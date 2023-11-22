- Home
Commandough's Pizza - Take Out Location 5848 Gall Boulevard
5848 Gall Boulevard
Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Pizza
Personal Pizza
Calzone
Small Pizza
- B.Y.O Small$9.00
- Commandough's Supreme Small$20.00
A red base piled high with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, artichoke hearts, and extra mozzarella.
- The Warrior Small$16.00
Garlic butter base, minced garlic, mozzarella, spinach, roasted chicken, roasted red peppers, and ricotta cheese.
- Tampa Cuban Small$16.00
Beer mustard base topped with ham, salami and seasoned pulled pork. Finished with fresh diced pickles.
- Mighty Meat Lover's Small$17.00
A red base, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and meatballs.
- Screaming Buffalo Small$15.00
Medium buffalo base, mozzarella cheese, and roasted chicken. Finished with a ranch or bleu cheese swirl and diced celery.
- Steak Attack Small$16.00
Your choice of a red sauce or garlic butter base, shaved ribeye , caramelized onions, mushrooms, and peppers.
- Tot Launcher Small$16.00
Garlic butter base, fried redskin potatoes, bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar jack cheese. Finished with a sour cream swirl and green onions.
- B.O.M.B Small$17.00
A pesto base, mozzarella, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, and Mushrooms. Finished with our homemade Bruschetta.
- Classic Margherita Small$10.00
A red base with fresh sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella. Finished with fresh basil.
- Vital Veggie Small$15.00
Medium Pizza
- B.Y.O. Medium$11.00
- Commandough's Supreme Medium$24.00
A red base piled high with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, artichoke hearts, and extra mozzarella.
- The Warrior Medium$20.00
Garlic butter base, minced garlic, mozzarella, spinach, roasted chicken, roasted red peppers, and ricotta cheese.
- Tampa Cuban Medium$20.00
Beer mustard base topped with ham, salami and seasoned pulled pork. Finished with fresh diced pickles.
- Mighty Meat Lover's Medium$21.00
A red base, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and meatballs.
- Screaming Buffalo Medium$19.00
Medium buffalo base, mozzarella cheese, and roasted chicken. Finished with a ranch or bleu cheese swirl and diced celery.
- Steak Attack Medium$20.00
Your choice of a red sauce or garlic butter base, shaved ribeye , caramelized onions, mushrooms, and peppers.
- Tot Launcher Medium$20.00
Garlic butter base, fried redskin potatoes, bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar jack cheese. Finished with a sour cream swirl and green onions.
- B.O.M.B Medium$21.00
A pesto base, mozzarella, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, and Mushrooms. Finished with our homemade Bruschetta.
- Classic Margherita Medium$14.00
A red base with fresh sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella. Finished with fresh basil.
- Vital Veggie Medium$19.00
Large Pizza
- B.Y.O. Large$14.00
- Commandough's Supreme Large$28.00
A red base piled high with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, artichoke hearts, and extra mozzarella.
- The Warrior Large$24.00
Garlic butter base, minced garlic, mozzarella, spinach, roasted chicken, roasted red peppers, and ricotta cheese.
- Tampa Cuban Large$24.00
Beer mustard base topped with ham, salami and seasoned pulled pork. Finished with fresh diced pickles.
- Mighty Meat Lover's Large$25.00
A red base, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and meatballs.
- Screaming Buffalo Large$23.00
Medium buffalo base, mozzarella cheese, and roasted chicken. Finished with a ranch or bleu cheese swirl and diced celery.
- Steak Attack Large$24.00
Your choice of a red sauce or garlic butter base, shaved ribeye , caramelized onions, mushrooms, and peppers.
- Tot Launcher Large$24.00
Garlic butter base, fried redskin potatoes, bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar jack cheese. Finished with a sour cream swirl and green onions.
- B.O.M.B Large$25.00
A pesto base, mozzarella, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, and Mushrooms. Finished with our homemade Bruschetta.
- Classic Margherita Large$19.00
A red base with fresh sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella. Finished with fresh basil.
- Vital Veggie Large$23.00
Cauliflower Pizza
- B.Y.O. Cauliflower$12.00
- Commandough's Supreme Cauliflower$22.00
A red base piled high with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, artichoke hearts, and extra mozzarella.
- The Warrior Cauliflower$18.00
Garlic butter base, minced garlic, mozzarella, spinach, roasted chicken, roasted red peppers, and ricotta cheese.
- Tampa Cuban Cauliflower$18.00
Beer mustard base topped with ham, salami and seasoned pulled pork. Finished with fresh diced pickles.
- Mighty Meat Lover's Cauliflower$19.00
A red base, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and meatballs.
