Comida Cantina

1928 Central Street

Evanston, IL 60201

Carry Out Specials!

6 Chicken And Cheese Empanadas To Go!

$35.00

12 Ground Beef And Cheese Empanadas to go!

$70.00Out of stock
Meal Package for 2 (Pick 1 Entree and Two Sides)

Meal Package for 2 (Pick 1 Entree and Two Sides)

$35.00

Meal Package for 3 (Pick 1 Entree and Two Sides)

$50.00

Meal Package for 4 (Pick 1 Entree and Two Sides)

$65.00

Veggie Enchiladas - take and bake

$20.00

Chicken Enchiladas - take and bake

$20.00

Short Rib Enchiladas - take and bake

$22.00

Steak Enchiladas - take and bake

$23.00

Smoked Turkey Tacos for 4

$22.00

Wood Grilled Chicken Tacos for 4

$22.00

Mole sauce contains peanuts and sesame.

Steak Tacos for 4

$28.00

Sauteed Shrimp Tacos for 4

$28.00

Cauliflower Tacos for 4

$22.00

6 Pork/Roja Tamales (to go)

$22.00

12 Pork/Roja Tamales (to go)

$40.00Out of stock

6 Pork/Verde Tamales (to go)

$22.00

12 Pork/Verde Tamales (to go)

$40.00Out of stock

Margarita Cocktails To Go!!

Two full Margaritas in a 12oz bottle, serve over ice and enjoy!

High Noon Watermelon Hard Seltzer

$7.00
Classic Margarita

Classic Margarita

$16.00

Spicy Margarita

$17.50

Strawberry Margarita

$17.50

Mango Margarita

$17.50

Guava Margarita

$17.50

High Noon Peach Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Beer/Seltzer To Go!

Cruz Blanco Mexico Calling

Cruz Blanco Mexico Calling

$5.00
Tecate (12oz can), Mexico

Tecate (12oz can), Mexico

$4.00
Corona, Mexico

Corona, Mexico

$5.00
Pacifico, Mexico

Pacifico, Mexico

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$7.00

Buckler N/A

$5.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

Tonight's Specials!

Horchata

$5.00

Chicken Tinga Flautas

$16.00

Crab Tostadas

$16.00

Chicken Milanese Torta

$18.00

Tamale Pork Guajillo

$4.00

Tamale Pork Verde

$4.00

Tamale Rajas con Queso

$4.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Nutella Smores Dessert Empanadas

$8.00

Botanas (snacks)

Chips Plus!

Chips Plus!

Chips plus salsa or guacamole or both!

Roasted Cauliflower Queso

Roasted Cauliflower Queso

$10.00

Roasted cauliflower, jack cheese, cheddar cheese. Served with a side of spicy sambol and crisp tostones *contains dairy

Empanadas

Empanadas

$10.00

Flavors change often, ask your server. Jalapeno agave dipping sauce on the side.

Tajin Fries

$5.00

Tajin Fries - served with pineapple habanero ketchup

Seared Ahi Tuna Tostada

$17.00

JUST GUACAMOLE

$8.00

Verduras (veggies!)

Plantains

$7.00

Roasted pineapple salsa and cotija

Potato Hash

$8.00

fingerling potatoes, Spanish chorizo, roasted garlic, diced chilis, and onions

Elotes

$6.50

wood grilled chicken, lime, crema, chili and fresh herbs.

Frijoles Rancheros

$5.00

garlic, tomato, dried chilis, pickled onion, and queso cotija

Ancho Chili Rice

$5.00

Roasted Seasonal Veggies

$8.00

Ensaladas (Salads)

Que Pescado?

Que Pescado?

