Comida Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

2501 North Dallas Street

Aurora, CO 80010

Antojitos

Comida Guac and Chips (GF)

$13.00

Fresh Guacamole and House-made Corn Tortilla Chips

Chips and Comida Salsa (GF)

$10.00

Fresh tomato salsa and House-made corn tortilla chips.

Build & Bake Not 'Yo Nachos (GF)

$12.00

Comida House Chips, blend of cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, black beans, avocado, pickled red onions, crema and tomatillo chile verde (add shrimp, chorizo, chicken for $4) (allow 20-25 minutes to prepare and serve)

Street Taco Dinners/Enchiladas

Street Taco Dinner for 2

$35.00

Heat & Eat Family Dinners include: Soft Corn OR Flour Tortillas, Vegetarian Black Beans OR Refried Pinto Beans, Rice and a Large Salad. (Family Dinners are packaged for reheating in your home. Reheating instructions included. Allow 30 minute for reheating before serving)

Street Taco Dinner for 4

$68.00

Heat & Eat Family Dinners include: Soft Corn OR Flour Tortillas, Vegetarian Black Beans OR Refried Pinto Beans, Rice and a Large Salad. (Family Dinners are packaged for reheating in your home. Reheating instructions included. Allow 30 minute for reheating before serving)

Chicken Enchilada Dinner

$45.00

Heat & Eat Enchilada Dinner- 8 Chimayo Chicken Enchiladas served with Rice and Black Beans. Gluten Free

Dessert

Take & Bake Cookies

$8.00

2 World Famous Take & Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies from Miette et Chocolate

Margaritas

2 for $18 Margaritas To-Go

$18.00

Hand-squeezed juice and premium tequila. Delivered in sealed plastic bottles. Shake and pour over ice! Each bottle contains 120z of pre-mixed Margarita or 2 servings.

private event fees

travel fee

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Mexican Soul Food - Street Tacos, Quesadillas, Gorditas, Griddled Tacos, Chips, Guac, Salsa and more!

2501 North Dallas Street, Aurora, CO 80010

