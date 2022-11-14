Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Commerce Cafe

1 Review

118 S Commerce St

Lockhart, TX 78648

Order Again

Popular Items

Monday Family dinner adult
Duck Fat Potatoes
Chicken Fried Steak

Appetizers

Popovers

Popovers

$6.00

gruyere & black pepper in crispy, airy, chewy bread with charred onion butter

TX Apple Salad

TX Apple Salad

$8.00

local greens & texas apples, smoked pecan vinaigrette, house ricotta, & candied pecans

Gizzards

Gizzards

$8.00

Fried chicken gizzards & pickles with hot honey & spicy pickled peppers

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

caesar salad with pecorino & foccacia croutons

Cup of tomato soup

$4.00

Bowl Tomato Soup

$8.00

Daily Soup, cup

$4.00

Daily soup, bowl

$8.00

biscuits & jam

$6.00

2 biscuits, jam, & honey butter

Tx Peach Salad

$8.00

Entrees

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.00

44 farms beef, house ground, green tomato jam, rouille, pickled red onions, & cheddar on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries

Crispy Pork Sandwich

Crispy Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy fried pork chop & cheddar on focaccia with greens, beer mustard & green tomato jam served with fries

Vegan Sandwich

Vegan Sandwich

$9.00

roasted mushroom, caramelized onion, & tomato with whole grain mustard & green tomato jam on focaccia

BLT

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, egg, lettuce, & tomato on foccacia with green tomato jam, pickled onions, & aioli. served with house cut fries

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.00

6 oz 44 farms steak, breaded & fried, red eye cream gravy, charred broccoli, & crispy fingerlings

Roasted Chicken Breast

Roasted Chicken Breast

$17.00

served with molasses buttered carrots & mushroom jus

Risotto

Risotto

$15.00

creamy arborio rice with mushrooms & pecorino + a hint of lemon & herbs

Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese

$16.00

housemade spaghetti with traditional bolognese sauce, pecorino, & toasted focaccia

Grilled cheese & tomato soup

Grilled cheese & tomato soup

$11.00

White cheddar & pickles on buttered toast with tomato soup

44 Farms Bavette

44 Farms Bavette

$22.00

Seared bavette from 44 farms in Cameron, Texas with mashed potatoes, jus, & charred broccoli

Monday Family dinner adult

$13.00

Monday Family dinner child

$5.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$15.00

house made fettuccini, sun-dried tomatoes, pecorino, & focaccia

Chicken Breast A La Cart

$8.00

Bavette A La Cart

$15.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.00

Casarecce

$18.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Sides

Duck Fat Potatoes

Duck Fat Potatoes

$5.00

crispy fingerling potatoes tossed in rendered duck fat, dill, & pecorino

Molasses Carrots

Molasses Carrots

$5.00

carrots glazed in molasses & butter

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

large elbows with herbed bread crumb & gruyere

Fries

Fries

$5.00

hand cut french fries & smoked paprika

side biscuit

side biscuit

$2.00

Cheddar & black pepper. Oh so fluffy & crispy on the edges.

Mashed potato

$5.00

Charred Broccoli

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00Out of stock

Tomato & Okra

Out of stock

Cauliflower

$5.00

Desserts

daily cookies

$1.00
Lemon Buttermilk pie

Lemon Buttermilk pie

$5.00

classic custard pie with notes of lemon

brownie

$1.50

daily cheesecake

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$3.00

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Peach Pie

$5.00

Chocolate Pie

$5.00

Hot Chocolate & Brownie

$5.00

Sorbet/gelato

$3.00

Gluten Free Cheesecake

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Creme Brulee

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Buttermilk Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