- Screaming Buffalo Cauliflower$17.00
Medium buffalo base, mozzarella cheese, and roasted chicken. Finished with a ranch or bleu cheese swirl and diced celery.
- Steak Attack Cauliflower$18.00Out of stock
Your choice of a red sauce or garlic butter base, shaved ribeye , caramelized onions, mushrooms, and peppers.
- B.O.M.B Cauliflower$19.00
A pesto base, mozzarella, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, and Mushrooms. Finished with our homemade Bruschetta.
- Classic Margherita Cauliflower$12.00
A red base with fresh sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella. Finished with fresh basil.
- Vital Veggie Cauliflower$17.00
Food
Appetizer
- Mari's Dough 6 Knots$4.00
Dough knots made from scratch, tossed in garlic butter, and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
- Mari Dough 12 Knots$7.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Deep fried breaded cheese sticks, sprinkled with parmesan, and served with a house made red sauce.
- Freedom Fries Small$2.50
Deep fried to a golden brown and tossed in our signature "freedom" seasoning.
- Freedom Fries Large$5.00
- Doughbeerman Bites$8.00
Fresh homemade dough cut into bite size pieces. Baked, buttered, and salted. Served with your choice of our house craft beer cheese or beer mustard.
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
Freshly fried tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.
- Sweet Potato Fries Small$4.00
Fried to a crisp. Your choice of salty or sweet.
- Sweet Potato Fries Large$8.00
- Bruschetta$12.00
Fresh tomatoes diced and marinated in olive oil with signature spices.Served with melted mozzarella toast points, drizzled with balsamic glaze, and finished with fresh basil.
- Quesadilla$8.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed peppers and mushrooms. Finished with our signature sauce & seasoning.
- Tater Tots Small$3.00
- Tater Tots Large$6.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
- Queso Fundido$12.00
Salad
- Tossed Salad Small$5.00
A mix of spinach and romaine topped with cucumber, tomato, red onions, pepperoni and black olives.
- Tossed Salad Large$9.00
- Buffalo Chicken Salad Small$9.00
A tossed salad topped with fried chicken, tossed in our medium buffalo sauce, and bleu cheese crumbles.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad Large$16.00
- Antipasto Small$8.00
A tossed salad topped with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese and artichoke hearts.
- Antipasto Large$15.00
- Caprese$10.00
A bed of spinach topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, chopped basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze.
- Chef's Salad Small$8.00
A tossed salad topped with turkey, roast beef, and provolone cheese.
- Chef's Salad Large$16.00
- Chicken Caesar Small$6.00
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caeser dressing. Topped with fresh cooked croutons and grated parmesan cheese.
- Chicken Caesar Large$10.00
- Chicken Club Salad Small$8.00
A tossed salad topped with house roasted chicken, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese.
- Chicken Club Salad Large$15.00
Submarine
- Dream Weaver$13.00
Bacon, lettuce, house made bruschetta, and pesto mayo prepared on a garlic toasted roll.
- Jarhead$11.00
House made oven roasted chicken, caramelized onions, pineapple chunks, spinach, provolone and pesto mayo.
- Commandough's Cheesesteak$13.00
Marinated steak sliced daily, caramelized onions, mushrooms, sauteed peppers with provolone.
- Maverick$13.00
Turkey, bacon, caramelized onions, and provolone. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- Battleship$12.00
Turkey, roast beef and provolone. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions and Italian dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Fried chicken tenders, hand tossed in our medium buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and finished with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
- Torpedo$12.00
Ham, pepperoni, salami, and provolone. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions and Italian dressing.
- Freedom Dip$13.00
Chicken Wings
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Side Sauces
- Ranch$1.00
- Bleu Cheese$1.00
- Mild$1.00
- Medium$1.00
- Hot$1.00
- BBQ$1.00
- Garlic Butter$1.00
- Garlic Mild$1.00
- Garlic Medium$1.00
- Garlic Hot$1.00
- Napalm$1.00
- Spicy BBQ$1.00
- Honey Hot$1.00
- Teriyaki$1.00
- Sweet Chili Thai$1.00
- Rhino Smash Mango Habanero$1.00
- Balsamic Glaze$2.00
- Chocolate$1.00
- Garlic Aioli$1.00
- Mayo$1.00
- Pesto Mayo$1.00
- Pesto$2.00
- Honey Mustard$1.00
- Caesar$1.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Salsa$1.00
- Spicy Ranch$1.00
- Italian$1.00
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$1.00
- Beer Mustard$2.00
- Beer Cheese$2.00
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil$1.00
- Red Sauce$1.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Take Out and Free Delivery!
5848 Gall Boulevard, Zephyrhills, FL 33542