and Comida Salsa Trio

$8.00

GF

Jicama Cucumber Watermelon

$7.00

GF served with Tajin and lime

Queso Fundido

$10.00

GF topped w/ jalapeños, and served with chips

Spicy Shrimp w/ Jalapeno Aioli

$9.00

GF Fried shrimp made with spiced chick-pea flour

Not Yo' Nachos

$14.00

GF Comida House Chips, blend of cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, black beans, avocado, pickled red onions, crema and tomatillo chili verde

Tender Belly Hot Dogs

$8.00

GF

Pozole

$6.00+

GF Tomatillos, roasted chicken, hominy, serranos

Tacos, Tostadas, and Gorditas

Stellas Pork Carnitas

$5.00

Slow cooked pork shoulder in Stella Artois over smoked gouda sweet potato mash with pineapple habanero salsa

The Situation

$5.00

Slow cooked sirloin in Negra Modelo over smoked gouda sweet potato mash with roasted onions and house crema

Chimayo Chilie Roasted Chicken and Poblano

$5.00

GF Served over refritos with asadero, roasted poblanos, The Business and crema

Marinated Fish

$5.00

GF Daily fish selection marinated in serranos and lime with orange jalapeno slaw and The Business

Camarones a la Diabla

$5.00

GF Spicy shrimp over jalapeno grits with pico de gallo, avocado, house crema and cotija

Arrachera

$5.00

GF. Grilled Skirt Steak over Refritos, with Roasted Onions, Pico de Gallo, House Crema and Cotija Cheese

Chorizo and Red Onion Escabeche

$5.00

GF. Over Roasted Garlic Mash, with Salsa Verde, House Crema and Cotija Cheese

Sombra Shroom

$5.00

GF. Slow Cooked Mushrooms in Sombra Mezcal, Over Roasted Garlic Mash with House Crema and Cotija

Beet & Carrot

$5.00

Griddled Tacos

Griddle Pork

$3.50

Griddled soft corn tacos made with cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, salsa verde and crema

Griddle Chicken

$3.50

Griddled soft corn tacos made with cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, salsa verde and crema

Griddle Bacon

$3.50

Griddled soft corn tacos made with cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, salsa verde and crema

Griddle Shroom

$3.50

Griddled soft corn tacos made with cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, salsa verde and crema

Griddle Chorizo

$3.50

Griddled soft corn tacos made with cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, salsa verde and crema

Griddle Cheese

$3.50

Griddled soft corn tacos made with cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, salsa verde and crema

Griddle Pico de Gallo

$3.50

Griddled soft corn tacos made with cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, salsa verde and crema

Messes/Burrito

Sirloin Situation Mexi Mess

$15.00

Black or Refried Beans, Comida Rice, limey green cabbage and salsa. Messes served with corn or flour tortillas and topped with cotija and crema

Chimayo Chile Roasted Chicken Mexi Mess

$13.00

GF. Black or Refried Beans, Comida Rice, limey green cabbage and salsa. Messes served with corn or flour tortillas and topped with cotija and crema

Shrimp Mexi Mess

$15.00

GF. Black or Refried Beans, Comida Rice, limey green cabbage and salsa. Messes served with corn or flour tortillas and topped with cotija and crema

Stellas Pork Carnitas Mexi Mess

$13.00

Black or Refried Beans, Comida Rice, limey green cabbage and salsa. Messes served with corn or flour tortillas and topped with cotija and crema

Seasonal Veggie Mexi Mess

$12.00

GF. Black or Refried Beans, Comida Rice, limey green cabbage and salsa. Messes served with corn or flour tortillas and topped with cotija and crema

Sombra 'Shrooms Mexi Mess

$12.00

GF. Black or Refried Beans, Comida Rice, limey green cabbage and salsa. Messes served with corn or flour tortillas and topped with cotija and crema

Chorizo Mexi Mess

$13.00

GF. Black or Refried Beans, Comida Rice, limey green cabbage and salsa. Messes served with corn or flour tortillas and topped with cotija and crema

Arrachera Mexi Mess

$15.00

GF. Black or Refried Beans, Comida Rice, limey green cabbage and salsa. Messes served with corn or flour tortillas and topped with cotija and crema

Marinated Fish Mexi Mess

$15.00

GF. Black or Refried Beans, Comida Rice, limey green cabbage and salsa. Messes served with corn or flour tortillas and topped with cotija and crema

Protein

Chimayo Chicken

$14.00

3 Enchiladas served with black beans and rice.

Stellas Pork Carnitas

$14.00

3 Enchiladas served with black beans and rice.

Sombra Shroom

$14.00

3 Enchiladas served with black beans and rice.

Quesadillas

Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Griddled flour tortilla made with cotija, smoked gouda, and asadero cheeses. Topped with crema and served with salsa on the side. Served with a side of beans (black or refried) and rice

Chorizo and Red Onion Escabeche Quesadilla

$13.00

Griddled flour tortilla made with cotija, smoked gouda, and asadero cheeses. Topped with crema and served with salsa on the side. Served with a side of beans (black or refried) and rice

Chimayo Chile Roasted Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Griddled flour tortilla made with cotija, smoked gouda, and asadero cheeses. Topped with crema and served with salsa on the side. Served with a side of beans (black or refried) and rice

Pork Quesadilla

$13.00

Griddled flour tortilla made with cotija, smoked gouda, and asadero cheeses. Topped with crema and served with salsa on the side. Served with a side of beans (black or refried) and rice

Adult Cheese

$8.00

Griddled flour tortilla made with cotija, smoked gouda, and asadero cheeses. Topped with crema and served with salsa on the side. Served with a side of beans (black or refried) and rice

Sirloin Situation Quesadilla

$15.00

Griddled flour tortilla made with cotija, smoked gouda, and asadero cheeses. Topped with crema and served with salsa on the side. Served with a side of beans (black or refried) and rice

Shroom Quesadilla

$13.00

Griddled flour tortilla made with cotija, smoked gouda, and asadero cheeses. Topped with crema and served with salsa on the side. Served with a side of beans (black or refried) and rice

Arrachera Quesadilla

$15.00

Huevos Quesadilla

$11.00

Sides

Side Avocado

$5.00

Beans and Rice

$4.00

Jalapeno Grits

$4.00

House Rice

$4.00

Sweeties

$4.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Extra Chips

$1.50

Small Guac

$5.00

Large Guac

$10.00

Small Salsa

$2.25

Large Salsa

$4.50

Carrot Habanero

$2.50

Beans

$4.00

Garlic Mash

$4.00

Protein

Side Crema

$0.50

Side Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Side of Business

$0.50

Yucca Fries

$4.00

Kitchen Special

Fajitas

$22.00

Fall Salad

$13.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Taco Salad

$13.00

Seasonal Salad

$9.00

Rotating Special Seasonal Salad

Bunuelos

$5.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Kids

Kids Franks and Beans

$6.00

With Comida rice and choice of black or refried beans

Kids Bean and Cheese Taco

$3.00

Choice of black or refriend beans

Kids Fried Cheese Tacos

$3.75

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$4.00

Kids Nachos

$6.00

Kids Bean and Cheese Tostada

$3.00

Kids Chicken Bites

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Comida offers simple, small plate dining at itʼs best. We feature slow-cooked Mexican Soul Food (Mexican Street Food with just a hint of the American South), completely hand crafted cocktails and refreshing N/A beverages, using the freshest ingredients and artisanal preparation, all served with care in an environment that is visually rich but unpretentious – a feast for the senses on all levels.

Location

2501 Dallas Street #140, Aurora, CO 80010

Directions

