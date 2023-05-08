Restaurant header imageView gallery

Comida De Fuego

No reviews yet

4386 North 6th Street

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Popular Items

Original for 20 (Online)

$280.00

Original Logo Shirt

$25.00

Please make sure to add your name, phone number and address in the comment box below.

Premium for 20 (Online)

$360.00


Packages (Online)

Original for 20 (Online)

$280.00

Special for 20 (Online)

$320.00

Premium for 20 (Online)

$360.00

T-Shirts

Look dope in one of our sick tees.

Original Logo Shirt

$25.00

Please make sure to add your name, phone number and address in the comment box below.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Mexican dishes catered and grilled for your event. Onsite catering available as well. Food truck coming soon!

4386 North 6th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110