kids

buttered noodles

$4.00

Kids grilled cheese

$4.50
kids chicken

kids chicken

$5.00

buttermilk fried dark meat chicken, fries, & ketchup

kids brownie

$1.50
kids mac n cheese

kids mac n cheese

$4.00

large house made elbow macaroni tossed in cheese sauce

kids milk

$2.00

kids chocolate milk

$2.00

kids hot chocolate

$2.50

kids apple juice

$1.50

kids ice cream

$1.50

kids scrambled eggs & fries

$4.00

Kids Orange Juice

$1.50

Coffee

Drip

$3.00

americano

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Affogato

$4.00

Soda

coke

$3.00

cream soda

$3.00

rambler

$3.00

root beer

$3.00

squirt

$3.00

watermelon soda

$3.00

Ginger Brew

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Tea And Water

iced tea

$3.00

hot tea

$3.00

Water

Wine

GLS Barbera

$9.00

GLS Sangiovese

$8.00

DRFT chardonnay

$9.00

DRFT prosecco

$8.00

BTL RED cab sauvignon sportoletti

$52.00

BTL garnacha, gulp hablo

$42.00

BTL montepulciano, capogiro

$30.00

BTL Malbec, Luna

$30.00

BTL Cabernet Crosby

$30.00

BTL Tempranillo, castilla la mancha

$31.00

BTL Merlot, stonewood

$28.00

BTL Sangria, aroma de turis

$28.00

BTL Syrah- Grenache Cotes du rhone, lavau

$36.00

Cabernet Blend Sportoletti

$52.00

Casa Julia Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Vinho Verde

$32.00

BTL tullia rose Brut

$52.00

BTL Prosecco Cielo

$30.00

BTL sparkling lambrusco

$45.00Out of stock

BTL Paladin Pinot Grigio

$20.00Out of stock

BTL futurosa barbera rose

$30.00

BTL Cab Franc Rose, France

$28.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Beer & Cider

DRFT Cider

$6.00

DRFT Southern Star

$5.00

DRFT St Arnolds

$5.00

DRFT Roughhouse

$6.00

CAN Montucky Cold Snack

$4.00

BTL Pecan Porter

$5.00

BTL Miller Lite

$4.00

BTL Shiner

$4.00

BTL Lonestar

$4.00

CAN Dos XX

$4.00

CAN Lonestar

$3.00

CAN Shiner

$4.00

CAN Ranch Water Seltzer

$6.00

Pecan Praline Bock

$10.00

Liquor

Blood & Sand

$10.00

scotch, cherry heering, & orange juice

Daquiri

$10.00

Manhattan

$11.00

bourbon, vermouth, bitters, & cherry

Margarita

$10.00

espalon, cointreau, & lime

Martini

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

bacardi, mint, lime, & soda

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$11.00

campari, vermouth, & gin

Old Fashion

$11.00

bourbon, bitters, & orange

Paloma

$9.00

espalon, grapefruit, & lime

Thump queen

$9.00

Whisky Sour

$9.00

bourbon, lemon, & cherry

mr. bill

$11.00

bourbon, espresso, & chocolate

Austin Palmer

$12.00

Pomegranate Paloma

$10.00

Old Forester

$7.00

scotch

$7.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Still Austin

$9.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Fords Gin

$5.00

Aviation Gin

$7.00

Dripping Vodka

$5.00

Bacardi Rum

$5.00

Tequila

$5.00

mezcal

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Contratto

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

Garden Tonic (non-alcoholic)

$9.00

Watermelon soda

$3.00

ghia spritzzzz (non alcoholic)

$9.00

ginger & spice (non alcoholic)

$9.00

rocks-y rita (non alcoholic)

$9.00

pamela (non-alcoholic)

$9.00

apple sour (non-alcoholic)

$10.00

espresso mocha-tini (non alcoholic)

$10.00

Tee shirt!

Small Commerce Logo Tee Shirt

$16.00

Medium Commerce Logo Tee Shirt

$16.00

Large Commerce Logo Tee Shirt

$16.00

XL Commerce Logo Tee Shirt

$17.00

XXL Commerce Logo Tee Shirt

$17.00

Employee Locker Lock

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A cozy cafe nestled in downtown Lockhart using seasonal and local ingredients. Simple, proper, and welcoming

Location

118 S Commerce St, Lockhart, TX 78648

Directions

Commerce Cafe image
Commerce Cafe image

