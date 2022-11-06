Comida Food Truck
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Mexican Soul Food - Street Tacos, Quesadillas, Gorditas, Griddled Tacos, Chips, Guac, Salsa and more!
2501 North Dallas Street, Aurora, CO 80010
