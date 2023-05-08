Comida De Fuego
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Mexican dishes catered and grilled for your event. Onsite catering available as well. Food truck coming soon!
Location
4386 North 6th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