$24.00

Romaine, avocado, roasted corn, cashews, hearts of palms, tomato, red onion, cornbread croutons, ancho vinaigrette *contains cashews*

Ensalada de Casa

$12.00

Mixed greens with sweet pickled peppers, radish, jicama, mango, pepitas, cotija cheese

Ensalada de Chef

$18.00

Beets, orange, pomegranate, French Feta cheese, jicama, green onion, pepitas, radish, watercress, citrus vinaigrette

BYOB (Build Your Own Bowl)

$15.00

Over a bed of mixed greens, pick one grain, up to 4 toppings, and a salsa or dressing. May add on a protein for additional cost

Tacos *** All tacos served on flour tortillas unless corn tortillas are specified***

Taco Pork

Taco Pork

$5.00

Pineapple salsa and pickled jalapeño

Taco Skirt Steak

Taco Skirt Steak

$5.00

Diced onion, cilantro, queso fresco and salsa crudo

Taco Crispy Shrimp

Taco Crispy Shrimp

$5.50

Panko breaded - contains gluten Guacamole, corn relish and a chipotle aioli

Taco Glazed Grouper

$5.50

Mango salsa, sliced avocado and a citrus crema **Contains Cashew**

Taco Short Rib

Taco Short Rib

$5.50

Caramelized onions, pickled carrots, jalapeños and a horseradish aioli

Taco Grilled Chicken

Taco Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Avocado, cheddar cheese, jack cheese and a chipotle aioli

Sauteed Mushroom Taco

$5.00

Sauteed (butter) Crimini and Shiitake mushrooms, leeks, poblano and fresno peppers, balsamic reduction

Taco Smoked Cauliflower

$4.00

Roasted corn, arugula, queso fresco, fried shallots, and a creamy ancho slaw

Taco Picadillo

$5.00

ground beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese and hot sauce

Platos Grandes (Big Plates)

Grilled Flank Steak

$27.00

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$22.00

Served with a sweet potato and green chili pancake. Topped with a roasted apple salsa and citrus crema

Latin Fried Rice

$15.00

Basmati rice with roasted seasonal veggies

Burrito Grande Entree

Burrito Grande Entree

$15.00

Black beans, roasted vegetables, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and green chili sauce

Enchiladas Entree

$15.00

Guajillo salsa with corn tortilla Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.

Veggie Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$12.00

Seasonal veggie mix as the base. Comes with sides of cheese, lettuce, split pea salsa and jalapenos. **Gluten free** **Vegan**

Cubano

$17.00

Carribean Curry

$15.00

Kids Quesadillas (served with rice and beans)

comes with rice or beans

Quesadilla

$5.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Steak Quesadilla

$7.00

Pork Quesadilla

$7.00

Black Bean Quesadilla

$6.00

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$6.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Taco (served with rice and beans)

1 taco on flour tortilla served with side of guacamole and rice or beans.

Beans and Cheese Kids Taco

$5.00

Steak and Cheese Kids Taco

$7.00

Chicken and Cheese Kids Taco

$7.00

Pork and Cheese Kids Taco

$7.00

Ground Beef and Cheese Kids Taco

$6.00

Sodas & Drinks

Kids Drink

$1.50

Can Coke

$2.50

Can Of Diet Coke

$2.50

Can Sprite

$2.50

Can Lemonade

$2.50

Jarritos: Mandarin (bottle)

$4.00

Jarritos: Grapefruit (bottle)

$4.00

Jarritos: Lime (bottle)

$4.00Out of stock

Jarritos: Pineapple (bottle)

$4.00

Jarritos: Fruit Punch

$4.00

Mexican Coke (bottle)

$5.00

Topo Chico (bottle)

$3.00

Can Ginger Beer

$5.00

Tonic

$1.50

Agua Fresca

$6.00

Can Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Dessert

Empanadas

$8.00

Chips Salsa Dine In

Chips Salsa Dine In

$2.00

Cake Cutting Fee

Cake Cutting Fee

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Comida Cantina provides to you a fushion cuisine blending Latin American and Mexican favorites. We currently offer indoor dining, outdoor patio fire pit tables on our rooftop dining space, carry out and delivery (Door Dash).

Website

Location

1928 Central Street, Evanston, IL 60201

Directions

