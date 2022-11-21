Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Southern
Bars & Lounges

Commerce Kitchen

961 Reviews

$$

300 Franklin St SE

Huntsville, AL 35801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Bowl
Turkey Avocado Club

Starters

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Pimento Cheese Ritz

$10.00

Fried Oysters

$16.00

Chicken Bites

$12.00

Smothered Fries

$10.00

Soup Du Jour

$9.00

Loaded Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Salads

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

House Salad

$12.00

Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

Seven Wonders Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Club

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Green BLT

$13.00

Turkey Avocado Club

$14.00

Angus Cheeseburger

$15.00

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Entrees

Lunch Street Tacos

$17.00

Lunch Feature

$25.00

Chicken Paillard

$15.00

Salmon Bowl

$18.00

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Sides

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Veggie

$6.00

Side Grits

$6.00

Side Of Bread

$2.00

Desserts

Ala Mode

$3.00

Cake Fee

$15.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00Out of stock

Dessert Feature

$8.00

Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$8.00

Red Velvet

$8.00

Choc Torte

$9.00

Tres Leche

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Skillet Cookie

$7.00

Boxed Lunch

Box Lunch

$20.00

Delivery Fee

$20.00

Entrees

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Kids Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Dessert

Kids Ice Cream

Kids Fruit

Monday Special

Meatloaf

$21.00

Tuesday Special

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Wednesday Special

Bourbon Cola Brisket

$29.00

Thursday Special

Fried Catfish

$21.00

Fri/Sat Special

Prime Rib

$33.00

Holiday Pickups

Easter Togo Meal

$165.00

Extra Side

$25.00

RETAIL ITEMS

CR Hot Sauce

$8.00

Large CR Hot Sauce

$12.00

Chefs Candle

$20.00

Chefs Coffee

$16.50

No Show Fee

$20.00

BEER

WHITE CLAW

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

BELGIAN WHITE

$4.00

WINE

PINOT GRIGIO

$5.00

ROSE

$5.00

WATER

BTL WATER

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

300 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801

Directions

Gallery
Commerce Kitchen image
Commerce Kitchen image
Commerce Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pane e Vino
orange star4.3 • 1,391
300 Church St SW Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Phat Sammy's
orange star4.8 • 171
104 Jefferson St S Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Rhythm on Monroe - Von Braun Center
orange star4.5 • 273
700 Monroe St Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Purveyor
orange star4.5 • 3,153
201 Jefferson St. N Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Catacomb435
orange starNo Reviews
100 Jefferson Street North Suite 4 Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Cotton Row
orange star4.5 • 2,292
100 Southside Square Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Huntsville

Nothing But Noodles - Whitesburg Dr
orange star4.6 • 4,430
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11 Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurantnext
Purveyor
orange star4.5 • 3,153
201 Jefferson St. N Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Cotton Row
orange star4.5 • 2,292
100 Southside Square Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville
orange star4.4 • 2,112
2309 Memorial Parkway SW Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Urban Cookhouse - Huntsville
orange star4.8 • 1,870
325 Bridge Street Suite 105 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Nothing But Noodles - University Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,452
6125 University Drive NW Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntsville
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Muscle Shoals
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston